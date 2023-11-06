Ross County fan view: An inevitable outcome despite Ross Laidlaw’s heroics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County fan view: An inevitable outcome despite Ross Laidlaw’s heroics

Early dismissal cost the Staggies dear against champions Celtic in Dingwall.

By Peter Mackay
James Brown protests his red card for Ross County. Image: SNS
James Brown protests his red card for Ross County. Image: SNS

It was never going to be an easy task against Celtic, never mind facing them with one less player on the park.

When David Munro was called to his screen for a second look at James Brown’s tackle – Ross County hearts sunk around the Global Energy Stadium.

Everyone knew what was coming.

That was a real spanner in the works for Malky Mackay. And for that reason, the performance from then on in must be massively commended, despite losing the match 3-0. 

Going man for man was bold, but it largely worked.

It meant we had very little going forward, but every single player put in a monstrous shift to make sure Celtic didn’t run away with the match.

Let’s be honest, the Staggies were far from brushed aside – Celtic’s fortunes came through quality goals, including a Luis Palma strike which was simply mind blowing.

Laidlaw is international class

As for Ross Laidlaw, there is a shortage of superlatives with stature enough to match the level of his goalkeeping display.

Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw. Image: SNS

I have been an advocate of it for a couple of seasons now – but a place in the Scotland squad for the stopper can’t be too far into the horizon.

Year on year he is imperious, and he keeps getting better.

On current form, he should be favoured over other goalies in the conversation like Liam Kelly, David Marshall and Robby McCrorie.

Ross County fans are all too aware that games like that against the Old Firm aren’t going to have a bearing on our season as a whole.

As Malky Mackay said post match: “My battle isn’t against Celtic on days like today.”

Some may find that statement dismissing, but he’s frankly correct.

Our onus is next weekend, in what is a huge clash against St Johnstone.

We’ve beaten them once already this campaign – and it’s imperative we do so again, with what should be a strong Staggies crowd behind the team in Perth.

That would give ourselves a bit of comfort away from the bottom end of the table.

More from Ross County

Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw. Image: SNS
Ross Laidlaw says stellar goalkeeping display came as no consolation in Ross County's defeat…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay hails character of 10-man Ross County in defeat to Celtic
Ross County midfielder Yan Dhanda. Image: SNS
Yan Dhanda relishing chance to continue Ross County progress with statement result against Celtic
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: Shutterstock.
Malky Mackay urges Ross County to make final stages count
Alfie Bavidige, left, scoring for Aberdeen against Brora rangers in this season's PFL Trust Trophy. Image: Jasperimage
Aberdeen and Ross County players score Under-19s European Championship call-ups
Jordan White celebrates netting against Celtic in 2021. Image: SNS
Late drama in Dingwall: Five of Ross County's most memorable tussles with Celtic
Malky Mackay acknowledges Ross County's fans at Easter Road. Image: Shutterstock.
Malky Mackay insists Ross County players will run hard to match fans' commitment
Jordan White celebrates with Will Nightingale after scoring against Hibernian. Image: SNS
Jordan White says Ross County have underlined goalscoring threat
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: Shutterstock.
Malky Mackay says point against Hibernian was least Ross County deserved at Easter Road
Scott Allardice in action against Hibernian. Image: SNS
Ross County stage thrilling comeback to secure 2-2 draw with Hibernian at Easter Road

Conversation