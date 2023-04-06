Time is running out to tell council your thoughts on major road revamps

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

There are just a few days left to tell Aberdeen City Council what you think about proposals to make sweeping changes to the roads network.

The local authority is currently running a public consultation on what it calls the Ellon Park and Ride to Garthdee transport corridor.

Four multi-million pound “packages” of potential plans for the future of this route have been put forward, to improve it for public transport, pedestrians and cyclists.

They include up to nine and a half miles of new bus lanes, and 23 miles of cycling routes.

There are dozens and dozens of changes proposed, including potentially reducing the Bridge of Don down to two lanes for motorised traffic to make space for segregated cycle routes.

Another idea the council wants feedback on is removing parking bays all along the length of Holburn Street to allow for buses and bikes.

What do our readers think of the proposals so far?

Last week, we revealed artist’s impressions of seven of the key changes included in the proposals.

The reaction from our readership was certainly mixed.

Some criticised the idea of creating more space for cyclists.

One wrote, clearly sarcastically: “Brilliant idea.

“Let’s spend God knows how many millions that we don’t have for more facilities to hardly be used.

“The cyclists barely use the cycle lanes we currently have all over Aberdeen, but let’s propose more in the hope they will be used.”

But others have defended creating more opportunities for active travel.

Another reader said “The whole of Aberdeen should be more cycling friendly”.

And a fellow cycling fan said the plans “Looks fantastic, a drive towards a sustainable future”, and added: “If only the cycle infrastructure was still in place along the esplanade, there would be a link right into the city.”

Some readers seemed to like the plans, but raised questions about how they would work out in reality.

“Removing parking on Holburn Street would be good… where do the cars magically go though?” asked one commenter.

More than 200 people have let Aberdeen City Council know their thoughts so far on roads revamp

In total, 196 people have responded to the council’s online survey on the four packages of transport plans since the consultation launched.

The local authority also held two drop-in events, and recorded 27 attendees at the one held at Ruthrieston Community Centre, and 21 at the King’s Church event.

The consultation opened on March 13, and closes on April 10.

Click here to take part and let the council know your thoughts.

Find out more about the plans, and see our other visualisations including the loss of lanes and even parts of private properties on King Street here: