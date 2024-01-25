In pictures: The Haggis Chomping Championship of 1994 and other Aberdeen Burns suppers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times

In pictures: The Haggis Chomping Championship of 1994 and other Aberdeen Burns suppers

From genteel Burns Suppers in Aberdeen, to the 'North-east Haggis Chomping Championship' of 1994, we've dug out some archive photos of this staple celebration in every Scot's calendar.

1987: Retired Norco employees were treated to the last Burns Supper to be held in Norco House Restaurant. The guests watched the haggis being piped in, carried by catering assistant Nan Bruce and Cherie Morrison of Bon Accord Ladies Pipe Band followed on. Image: DC Thomson
1987: Retired Norco employees were treated to the last Burns Supper to be held in Norco House Restaurant. The guests watched the haggis being piped in, carried by catering assistant Nan Bruce and Cherie Morrison of Bon Accord Ladies Pipe Band followed on. Image: DC Thomson
By Kirstie Waterston

Burns Suppers are a rare treat, and a tradition that has been carried out with gusto in Aberdeen over the decades. Although, the ‘North-east Haggis Chomping Championship’ of 1994 didn’t quite catch on…

From formal Burns Supper and Rotary Clubs to sheltered housing get-togethers, Burns Night is a generally genteel celebration of all things Rabbie Burns.

Over the years, Aberdeen’s butchers have certainly been kept busy providing humungous haggis to hotels and even North Sea platforms.

But in 1994, the Red House Hotel in Cruden Bay put a different spin on the time-old tradition.

Brave diners were challenged to eat as much of what was possibly the greatest chieftain of the pudding race – a 3lb haggis – in five minutes.

1994: Ian Devenish, owner of the Red House Hotel in Cruden Bay, was keeping an eye on chef Bruce Buchan, who was getting in some practice for the haggis-eating competition at the hotel in 1994. Hearty eaters were lining up for a crack at the unofficial title of North-east Haggis Chomping Champion. Image: DC Thomson

To put it in perspective, that’s the average weight of a rabbit.

The North-east Haggis Chomping Championship was launched by hotel owner Ian Devenish as a Burns Night celebration.

It proved popular with locals keen to put their stomach lining to the test.

Ian also owned Smith’s Butcher on the village’s Main Street, so there was plenty of Haggis for the keen chompers.

But, alas, we cannot find anything in the archives about who the Haggis Chomping Champion was. Answers on a postcard!

In pictures: Burns Suppers in and around Aberdeen over the years

1971: A toast from the host, Aberdeen university’s Professor RV Jones, third left, proposed the Immortal Memory at Fraserburgh Burns Club annual dinner in the Alexandra Hotel. Image: DC Thomson
1988: The congregation of North St Andrew all set for their Burns Supper in Aberdeen. Alan Steele addressed the haggis, held by Frank Bain, while pictured from the left are guest singer Alex Brown, the Rev Gordon Haggarty, guest speakers Bob and Lorraine Rintoul and, front, Highland hostesses Kirsten Haggarty and Vivienne Rintoul. Image: DC Thomson
1991: This group of Methlick volunteers spent a day spud bashing ahead of the preparation of the haggis.<br />Having filled three large boilers of prepared potatoes and another three of neeps, the traditional fare was well in hand for the Burns’ Supper at the village. Image: DC Thomson
1990: Westhill and District and St Fitticks Rotary Clubs had an international evening when they got together at the Westhill Hotel for a Burns Supper. Toasting the haggis was retired drama teacher Dorothy Taylor, from Kintore. Image: DC Thomson
1980: An unusual location for a Burns Supper – Pipe Major Ian Blair sounded a welcoming note as Burns night guests and some of the Auk A platform Crew meet on the helicopter landing deck. Image: DC Thomson
1991: Ready to do justice to the haggis were members and guests of Aberdeen Burns Club. Front, from left, president Sandy Stuart; George Taylor; Prof Hamish Keir, who gave the Immortal Memory, and club piper Bill Maitland. Image: DC Thomson
1989: Chef Sandy Flett holds the haggis ready for Aberdeen Burns Club president Jim Smith at their Burns Supper in the Stakis Tree Tops Hotel, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
1985: Alistair McRobb bringing in the haggis before the 250 retired employees of Norco who were treated to a Burns Supper in the restaurant of Norco House, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
1969: Piper Jock Watt, Bucksburn and District Pipe Band, playing in the haggis, which was carried by chef Edward Gallagher, at Aberdeen and District Round Table Burns Supper in the Treetops Hotel. The address was given by past chairman Ronnie Gordon. Image: DC Thomson
1971: Dunnottar School headmaster Alexander Swan in fine form as he addressed the haggis at the second Burns Supper staged by the Dunnottar Ladies Club in St Bridget’s church hall. The Rev James A Roy presided over a company of 200. The haggis, held by chef Leslie Aitken, was piped in by Raymond Whyte. The Immortal Memory was given by John Michael and the toast to the Lasses by Baillie James Carnegie. Image: DC Thomson
1993: Inmates at Craiginches Prison entertained more than 30 pensioners from the Torry area to a Burns Supper. Prisoner Tam, seated centre, addresses the haggis with pensioners Bett Bell, front left, and Sarah Murray, right. While prisoner Tam, back left, cracks a joke with Ted Munro. Image: DC Thomson
1987: Executive head chef at the Stakis Tree Tops Hotel, James Whelan and Lord Provost Henry Rae support the haggis as John Fraser is about to deliver the mortal blow during Aberdeen Burns Club’s anniversary dinner. Top table guests looking on are, from left, Christina Middleton; piper Bill Maitland; Lady Provost Margaret Rae; chairman’s wife Isobel Smith; chairman James Smith; Gerry Davis; Irene Fraser, secretary; and Grace Crighton, treasurer. Image: DC Thomson
1984: Fun for all at the Foresterhill Wards 33 and 34 Burns supper held at the Struan Hotel, Aberdeen. Senior surgical registrar George Youngson, right, piped in the haggis. Image: DC Thomson
1987: Norco retired employees were treated to the last Burns Supper to be held in Norco House Restaurant. The guests watched the haggis being piped in, carried by catering assistant Nan Bruce and Cherie Morrison of Bon Accord Ladies Pipe Band followed on. Image: DC Thomson
1987: Elizabeth Still and Christine Mitchell, organisers of the Regent Club Burns Supper, with guest speaker Rob Ingram and the rest of the club members before the start of their supper in Regent Court. Image: DC Thomson
1990: Westhill and District and St Fitticks Rotary Clubs had an international evening when they got together at the Westhill Hotel for a Burns Supper. Image: DC Thomson
1978: Carol Sim pipes in the haggis at the Evening Express Burns Night in the Beach Ballroom. Image: DC Thomson
1989: Bert Burwood addresses the haggis at the Scottish Caravan Club North Centre Burns supper, held at the Deaf Centre in Smithfield Road. The haggis was piped in by Graham Wood. Image: DC Thomson
1986: Sampling the delights of the haggis at the Scottish Council for Divorced and Separated Burns supper is Ian Mackenzie who addressed the haggis. Looking on is chef Brian Strachan and piper James Taylor of Grampian Police Pipe Band at the function held in Simpson’s Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson

If you liked this, you might like:

More from Past Times

In their Crombie coats, from left, Peter Capaldi as Doctor Who; Daniel Craig as James Bond, and Winston Churchill. Image: Shutterstock/Ray Burmiston/Olycom Spa/Everett
The Crombie coat: The Aberdeen fashion item loved by Churchill, Bond and Doctor Who
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. SS Idaho stranded off Aberdeen on Jan 7 1929 and several months of effort ensued to try and refloat her. Picture shows; Feature Image for On This Day 1929. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design/Roddie Reid Date; 1929
On This Day 1929: When a huge steamboat stranded at the Beach Ballroom and…
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Mariana is trying to trace Donald Finlayson from Nairn who was her mother's penpal in 1959/60. Picture shows; Mariana Menezes (centre), Donald Finlayson (left) and Claudia Menezes, right, Mariana's mother.. Nairn; Brazil. Supplied by DCT Design/Mariana Menezes/John Wilkie Date; Unknown
Can you help Mariana from Brazil find her mum's Nairn penpal?
1982: Marks & Spencer's flagship Aberdeen store on St Nicholas Street. Image: DC Thomson
Photo gallery: Flagship Marks & Spencer has been at the heart of Aberdeen for…
Here's a lovely picture of some Northfield youngsters taken in January 1960. Image: DC Thomson
Snow much fun! Nostalgic photos of winter days in and around Aberdeen
Evacuee Bert Ness as a schoolboy and Portknockie School which was targeted by the Nazis during the Second World War. Image: Stuart Ness/DC Thomson
Peril in Portknockie: Remembering when primary school was attacked by Nazi fighter plane in…
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. A Shackleton aircraft crashlanded on a field at Cullodn after losing one of its engines. No casualties. Pilot managed to avoid Inverness. Picture shows; Featured image for On This Day 1964. n/a. Supplied by DCT Design/Michael McCosh Date; 13/01/1964
On This Day: Culloden miracle as Inverness escapes tragedy from the air in 1964
Their banners displaying clearly how they felt, pupils of Hilton Academy, accompanied by the parents action group, marched in protest along Union Street in January 1984, in a campaign against the school's proposed closure. Image: DC Thomson
Snow, sales and school protests: January days in and around Aberdeen in photos
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Lord Provost's daughter Marjorie Watt marries Hamish Robertson in Society wedding in Aberdeen Picture shows; Featured image Watt-RobertsonWedding. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design/Watt Family Date; 03/06/1937
Watch: Join the crowds at Aberdeen's society wedding of the year, 1937
A rare watch belonging to Alexander Milne, a stationmaster at Ballater Station, is going to auction next week. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Rare gold Rolex watch belonging to Royal Family's beloved Ballater Stationmaster goes under the…

Conversation