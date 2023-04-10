Readers’ letters: Sir Ian Wood, repairing potholes and Highland sex education controversy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Letters

Readers’ letters: Sir Ian Wood, repairing potholes and Highland sex education controversy

In today's letters, our readers' discuss Sir Ian Wood, how to properly repair potholes in the north and north-east and the Highland sex education controversy

Sir Ian Wood. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Sir Ian Wood. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
By P&J and EE readers

Sir, – Reading the commentary in the letters page regarding Ian Wood potentially providing funding to save the city’s libraries, I had to check the date to ensure I wasn’t in a timeslip to the first of this month.

Whilst some undoubtedly feel this may be an option, realistically it’s a total non-starter. Do people really need that much of a reality check regarding the damage that man has done to the culture and built environment of this city in recent years?

Aside from the worldwide embarrassment of his vanity project, there’s his total ignorance of arts and culture in his plagiaristic Opportunity North East remit where he blatantly copied my idea for a “Requiem for Aberdeen”, based on Julian Temple’s excellent “Requiem for Detroit”, at the end days of his woefully divisive and ridiculous plan without, of course, arts and culture.

There’s also his ignorance of the cultural benefits of not destroying that other city garden, St Fittick’s Park, for the meagre scraps of oil production left.

Everyone with the wit to recognise the positive effects of introducing reading and other forms of art and culture to children and the wider public knows that snowballs have a more realistic chance in that place south of heaven rather than suggest what your correspondent has suggested.

Ian Beattie, Baker Street, Aberdeen.

Has the new FM forgotten pledge to protect St Fittick’s Park?

Sir, – Humza Yousaf’s plan to “transform Aberdeen into a city for green energy” is a “just transition” that must be “fair to everyone”, with environmentally-friendly policies as his “absolute priority”.

Aberdeen’s transition is centred round the Energy Transition Zone promoted by ONE/ACC /Scottish Enterprise and while Ian Wood’s “shovel-ready” description of it applies to the brownfield sites in East Tullos and Altens, development of St Fittick’s Park as a transition is anything but for the community and the environment.

First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The ETZ masterplan shows an anchor chain manufacturing plant within it, the award-winning East Tullos Burn wetlands moved and biodiversity that has developed there since they were created just under nine years ago instantly destroyed. A chunk of the park will be swallowed up by a laydown site for wind turbine towers, bounded by the coast road rerouted west into the park – a land grab.

The masterplan’s “Marine Gateway” is to “lever maximum economic development of the harbour”. Ostensibly it is the catalyst of the whole ETZ, yet the developable area of the park is only just big enough for one offshore energy assembly facility.

As minister for transport, the first minister recommended the rural infrastructure and connectivity committee should recommend the Scottish Parliament approve the draft Aberdeen Harbour Revision, upon which the construction of the harbour depended, only because he was assured that ACC and AHB were working together to mitigate the environmental damage to St Fittick’s Park and to compensate the community for that damage and loss of amenity.

Commitment to do so was sealed by an agreement between the two under Section 69 of the Local Government Act (Scotland) 1975, not honoured since then.

It was to ensure that the park was not only protected but improved. I wonder if he remembered that?

Susan Smith, Aberdeen.

DIY lesson for the roads department

Potholes on Coningham Terrace, Tillydrone, Aberdeen. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

Sir, – Your front page story and editorial were spot on about potholes. But potholes can, with a little care, often be avoided.

Not so the increasing number of trenches — which are never adequately backfilled — which are dug across roads in towns and villages to accommodate fibre-optic cables and the like, and which you can’t avoid except by frequent and potentially dangerous braking because they go from one side of the road to the other.

Any ordinary DIY householder knows that to fill a gap you need to leave the filler PROUD of a surface to allow for shrinkage.

Why can’t our trench repairers understand that simple point?

Reg Pringle, Malcolms Mount, Stonehaven.

Time to stop knocking GB

Sir, – Like the rotor on a Rolex watch Dick Winchester is perpetual – with his anti-UK claptrap and EU propaganda. (Letters, April 6).

Brexit will be a success when people like Mr Winchester, and his beloved EU, finally accept the result of the UK 2016 referendum, which we the people have had to wait for since 1973. In the interests of democracy another referendum should be arranged for 43 years’ time.

