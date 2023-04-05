Aberdeen Rapid Transit could end up using regular buses instead of specialised vehicles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Transport

Aberdeen Rapid Transit could end up using regular buses instead of specialised vehicles

The multi-million-pound proposals for a new Aberdeen transport system have previously included a fleet of brand new, tram-like vehicles. But a new option recommended for progression instead suggests a simple rebrand of existing buses along the routes.

By Kieran Beattie
An artist's impression of what one of the stops for the the Aberdeen Rapid Transit system (ART) could look like in action, with a specialised vehicle pulling up to transport passengers. Image: Nestrans.
An artist's impression of what one of the stops for the the Aberdeen Rapid Transit system (ART) could look like in action, with a specialised vehicle pulling up to transport passengers. Image: Nestrans.

When the campaign to create the multi-million-pound Aberdeen Rapid Transit (ART) scheme was launched in November, transport chiefs insisted they saw it as “more than just a bus”.

Indeed, the director of the regional transport body Nestrans said he envisioned the future of the ART system as “almost tram-like in its operation”.

However,  passengers might very well end up riding “just a bus” after all.

All artist’s impressions so far have shown modern, sleek vehicles similar to those used in the successful £90 million Belfast Glider system.

A Belfast Glider vehicle, which initial plans for the Aberdeen Rapid Transit sought to replicate. Image: Translink.

But new recommendations have been made to ditch plans for a new fleet of top-of-the-range specialised vehicles for the project, and instead simply rebrand the livery of existing buses in Aberdeen.

What is the idea behind Aberdeen Rapid Transit?

Those behind the ART plans want to drastically increase public transport usage in Aberdeen by offering a reliable, quick service that criss-crosses the Granite City.

An initial Nestrans map, showing early ideas of where the ART routes would travel. Image: Nestrans

Initial plans show two main routes — one going from the Bridge of Don to Westhill, and another from Craibstone to Portlethen, intersecting in the city centre.

The ART proposals have suggested off-vehicle ticketing, infrequent stops, and increased road priorities for the system.

These factors and others have been designed in order to make it more efficient than typical bus services, and an attractive alternative to just taking the car.

The ultimate goal is anyone would be able to turn up at an ART stop, and never have to wait more than a few minutes to jump on board.

A crucial part of the initial plans had been specialised vehicles to take advantage of the improved infrastructure and loss of waiting times in picking up and dropping off passengers.

One of the Belfast Glider vehicles in action. Aberdeen’s own rapid transit system could be heavily inspired by Belfast’s. Image: Translink.

These wheeled vehicles would be similar to the Belfast Gliders and work in practice like trams, with multiple doors for exit and entry, air conditioning, and a high capacity for passengers.

Nestrans board members even visited Belfast to see the Glider vehicles in action.

But new proposals could see these ideas for these new vehicles binned in favour of traditional buses to save cash.

What are the latest proposals?

An artist’s impression of one of the stops for the proposed Aberdeen Rapid Transit plan, with a specialist tram-like vehicle on the left, and a regular bus on the right. Image: Nestrans.

The transport body Nestrans, which is leading the campaign to make the ART a reality, has published the results of a detailed options appraisal it carried out to decide the best route forward for the scheme.

Two options from this expansive appraisal have been recommended for the Nestrans board to progress to the next stage, called an outline business case.

If the board agrees to move forward with the recommendations, the two options would be looked at with even more scrutiny.

Here are the key differences from the initial information available about both options, including pros, cons, estimated costs, and the time they would take for delivery.

Option one: An ART with specialised vehicles

Those behind the drive to create the ART want to transform how we get about the city. This scene shows one of the new vehicles going along Union Street. Image: Nestrans.

This plan would include all the new infrastructure, like new “platform-style” stops for the system, as well as 32 of the the fancy new vehicles.

Nestrans says it would achieve increased speeds and journey time consistency, and connect with the wider bus network.

It estimates that with the new machines, the system could offer speeds of more than 12 miles per hour on all sections, and up to 15.5 mph in some areas.

An inside view of one of the Belfast Gliders. If Nestrans proceeds with the first option, it would include vehicles like this, with multiple doors for entry and exit. Image: Translink.

To put it into context, Nestrans estimates that with this option fully operational, the ART would make it so an extra 27,000 north-east residents would be able to get to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary within an hour using solely public transport.

But, there would be downsides.

For one, the approach would likely require the councils to grant exclusive rights to companies to operate the services under franchise agreements, which would “specify frequencies, fares and standards of services”.

One of the Belfast Glider vehicles.
Another view of the big Belfast Glider vehicles, which ART ones could end up being very similar to. Image: Translink

The Nestrans papers say that by going along the franchise route, it may take a total of seven years for ART to be fully delivered.

It would also come with a hefty price tag.

The infrastructure costs alone would be “in the region of £215 million”, which would include work like changing the existing roads network to make way for ART.

Buying the 32 tram-style vehicles would cost £22.5 million.

And set-up costs for franchising would come with all sorts of management and administration costs, which would “depend on the extent of legal challenges”, but initial estimates are between £200,000 and £300,000.

Option two: An ART with repurposed buses

Buses on the new Union Street bus gate in Aberdeen
Buses on Union Street. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

The second option would be a cheaper approach that could bring about an ART system on a faster timescale.

But, it would not tick as many boxes for quality and efficiency of service as option one.

Similar to the first option, it would include big changes to prioritise infrastructure in and around Aberdeen for the ART.

But, instead of 32 new tram-like vehicles, it would use “conventional zero emission vehicles provided by bus operators through their existing or planned upgrades to their fleet, branded as ART”.

A pedestrian-first 'welcome mat' could be created in Guild Street as part of council roads plans connected to the new market build. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Media.
Buses on Guild Street. Image: Kami Thomson/DCT Media.

Although the changes could result in improved journey times, they would be “less than the desired” aim of 15.5mph in speed that the multi-doored, tram-like vehicles would offer.

It would be delivered through what’s called a bus service improvement partnership (BSIP), in agreement with local bus operators.

Nestrans says that developing a BSIP would only take between nine and 12 months from initial discussions to actually starting the scheme — meaning this option could be delivered much, much sooner than option one.

The infrastructure costs would be £200 million.

It would be around £7.5 million to buy additional buses for the ART transport corridors, and establishing a BSIP would be about £50,000.

What’s next for the Aberdeen Rapid Transit project?

This initial Nestrans timeline outlines hopes for when the project could be delivered for the people of Aberdeen — but this could change depending on the options that end up being selected. Image: Nestrans.

The Nestrans board will next week meet to consider and discuss both options, which have both been recommended for progressing for an even more in-depth analysis.

If the recommendations are approved, then outline business case work would be carried out, to identify the most effective way to make the ART dream a reality.

Work will also be carried out to secure funding from the Scottish Government to progress the project.

More on Aberdeen Rapid Transit:

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Transport

Camusdarach car park
How Lochaber's Local Hero beach ended up at the centre of a parking row
Lucy Templeman, of Zero Carbon Daviot, with two of the group's rentable ebikes. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Daviot ebike hire scheme aims to get people out of their cars
Buses operate on select routes by Highland Council rather than other bus companies. Image: DC Thomson.
Highland Council's declares in-house bus scheme a 'success' with plans for further expansion
The A920 Oldemldrum to Colpy road is closed. Image: DC Thomson
A920 Oldmeldrum to Colpy road reopened after two-vehicle crash
An artist's impression of plans for the future of the Bridge of Don under council proposals. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A two-lane Bridge of Don? 7 plans for Aberdeen transport visualised
6
Sam Bilner from Plockton has created a new poster to help locals, visitors and tourists during their time in Skye. Image: Sam Bilner.
Highland motorist creates special poster to warn drivers of Skye potholes
Orkney climate change
'Apocalyptic picture' for Orkney's roads as council only allocating a third of what's needed
mobile speed camera
Here's where the safety camera unit is going to be in Grampian, Moray and…
Police speaking to drivers they pulled over on Schoolhill, as part of efforts to enforce pedestrian and cyclist only rules in the area. Image: Kieran Beattie/DC Thomson.
Drivers on Schoolhill could face three points and £100 fine
Skye residents fear potholes will cost lives. Image Shutterstock
'Genuine fear' of tragedy as the state of potholes on Skye roads causes drivers…

Most Read

1
Numbers through Forfar Mart have continued to reduce year on year with cattle numbers this year back 30%.
Farewell to auction sales at Forfar Mart
2
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
3
Muchacho was located in Rose Street in Aberdeen city centre. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Mexican street food takeaway Muchacho in Aberdeen city centre closes down
4
The new bins will eventually be rolled out across Aberdeenshire. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Aberdeenshire Council controversially launches new orange-lidded bins as collections move to once every three…
5
Inverness Sheriff Court.
‘Just wait till we get home’: Man in dock after train threats to partner
6
Pretty on the outside, the real magic begins inside this stunning family home. Photos supplied by Kellas.
Beautiful Blackburn home complete with games room on the market for £360,000
7
The A9 at Dalwhinnie . Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
A9 restricted in both directions following an accident
8
Loch Ness manager Shane Carling. Image: Courtesy of Loch Ness FC/David Jefferson
Stakes are high as Loch Ness have chance to win North Caledonian League
9
Steve Whyte, front, is to leave Aberdeen City Council next April as the local authority looks to cut £40 million from its wage bill. He was central to the £370m bond issue by the council on the London Stock Exchange, marking the event with Labour's Willie Young and Jenny Laing, along with chief executive Angela Scott. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Are top officials fleeing Aberdeen City Council? Top accountant heads for the door
10
To go with story by Jenni Gee. A man broke down in a layby on the way to a party and decided to crack open the drinks Picture shows; A832 near Kinlochewe. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Driver drank to pass the time after becoming stranded in the snow

More from Press and Journal

Shetland electric vehicle charging point where tarriffs are being introduced
Tarriffs to be introduced for electric vehicle charging points in Shetland
The musical Bad Girls is being held on May 5 and 6 at Aberdeen Arts Centre. Image: Aberdeen College of Performing Arts.
Aberdeen theatre students inspired by being on the wrong side of the law
Officers from Police Scotland at the home of Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA/Andrew Milligan.
Peter Murrell arrest: Nicola Sturgeon, Humza Yousaf and Alex Salmond react
Asylum seekers will be distributed across all of Scotland's local authority areas. Image: Supplied.
Moray Council 'working closely' with Home Office to potentially shelter asylum seekers
Leanne Roger at the Stinky Beasties pet shop in Banchory. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Banchory pet shop owner hoping to convert people to vegan and natural products
Reeve Smart was seen driving at 10pmh while under the influence. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
10mph driver was under the influence with ketamine in the car
Highland Council has deleted the post. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'Stay lazy my friends!' Highland Council deletes Facebook post about 'Mt Everest corpses'
Beautiful from the outside, the home is even more impressive inside. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Exceptional Ellon home on the market for £450,000
Hot cross scones are a winner this Easter. Image: Primula
Midweek meal: Have a cheesy Easter with these hot cross scones
Northfield Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Readers' letters: Northfield Academy, NSPCC donations and how to save the NHS

Editor's Picks