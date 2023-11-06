On This Day 1967: When Dundee vowed to topple Granite City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times
Past Times

On This Day 1967: When Dundee vowed to topple Granite City

Join me for a riffle through the P&J of November 6, 1967. Susy Macaulay reports.
Susy Macaulay
1967: A terrible train crash in London took 33 lives but spared that of Robin Gibb; fire rips though Mini; Dundee vows to beat Aberdeen in population stakes. Image: DCT/Shutterstock/Michael McCosh
1967: A terrible train crash in London took 33 lives but spared that of Robin Gibb; fire rips though Mini; Dundee vows to beat Aberdeen in population stakes. Image: DCT/Shutterstock/Michael McCosh

The P&J’s front page was dominated by a terrible train crash in south-east London on this day in 1967.

The 19.43 Hastings to Charing Cross had apparently broken into two parts, with the first two coaches staying on the line and the remaining ten coming off.

Thirty-three people were killed in the worst rail disaster since a crash in Lewisham ten years earlier in which 90 people were killed.

The P&J described how nearby residents thought a bomb had gone off and how ambulances were arriving at the scene every few seconds.

1967 Press and Journal newspaper clipping of article covering how Bee Gees' Robin Gibb survived the Hither Green train crash.

More than 120 firefighters were at the scene, not to mention other emergency services.

Doctors crawled into the wreckage to administer pain-killing injections, and the injured were passed by hand along lines of policemen down the steep embankment at the side of the railway station.

Bee Gees’ Robin Gibb survived Hither Green train crash

Among the 55 casualties was Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees.

At this time the band was basking in the success of Massachusetts, featuring Robin on lead vocals.

He was reported as unhurt, but badly shaken.

Fortunately the incident didn’t slow down the Bee Gees success at the time. They were on a two year UK, Europe and American tour which continued unabated.

Meanwhile, four young Aberdonians had their own drama to contend with.

Four jumped from car as it caught fire near Whiterashes farm

The friends, from various parts of the city, had to jump for their lives when the 1964 Mini in which they were travelling caught fire near Pitcow Farm, Whiterashes.

George Robinson, Lorna Wood, Heather Mullen and Alexander Esson had been on a night out visiting friends near the farm, and had left at 2am.

George, the owner of the car, said he had started down the farm road when he saw a flash at the bottom of the gear stick and from the sides of the car.

“I saw flames shoot out from the bottom of the engine and told everyone to get out — I have never seen people get out of a Mini so quickly in all my life,” he said.

Image printed in P&J newspaper in 1967 showing Lorna Wood and George Robinson at George's home in Aberdeen after escaping a car fire near Pitcow Farm, Whiterashes.

Lorna said she was a bit hysterical.

“It seemed ages before I could get the car door open.

“I saw flames coming from under the car and jumped over them, dropping my handbag which was completely burned.”

The friends couldn’t get to the fire extinguisher and were afraid the petrol tank would blow.

1967 P&J newspaper headline that reads: 'Four jump from lives as Mini bursts into flames'

While Lorna was lamenting her handbag, George had more than the loss of his car to feel sick about.

“I had £11 in an envelope in the car and lost that, too.”

That’s nearly £250 today.

Minis were retailing at around £500 in 1967, equivalent of more than £11,000 today.

Dundee vowed to overtake Aberdeen as third largest city

Rivalry between the cities of Aberdeen and Dundee was alive and kicking.

This time it was about the population figures, and Dundee was reported as ‘shocked’ to learn it had lost out to Aberdeen.

“The city was shocked to learn that its near neighbour and rival, Aberdeen, had again won third place in the population league for Scottish cities.”

Dundee’s population was found to be 82,300 as opposed to Aberdeen’s 82,900.

1967 P&J clipping of story of how Dundee was out to displace Aberdeen as the third largest city of Scotland.

Dundee’s civic leaders rushed to find excuses.

A former Lord Provost said that if the smaller towns of Monifieth, Newport, Tayport and Invergowrie were added in Dundee would easily beat Aberdeen.

A city councillor said: “One must remember Aberdeen has a much bigger student population than Dundee… Aberdeen is also attracting many people from the country parts of Aberdeenshire into the city to swell its population.”

