Festive flashback: 60 photos of Mad Friday parties in Aberdeen 20 years ago

Before social media we lived in the moment, and Mad Friday was generally a hazy memory or, at best, immortalised in a fuzzy digital camera image.

Not having dodgy dance moves or Christmas carnage posted on Facebook was a blessing for those who embraced festivities a little too keenly.

There were no selfies, ring lights or smartphones, just old-fashioned socialising, drinking and dancing the night away.

But that wasn’t the only difference when it came to nights out 20 years ago.

Cigarettes and cheap alcohol: Socialising was a bit different in 2004

Rolling back the years to 2004 takes us to Aberdeen before the smoking ban came in.

The sights of ashtrays, open cigarette packets on tables and fags in hand indoors is an alien concept these days.

But back in the day it was the norm to spend your night passive smoking and then reeking of cigarettes the next day.

The slightly fuzzy quality of the photographs isn’t just the basic technology of the time, but the clouds of smoke hanging above revellers.

However, one thing we certainly wouldn’t be complaining about was the price of booze before inflation and minimum unit pricing.

Those were the days of drinks promotions, 2-4-1 deals and stinking headaches the following morning.

The average price of a pint these days is an unpalatable £4.44, double the average price of 2004 which was £2.22.

Not that the increase in drinks prices decreases the chance of a hangover…

Many of the Mad Friday venues in Aberdeen 20 years ago are long gone

The venues have also changed in the last two decades, with some changing names, changing hands, or disappearing altogether.

Back in 2004, the Queen’s Hotel on Queen’s Road was the place to be for bringing a party to a party.

A popular spot for dining and nights out for many a year, it’s now better known as Malmaison.

The Art Deco Northern Hotel has also sadly disappeared from Aberdeen’s social scene after shutting up shop after the pandemic.

But for decades it hosted balls, dances and Christmas nights out.

And the Britannia Hotel in Bucksburn was hit by a devastating in 2016 leaving it with extensive damage.

The Copthorne, however, is still very much on the go and will likely see some revelry again this festive season.

Scroll down for more festive flashback photos that might bring back some long-forgotten memories of Mad Friday fun in Aberdeen 20 years ago…