The dodgy EU has already reversed the results of referendums across Europe that were not to their liking, and are at it again here in the UK with the 2016 Brexit result.

It’s time to get behind Team GB, the world-popular mighty nation that millions of migrants are desperate to call home, and which the corrupt EU is determined to rule over and plunder once again – and is still doing so with our fishing industry.

George Emslie, Bridge of Don, Aberdeen.

Parents must read RSHP proposals

Sir, – Reading the letter from an unnamed teacher about the Scottish government’s curriculum for Relationships, Sexual Health and Parenthood (RSHP) and being a former teacher myself, I find myself incredulous at the apparent disrespect shown for the worries and concerns expressed by parents about certain RSHP teaching content.

Even more concerning is the notion that, if a school “is any good”, parents shouldn’t be given the option of taking their children out of lessons. Seriously? Parents are the first and foremost educators of their children, as is also stated in the RSHP.

Image: Shutterstock

At least that’s the professional ethos as I know it and parents’ concerns should be adressed with non-judgmental empathy, not with a “we know better than you” approach.

However, your correspondent seems to prefer a state-approved prescription of teaching content, if the quote from a school letter to parents is anything to go by: “This is what your child will be told and here is why we think it is really important”, it is supposed to say.

In other words: Teachers put into children’s heads what they deem right and proper while parents are supposed to put up with it.

Parents can establish whether they like it or not by having a good look for themselves.

The RSHP resource is indeed freely accessible online: www.rshp.scot. But be warned, it’s vast and parents may be forgiven for feeling a bit overwhelmed by the sheer detail they are presented with. However, if you have a child of school age, it’s worth looking up the lesson plans for the respective level of learning, in particular the suggested props and slides.

Videos and film material are embedded in lesson plans as direct links.

Unfortunately, these links can’t be looked up in a separate list. If parents want to get an informed view on whether or not the RSHP is strictly factual on human anatomy, biology and reproduction, as the correspondent claims, or whether some of the lessons are designed to encourage or question certain attitudes and values, they have no other option than picking through the suggested content.

However, I would encourage readers to do exactly that and to form their own opinion on whether parents’ concerns deserve to be described as “misinformed”, “dramatics” or “hysteria”.

Regina Erich, Willow Row, Stonehaven.

Ill-informed anti-RSPB bias

Sir, – Well done to that teacher for correcting the misperception in the article on sex education in schools that The P&J ran. Then I glanced down the page (Letters, April 6) to find yet more ill-informed rubbish attacking the RSPB.

Image: Shutterstock

Even a cursory glance at where the RSPB reserves are located (mostly coastal), shows that there is little correlation between its operations and the reported sighting of capercaillies.

So I am sorry “Name and Address supplied” but you cannot even show correlation let alone causation with your letter. It is just anti-RSPB bias.

What is also striking is that both of these authors felt they must ask for their names and addresses to be withheld.

Public opinion is inflamed when material which is biased and wrong is published without any attempt to fact check it. It opens the writer/journalist to ridicule for their ignorance, and gives air to sometimes dangerous nonsense as in the case of the article criticising the teaching of sex education.

It drives people to extremes and fuels hatred.

It is what plagues social media and destroys consensus on sensible measures to advance our societal norms.

Lesley Ellis, Aboyne.

Better way to spend our money

Sir, – Further to Kieran Beattie’s reporting on the “Aberdeen Rapid Transit” proposals, can I suggest that, rather than spend capital on “stuff”, the £200 million be better spent on free public bus transport for all ratepayers and their families.

£50,000 for a decent contacts lawyer and we’ll have something environmentally friendly and of use, rather than another quango’s “seemed like a good idea”!

Alistair Webb, Tough, Alford.

SNP’s ‘progressive’ claims are baloney

Sir, – It is a fact that one in three Scottish nationalists actually voted for Brexit.

The reality was that it was Scottish Conservative votes that supported Remain in Scotland. This was ignored by the SNP and then simply removed from the political narrative.

Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson

There is no uniform SNP mindset in Scotland. There is no standard Scottish voter.

The reality is that the population of Scotland is much like the population of England – a complex mixed assortment. Scotland is not a one-party political state.

How has the SNP maintained the illusion of popular support whilst governing Scotland so very poorly?

The answer is misplaced trust and blind loyalty and a complete lack of critical examination of actual perfomance.

The authoritarian rule of Sturgeon and Murrell of the SNP has shown what an abuse of devolved power can do to a small authoritarian political party.

The grievance mechanism used by the SNP to change opinion is so destructive that it has created a political “stalemate” between the Yes and No factions with a totally divided nation. The realisation of this impasse and the haemorrhaging SNP membership is the obvious root cause for Sturgeon’s resignation.

For all her boasting of (minority) votes won by the SNP this has been perfectly counterbalanced by the combined unionist votes.

The sad reality is Nicola Sturgeon has left the country worse off than she found it – with no real plan for the future.

The “progressive” claims of Humza Yousaf are pure baloney, much like the marriage of convenience with the wee Greens.

David Philip, Knockhall Way, Newburgh.

Cycle lanes plan foolish

Work to remove the Spaces For People measures in George Street, Aberdeen, will begin on August 9.
A cycle lane on George Street, Aberdeen. Image: Chris Sumner

Sir, – Shock. When I saw the EE on March 31 I thought the headlines stating possible intentions to put cycle lanes across the Bridge of Don was an April Fool.

This would be so foolish as there would then be only one lane south with approximately half the cars going along the beach and the rest including buses going up King Street, causing delays and more fumes while cars wait in queues!

Also, one lane north, therefore more queues and pollution from waiting cars on an already extremely busy King Street. Has the council forgotten that we already have bus lanes both ways reducing the road for car users?

I rarely see any cyclists at all in any part of our city and certainly none travelling across the vast cycle lanes that were installed where there is already a large pavement over the Diamond Bridge.

I would not approve of any of the seven plans. The money for this ludicrous plan should be spent saving Bucksburn Swimming Pool and any other library in my opinion.

S.A.T.

Roadworks are no joke

Sir, – I have just been reading Page 6 of the Evening Express and I don’t know whether to laugh or cry, I just could not believe what I was reading! What have our councillors got against the car?

As a class one driver I have been trying to navigate my way around the roadworks which have added longer working hours and costs to my employer in fuel the amount of time I have spent sitting in queues.

I used to be proud to say that I stayed in Aberdeen, but not any more. We are due to have cruise ships visit Aberdeen, well that’s a story for another day.

Sylvia Birrell.

Schools divide just shameful

Northfield Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Sir, – Education and children’s services director Eleanor Shepherd and education convener Martin Greig mention changes on offer will mean new courses on the curriculum and new responsibilities for teachers.

So why has it come to this now and not before?

The teachers always have a responsibility to the pupils but it seems that went out the window in the last few years.

And as for Ms Shepherd, what is the context of Northfield in plain words as we in the community might not understand living in a deprived area? Northfield community and school is only one of many communities in Aberdeen that are left to their own devices not only by the education department etc.

I think “divide” is the word I would use when it comes to certain communities in Aberdeen, certain establishments just turn their backs and can’t be bothered. Shameful.

Joseph Durno, Cummings Park Circle, Aberdeen.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Letters

Farmer In Discussion With Vet In Field; Shutterstock ID 31669699; Job: Farming; ecb1b3c2-5148-4b9f-8943-86465ab71181
Readers' letters: Veterinary practitioners, an independent Scotland and Aberdeen City Council's Transport Strategy
Image: Shutterstock
Readers' letters: Highland sex education controversy, decline of capercaillie and Madeline McCann
Northfield Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Readers' letters: Northfield Academy, NSPCC donations and how to save the NHS
Post Thumbnail
Readers' letters: Aberdeen libraries closing, Humza Yousaf as First Minister and Our Union Street
A First Bus Aberdeen
Readers' letters: First Bus Aberdeen service, decline of fishing industry and alcohol advertising ban
Humza Yousaf with the Great Seal of Scotland after being sworn in as First Minister of Scotland at the Court of Session, Edinburgh. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Readers' letters: First Minister Humza Yousaf, Aberdeen City Council's budget and Boris Johnson
Image: Andrew Cowan/PA Wire
Readers' letters: Nicola Sturgeon's future, climate change and Bucksburn Swimming Pool
A Herd of Red Deer Stags on the Hills at Helmsdale. Image: Hazel Thomson
Readers' letters: Reducing deer numbers, Our Union Street and defending turnips
Construction work on the Coire Glas Pumped Storage Hydro Scheme on the shores of Loch Lochy in Lochaber. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Readers' letters: Renewable energy's effect on environment, capercaillie risk of extinction and the clock…
Outgoing First Minister Nicola Sturgeon as she arrived for her last First Minster's Questions (FMQs) in the main chamber of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Readers' letters: Nicola Sturgeon's legacy, cleaning up Union Street and Scotland's water industry