Responding, Aberdeen’s Lord Provost R S Lennox laughed and said: “You should present this question to Aberdeen’s young potential fathers and mothers!”

These days Aberdeen is still the third largest city in Scotland with a population of 213,224.

Dundee stands at around 147,700 and is, if anything, decreasing.

Sartorial elegance at C&A

Advert printed in 1967 P&J newspaper about suits from clothing outlet C&A.

And, C&A Union Street, the last word in masculine chic?

Apparently so.

Narrow and slim was the current look, as the advert informed us.

“Come in and choose your new suit from our 1968 range. (And you can’t get more up-to-date than that.)

“The cut is a modern version of the classic English line: slim, natural, very, very elegant.

“Our prices are just as perfectly tailored.”

A Sunday suit cost a handsome £12 guineas, or nearly £300 today.

And at around £400, a wool suit: “Grey stripe and gently waisted, though not wasted on you.”

Hopefully this cheeky-chappie wit wasn’t wasted on the target audience, who would no doubt delegate suit-choosing their suits to their wives anyway.

More from our On This Day series:

Tags

Conversation

More from Past Times

1967: A terrible train crash in London took 33 lives but spared that of Robin Gibb; fire rips though Mini; Dundee vows to beat Aberdeen in population stakes. Image: DCT/Shutterstock/Michael McCosh
Photos: Halloween at Aberdeen schools in 60s, 70s and 80s
1967: A terrible train crash in London took 33 lives but spared that of Robin Gibb; fire rips though Mini; Dundee vows to beat Aberdeen in population stakes. Image: DCT/Shutterstock/Michael McCosh
1940s P&J clippings reveal reality of wartime life in Aberdeen and the home front
1967: A terrible train crash in London took 33 lives but spared that of Robin Gibb; fire rips though Mini; Dundee vows to beat Aberdeen in population stakes. Image: DCT/Shutterstock/Michael McCosh
A fine vintage: Early archive photos of Grampian Transport Museum in Alford
1967: A terrible train crash in London took 33 lives but spared that of Robin Gibb; fire rips though Mini; Dundee vows to beat Aberdeen in population stakes. Image: DCT/Shutterstock/Michael McCosh
Orkney child abuse scandal: How one survivor found closure on a return visit to…
1967: A terrible train crash in London took 33 lives but spared that of Robin Gibb; fire rips though Mini; Dundee vows to beat Aberdeen in population stakes. Image: DCT/Shutterstock/Michael McCosh
40 years since gas blast tragedy killed six people at Royal Darroch Hotel in…
2
1967: A terrible train crash in London took 33 lives but spared that of Robin Gibb; fire rips though Mini; Dundee vows to beat Aberdeen in population stakes. Image: DCT/Shutterstock/Michael McCosh
On This Day in 1950: A rare Royal photograph emerged with the christening of…
1967: A terrible train crash in London took 33 lives but spared that of Robin Gibb; fire rips though Mini; Dundee vows to beat Aberdeen in population stakes. Image: DCT/Shutterstock/Michael McCosh
Gallery: Aberdeen's Woodend Hospital from poorhouse to present day
1967: A terrible train crash in London took 33 lives but spared that of Robin Gibb; fire rips though Mini; Dundee vows to beat Aberdeen in population stakes. Image: DCT/Shutterstock/Michael McCosh
Inverewe Gardens founder's toxic relationships with women explored in new play 'The Curious Case…
1967: A terrible train crash in London took 33 lives but spared that of Robin Gibb; fire rips though Mini; Dundee vows to beat Aberdeen in population stakes. Image: DCT/Shutterstock/Michael McCosh
Winding back the years: Celebrating 50 years of popular Aberdeen student pub The Bobbin
1967: A terrible train crash in London took 33 lives but spared that of Robin Gibb; fire rips though Mini; Dundee vows to beat Aberdeen in population stakes. Image: DCT/Shutterstock/Michael McCosh
On This Day 1975: GIRL appointed Lossiemouth FC secretary, a Bridge of Don boy…

Conversation