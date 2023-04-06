Time is running out to tell council your thoughts on major road revamps

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Transport

Time is running out to tell council your thoughts on major road revamps

An extensive consultation on potential major overhauls to Aberdeen's road network will conclude next week. It includes the potential for miles and miles of new bus lanes and cycle routes, and getting rid of parking along the length of Holburn Street

By Kieran Beattie
In two of the four plans being considered for the future of Aberdeen transport, parking bays along the length of Holburn Street would be removed. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
In two of the four plans being considered for the future of Aberdeen transport, parking bays along the length of Holburn Street would be removed. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

There are just a few days left to tell Aberdeen City Council what you think about proposals to make sweeping changes to the roads network.

The local authority is currently running a public consultation on what it calls the Ellon Park and Ride to Garthdee transport corridor.

Four multi-million pound “packages” of potential plans for the future of this route have been put forward, to improve it for public transport, pedestrians and cyclists.

They include up to nine and a half miles of new bus lanes, and 23 miles of cycling routes.

There are dozens and dozens of changes proposed, including potentially reducing the Bridge of Don down to two lanes for motorised traffic to make space for segregated cycle routes.

An artist’s impression of plans for the future of the Bridge of Don under council proposals. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Another idea the council wants feedback on is removing parking bays all along the length of Holburn Street to allow for buses and bikes.

What do our readers think of the proposals so far?

Last week, we revealed artist’s impressions of seven of the key changes included in the proposals. 

The reaction from our readership was certainly mixed.

Some criticised the idea of creating more space for cyclists.

One wrote, clearly sarcastically: “Brilliant idea.

“Let’s spend God knows how many millions that we don’t have for more facilities to hardly be used.

“The cyclists barely use the cycle lanes we currently have all over Aberdeen, but let’s propose more in the hope they will be used.”

The transport corridor being looked at runs all the way from Garthdee to Ellon. Image: DC Thomson.

But others have defended creating more opportunities for active travel.

Another reader said “The whole of Aberdeen should be more cycling friendly”.

And a fellow cycling fan said the plans “Looks fantastic, a drive towards a sustainable future”, and added: “If only the cycle infrastructure was still in place along the esplanade, there would be a link right into the city.”

Some readers seemed to like the plans, but raised questions about how they would work out in reality.

“Removing parking on Holburn Street would be good… where do the cars magically go though?” asked one commenter.

More than 200 people have let Aberdeen City Council know their thoughts so far on roads revamp

In total, 196 people have responded to the council’s online survey on the four packages of transport plans since the consultation launched.

The local authority also held two drop-in events, and recorded 27 attendees at the one held at Ruthrieston Community Centre, and 21 at the King’s Church event.

The consultation opened on March 13, and closes on April 10.

Click here to take part and let the council know your thoughts.

Find out more about the plans, and see our other visualisations including the loss of lanes and even parts of private properties on King Street here:

A two-lane Bridge of Don? 7 plans for Aberdeen transport visualised

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Transport

Aberdeen Central SNP MSP Kevin Stewart. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
New north-east transport minister facing 'anger' over A90 dualling snub
3
CR0029432 Kevin Stewart MSP has suggested John Lewis donate the site of their Aberdeen store to the city to help the regeneration of the city centre and "cement their legacy" after closing the shop. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 09-07-2021`
It took half a year for Transport Scotland to respond to South Uist's ferry…
A group of officials open the new and safer Dalfaber level crossing in Aviemore. Image: Frances Porter Photography
New safety barriers at Aviemore level crossing opened after several near misses
Orkney Ferries
Responsibility for Orkney ferries task force still unclear one week on from new cabinet…
An artist's impression of what Aberdeen's Low Emission Zone signs could look like once installed. Image: DC Thomson
Find out if your car will be banned in the Aberdeen Low Emission Zone…
An artist's impression of what one of the stops for the the Aberdeen Rapid Transit system (ART) could look like in action, with a specialised vehicle pulling up to transport passengers. Image: Nestrans.
Aberdeen Rapid Transit could end up using regular buses instead of specialised vehicles
2
Camusdarach car park
How Lochaber's Local Hero beach ended up at the centre of a parking row
Lucy Templeman, of Zero Carbon Daviot, with two of the group's rentable ebikes. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Daviot ebike hire scheme aims to get people out of their cars
Buses operate on select routes by Highland Council rather than other bus companies. Image: DC Thomson.
Highland Council's declares in-house bus scheme a 'success' with plans for further expansion
The A920 Oldemldrum to Colpy road is closed. Image: DC Thomson
A920 Oldmeldrum to Colpy road reopened after two-vehicle crash