Most Read

1
Jamieson and Carry bosses are unhappy about a take-away opening next door
New take-away opening next to Jamieson and Carry despite jeweller’s complaints it will ‘lower…
6
2
At least four police vehicles are at the scene.
Armed police officers called to incident at home in Inverness
3
Barbara Cormack can't believe her luck after winning big - twice - at the weekend. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
‘What are the chances of that?’: Buckie woman strikes gold three times in a…
4
Property investor Steven Clark and his new development in Aberdeen. Image: Steven Clark.
Property investor who went ‘all in’ on Aberdeen market reveals his biggest gamble yet
5
Deborah Lagrichi needed hospital treatment after the attack in Hilton Quarry Woods on Friday. She tried to protect puppy Rocky, but he also needed vet treatment. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Dog owner describes terrifying moment out-of-control dog pounced in Aberdeen woods
6
Nauticus Robotics is planning to transform an old ship store at Aberdeen Harbour.
Robotics firm to transform old store at Aberdeen Harbour and council slams ‘unjustified’ demolition…
7
Johnstons Of Elgin want a small shed.
Johnstons of Elgin shed, new life for bookies and change of use for bed…
8
Searches have been conducted on land and in water for Rodrigo Falcon, who has been missing for four months.
Friends of missing Aviemore man Rodrigo Falcon use private investigators and divers as they…
9
Pawel Cymbalista completed the Cape Wrath Challenge taking an incredible 11 hours and 36 minutes off the time. Image: Pawel Cymbalista.
‘Fastest known time smashed’: Mallaig endurance runner sets new record for solo run on…
10
This four-bedroom detached house at Kinloss, Forres, makes a grand impression.
Six smart family homes for sale now in the north and north-east

More from Press and Journal

MV Loch Seaforth has been pulled from service on Tuesday morning due to engine problems.
Calmac Ullapool to Stornoway service cancelled following engine failure
Emergency services are at the scene on the A99 near Forse. Image: Google Maps
Man, 18, taken to hospital following crash involving car and lorry on A99 south…
Inverness Sheriff Court
Repeat offender jailed after spree of 'chaos and violence'
Transitioning away from oil and gas should mean new jobs in new sectors (Image: James Jones Jr/Shutterstock)
Peter Faccenda: If we don't capitalise on just transition opportunities, future generations will ask…
Highland League Football. Fraserburgh v Brora Rangers (red) at Bellslea Park. Brora's Paul Brindle scores the winning goal. CR0019596 22/02/20 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
New arrival inspires Paul Brindle on his return to Brora Rangers
4 December 2021. This is from the Breedon Highland League tie between Brora Rangers and Huntly. PICTURE CONTENT - 16 Brora Mathew Wright and 5 Huntly Michael Clark
Committed Michael Clark aiming for Huntly silver lining after signing new deal
Recent planning approvals include a removation of Balmacara Village Hall and a car hire facility in Inverness
New use for former Burnett's bakery site in Inverness, glamping pods for Abriachan and…
Aberdeen directors Dick Donald and Chris Anderson in 1980 with a model of Pittodrie. Image: DC Thomson.
Neil Drysdale: Chris Anderson - the visionary behind the scenes at Pittodrie in the…
Caley Thistle forward Billy Mckay is determined to land a vital victory against Arbroath on Tuesday night. Images: SNS Group
Billy Mckay sets sights on goals as Championship's defensive aces Arbroath lie in wait…
Interim manager Barry Robson has guided Aberdeen up to third in the Premiership. Image: Shutterstock
Duncan Shearer: Red-hot strikers making Barry Robson's Aberdeen tick as Hearts press panic button…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented