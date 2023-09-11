On This Day, 1980: the P&J’s beauty contest, a Nairn man’s heart transplant and local football hooliganism were the stories du jour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times
Past Times

On This Day, 1980: the P&J’s beauty contest, a Nairn man’s heart transplant and local football hooliganism were the stories du jour

A Nairn man became only the second Scot to have a heart transplant, local football hooliganism was at a nasty ebb and the P&J invited readers to vote for the ‘coveted title’ of Miss Press and Journal . Susy Macaulay reports.
Susy Macaulay
Beauty and the beast: beauty contests and ugly local football hooliganism were in the news on September 11, 1980
Beauty and the beast: beauty contests and ugly local football hooliganism were in the news on September 11, 1980

Join P&J writer Susy Macaulay as we journey back in time to see what we were reporting on, On This Day, in 1980. 

The finals of the annual Miss Press and Journal beauty contest had rolled around again this week in 1980.

Yes, readers were invited to study and judge a ‘lovely line up of beauties’ appearing in the finals of the Miss Press and Journal in Aviemore that week.

The girls were 16 contestants from the P&J patch who had won district or island council heats.

Their looks were being used as a promotional tool for a holiday at the Aviemore Chalets Motel and various other prizes.

The first reader whose entry was the same, or closest to the judge’s choice would win.

The hey day of beauty pageants: Miss Brora, Louise Flett, flanked by the country’s other area queens, is crowned Sutherland Agricultural Society Show Queen by motor-cycle stunt organiser Charlie Saunders in July 1989. Image: DCT

“Remember, the judges are considering personality as well as looks, poise and dress sense,” readers were exhorted — snort. That old chestnut.

Mercifully, journalists are now forbidden to use the ‘bevy of beauties’ type of language and the P&J doesn’t run beauty contests any more.

Nairn man receives heart transplant

Gordon MacDonald of Nairn had just undergone a heart transplant operation at Papworth Hospital, Cambridge when the paper hit the stands that morning.

Things had happened fast for 40 year old Mr MacDonald, whose long-standing heart trouble had seen him in Raigmore hospital for months, waiting for a transplant. When a suitable donor was found, Mr MacDonald was rushed to Inverness airport at 6am and more or less straight onto the operating table.

As a Scot, his transplant was second only to that of 24 year old Ewan MacPhee of Inverness earlier that year.

Patients doing well

Both MacPhee and MacDonald were reported to be doing well.

Britain’s first successful heart transplant had taken place at Papworth only the previous year.

It would be another 12 years before Scotland’s first heart transplant unit opened in Glasgow.

The ugly face of football fandom regularly showed its face

T

Football hooliganism was endemic at this time.

The papers would often have ugly scenes to report, both on and off the pitch, and this day in 1980 was no exception.

Two bus loads of Buckie Thistle supporters were stoned by a group of Keith youths after a Highland League match at Kynoch Park, Keith.

Buckie had lost

Buckie had lost 1-0, but a group of boys saw fit to stone the buses as they left the Royal Hotel on their way out of town.

No one was hurt but the damage to Mayne’s of Buckie buses was estimated at around £800 (£4,3,00 today).

A gutted Gordon Mayne said it would take the company a long time to make up that money, and “unless we can be guaranteed a police escort out of town, it is just not worth it.”

A crack down on drinking on trains

Aberdeen football fans were also in trouble, with a looming ban on carrying alcohol on trains travelling to all away matches.

Operator British Rail lamented the ‘big increase in hooliganism by Aberdeen fans last season, with on one occasion four wrecked coaches having to be removed from a train carrying fans from Aberdeen to Glasgow.”

No drink on board

The new ban was to be enforced by British Transport Police that Saturday at Aberdeen station to make sure fans were bringing no drink aboard on their way to a match in Glasgow.

Aberdeen Supporters Club said alcohol being taken into the grounds also needed tough measures, and predicted that football would be played behind closed doors within five years otherwise.

Mink coats on sale for a princely sum

And in another reminder of how un-PC the 1980s now seem, real fur coats were on sale at Canadian Furs, Union Street Aberdeen for the equivalent of around £5,500 in today’s money.

Fur farming and the importing of certain wild animal furs have been only banned in Scotland since 2002.

More from our On This Day series:

 

Tags

Conversation

More from Past Times

Beauty and the beast: beauty contests and ugly local football hooliganism were in the news on September 11, 1980
Gallery: Decades of delegates and displays at Offshore Europe
Beauty and the beast: beauty contests and ugly local football hooliganism were in the news on September 11, 1980
Ness Islands miniature railway has been putting smiles on faces for 40 years
Beauty and the beast: beauty contests and ugly local football hooliganism were in the news on September 11, 1980
55 unseen photos show Queen Elizabeth II's candid moments from our archives
Beauty and the beast: beauty contests and ugly local football hooliganism were in the news on September 11, 1980
Gallery: Robert Gordon's Institute of Technology was at cutting-edge of oil and gas education
Beauty and the beast: beauty contests and ugly local football hooliganism were in the news on September 11, 1980
275 years of energy news in the north and north-east
Beauty and the beast: beauty contests and ugly local football hooliganism were in the news on September 11, 1980
On this day 1963: a freak kitchen accident took the life of a young…
Beauty and the beast: beauty contests and ugly local football hooliganism were in the news on September 11, 1980
Gallery: Pounding the Granite City streets with Aberdeen Milk Marathon memories
Beauty and the beast: beauty contests and ugly local football hooliganism were in the news on September 11, 1980
West Highland crofter of 17 years says traditional way of life has disappeared
Beauty and the beast: beauty contests and ugly local football hooliganism were in the news on September 11, 1980
Gallery: Aberdeen Grammar School history in 122 photos
Beauty and the beast: beauty contests and ugly local football hooliganism were in the news on September 11, 1980
Doctors warned about danger of deaths on A9 without dualling in 1973

Conversation