Most Read

1
To go with story by Garrett Stell. School league tables results for 2023 (2021/2022 school year) Picture shows; School league tables 2023. N/A. Supplied by Shutterstock/DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
2
James Clunes, 75, and his brutal attacker Miguel Meyler, 29. Image Clunes family/DC Thomson.
Vicious attacker who stabbed and robbed frail cancer victim finally brought to justice
3
Lynne McIntyre has brought Dizzy's to Union Street. Image: Kenny Elrick / Roddie Reid.
Independent retailer opens ambitious new Dizzy’s fashion shop on Union Street
4
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
5
Stuart Gerrard admitted putting a video of a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old girl on Snapchat. Image: DC Thomson
‘I can ruin your life with one video’: Teen recorded sex with 15-year-old girl…
6
Maid of Glencoul the smaller Corran Ferry is out of action due to technical difficulties. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Corran Ferry pulled from service AGAIN just before Easter weekend
7
To go with story by Felicity Donohoe. YL 0810 lif Picture shows; HMP Grampian learning centre. HMP Grampian . Supplied by Scottish Prison Service Fife College Date; Unknown Pictured is a locator of HMP and YOI Grampian, South Road Peterhead. Her Majesty's Prison and Young Offenders Institute Grampian. Picture by Darrell Benns Pictured on 24/08/2021 CR0037538
Death of female prisoner ruled ‘unavoidable’ following inquiry
8
An artist's impression of what Aberdeen's Low Emission Zone signs could look like once installed. Image: DC Thomson
Find out if your car will be banned in the Aberdeen Low Emission Zone…
9
Inverness Sheriff Court.
‘Just wait till we get home’: Man in dock after train threats to partner
10
Jane Ham and Graham Griffith from Coll are due to tie the knot at the Engine Works in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Jane Ham.
‘We feel like second-class citizens’: Island couple’s wedding plans and new home hit by…

More from Press and Journal

The High Court in Glasgow
Aberdeen man to stand trial accused of stabbing his own father to death
Seafield Road has been closed to eastbound traffic while work is carried out to restore power in the area. Image Google Maps.
Seafield Road in Inverness partially closed following power outage
Highland Council is investing more than £5.3 million in support services across the Highlands region. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Inverness Women's Aid confirms it is open despite the closure of city's women's refuge…
Nursery school children thank The Costa Foundation which has been building schools in coffee-growing areas.
Costa Coffee manager's fundraising rewarded with trip to Vietnam 
Andy McCarthy in action for Peterhead against Queen of the South. Image: Duncan Brown
No time like now for Peterhead to find winning habit, says Andy McCarthy
The latest Highland League Weekly Friday preview show is available for free right here!
Watch: Highland League Weekly Friday preview for April 7 - as the Cement Mixer…
Chinese flag
China in our hands? Far East beckons for Scottish staples
Post Thumbnail
'I’m just getting started': Why 23-year-old Craig Robert Scott of Aberdeen's Bartenders Lounge is…
Jim Greenwood. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Gordonians journey fills head coach Jim Greenwood with pride
Orkney head coach Derek Robb.
Orkney face difficult Hillhead Jordanhill test in efforts to make it seven wins on…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented