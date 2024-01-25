In pictures: The Haggis Chomping Championship of 1994 and other Aberdeen Burns suppers

Burns Suppers are a rare treat, and a tradition that has been carried out with gusto in Aberdeen over the decades. Although, the ‘North-east Haggis Chomping Championship’ of 1994 didn’t quite catch on…

From formal Burns Supper and Rotary Clubs to sheltered housing get-togethers, Burns Night is a generally genteel celebration of all things Rabbie Burns.

Over the years, Aberdeen’s butchers have certainly been kept busy providing humungous haggis to hotels and even North Sea platforms.

But in 1994, the Red House Hotel in Cruden Bay put a different spin on the time-old tradition.

Brave diners were challenged to eat as much of what was possibly the greatest chieftain of the pudding race – a 3lb haggis – in five minutes.

To put it in perspective, that’s the average weight of a rabbit.

The North-east Haggis Chomping Championship was launched by hotel owner Ian Devenish as a Burns Night celebration.

It proved popular with locals keen to put their stomach lining to the test.

Ian also owned Smith’s Butcher on the village’s Main Street, so there was plenty of Haggis for the keen chompers.

But, alas, we cannot find anything in the archives about who the Haggis Chomping Champion was. Answers on a postcard!

In pictures: Burns Suppers in and around Aberdeen over the years

