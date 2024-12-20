Festive flashback: 60 photos of Mad Friday parties in Aberdeen 20 years ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Festive flashback: 60 photos of Mad Friday parties in Aberdeen 20 years ago

You're probably relieved Christmas nights out weren't uploaded onto Facebook in 2004, but if you worked at Dobbies, Marks and Spencer, Woodside Post Office, Scissortrix, or Angels hair salon, among others, your works nights out might be in our archives...

Does anyone recognise these glam girls? The colleagues from Scissortrix and Waves kicked off their Mad Friday at the Queen's Hotel. Image: DC Thomson
By Kirstie Waterston

Before social media we lived in the moment, and Mad Friday was generally a hazy memory or, at best, immortalised in a fuzzy digital camera image.

Not having dodgy dance moves or Christmas carnage posted on Facebook was a blessing for those who embraced festivities a little too keenly.

There were no selfies, ring lights or smartphones, just old-fashioned socialising, drinking and dancing the night away.

Town & County staff enjoyed their Mad Friday at Aberdeen Airport Thistle Hotel. Image: DC Thomson

But that wasn’t the only difference when it came to nights out 20 years ago.

Cigarettes and cheap alcohol: Socialising was a bit different in 2004

Rolling back the years to 2004 takes us to Aberdeen before the smoking ban came in.

The sights of ashtrays, open cigarette packets on tables and fags in hand indoors is an alien concept these days.

But back in the day it was the norm to spend your night passive smoking and then reeking of cigarettes the next day.

The slightly fuzzy quality of the photographs isn’t just the basic technology of the time, but the clouds of smoke hanging above revellers.

It’s not easy running around after toddlers, so it was a well-deserved night out for the mums at Northfield Parents & Toddlers Group at Britannia Hotel. Image: DC Thomson

However, one thing we certainly wouldn’t be complaining about was the price of booze before inflation and minimum unit pricing.

Those were the days of drinks promotions, 2-4-1 deals and stinking headaches the following morning.

The average price of a pint these days is an unpalatable £4.44, double the average price of 2004 which was £2.22.

Not that the increase in drinks prices decreases the chance of a hangover…

Staff at Woodend Hospital’s Ward 16 enjoyed a festive meal at the Queen’s Hotel in 2004. Image: DC Thomson

Many of the Mad Friday venues in Aberdeen 20 years ago are long gone

The venues have also changed in the last two decades, with some changing names, changing hands, or disappearing altogether.

Back in 2004, the Queen’s Hotel on Queen’s Road was the place to be for bringing a party to a party.

A popular spot for dining and nights out for many a year, it’s now better known as Malmaison.

The Art Deco Northern Hotel has also sadly disappeared from Aberdeen’s social scene after shutting up shop after the pandemic.

Wood Group’s Christmas Party was at Miami Beach in 2004. Image: DC Thomson

But for decades it hosted balls, dances and Christmas nights out.

And the Britannia Hotel in Bucksburn was hit by a devastating in 2016 leaving it with extensive damage.

The Copthorne, however, is still very much on the go and will likely see some revelry again this festive season.

Scroll down for more festive flashback photos that might bring back some long-forgotten memories of Mad Friday fun in Aberdeen 20 years ago…

Cornerstone at The Beach Ballroom

Happy memories as Cornerstone Community Care enjoyed their Christmas Party at the Beach Ballroom. Image: DC Thomson
Newmachar Girls’ Christmas night out on town

Some of the ‘Newmachar Girls’ enjoying their festive night out in town. Image: DC Thomson

Treehouse Nursery at the Northern Hotel

Mad Friday fun for Treehouse Nursery staff at The Northern Hotel. Image: DC Thomson
Treehouse Nursery staff got glammed up for their night on the town. Image: DC Thomson
Staff of Treehouse Nursery during their Christmas night out at The Northern Hotel. Image: DC Thomson

J & M Cleaning Services at Station Hotel

Mad Friday fun for J & M Cleaning Services at the Station Hotel. Image: DC Thomson
The ladies of J & M Cleaning Services posing for a group photo at the Station Hotel. Image: DC Thomson
Having a wee boogie J & M Cleaning Services at the Station Hotel. Image: DC Thomson

Low & Co Hair Design at Oriental Palace

Glam girls partying at Low & Co Hair Design at Oriental Palace. Image: DC Thomson
Staff members of Low & Co Hair Design enjoyed their festive night out at Oriental Palace. Image: DC Thomson

Careers Scotland at Copthorne Hotel

Careers Scotland staff members partied at the Copthorne Hotel in 2004. Image: DC Thomson
Careers Scotland having a laugh at the Copthorne Hotel. Image: DC Thomson
The Careers Scotland team getting into the festive spirit at the Copthorne Hotel Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson

Angels Hair Design at Revolution

Party time for Angels Hair Design at Revolution. Image: DC Thomson
Striking a pose at Revolution for Mad Friday fun. Image: DC Thomson
Ready to paint the town red, staff from Angels Hair Design were dressed to the nines. Image: DC Thomson

PDA Medical Secretaries’ Christmas night out in Aberdeen

PDA Medical Secretaries enjoy a night out in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
Lots of laughs on PDA Medical Secretaries’ Mad Friday night out. Image: DC Thomson
A team photo at PDA Medical Secretaries’ office party in 2004. Image: DC Thomson
Some of the PDA Medical Secretaries staff enjoying their Christmas meal. Image: DC Thomson
Getting up on the dancefloor at PDA Medical Secretaries’ night out. Image: DC Thomson
Glammed up at the PDA Medical Secretaries’ night out. Image: DC Thomson

Dobbies Garden Centre staff at the Queen’s Hotel

Dobbies Garden Centre staff had a Christmas meal at the Queen’s Hotel. Image: DC Thomson
Lots of laughs for Dobbies’ colleagues on their festive night out. Image: DC Thomson
Some of Dobbies staff enjoying bring a party to a party at the Queen’s Hotel. Image: DC Thomson
Dobbies Garden Centre staff enjoying their night out in 2004. Image: DC Thomson
Dobbies colleagues getting into the festive spirit. Image: DC Thomson
These young lads were enjoying their night out at the Queen’s Hotel. Image: DC Thomson

Scissortrix and Waves at the Queen’s Hotel

Lots of laughs for the ladies at Scissortrix and Waves’ festive do. Image: DC Thomson
Scissortrix hair salon staff ready for a night on the town. Image: DC Thomson
The hairdressers enjoying some festive fun during the busy season. Image: DC Thomson

AVC Media Enterprises out on the town

The Christmas office party for AVC Media Enterprises staff. Image: DC Thomson
AVC Media Enterprises getting into the spirit of the season during their night on the town. Image: DC Thomson
Do you spot anyone you know in this glamorous group at the AVC Media Enterprises festive do? Image: DC Thomson

Virgin Cosmetics at Airport Skean Dhu

The Virgin Cosmetics girls brought some glam to the Airport Skean Dhu. Image: DC Thomson

Rehabilitation Cares with Aberdeen social work department at the Northern Lights

Rehabilitation Cares with Aberdeen social work department enjoyed a night out at the Northern Lights. Image: DC Thomson

Angusfield Nursing Home, Auchmill Inn

Angusfield Nursing Home staff had their night out at the Auchmill Inn, Bucksburn. Image: DC Thomson

Aberdeen City Council staff at La Bambas

Tinsel time for Aberdeen City Council colleagues at La Bambas. Image: DC Thomson
Party time at La Bambas for Aberdeen City Council staff in 2004. Image: DC Thomson
Workmates striking a pose at La Bambas during their Christmas night out. Image: DC Thomson

NHS sterile services at Britannia Hotel

NHS Sterile Services at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary had their Christmas night out at the Britannia Hotel. Image: DC Thomson
Even Santa joined in the fun with the sterile services’ colleagues. Image: DC Thomson
Embracing the silly season at NHS sterile services’ festive bash at the Britannia Hotel. Image: DC Thomson

Marks and Spencer at Queen’s Hotel

Marks and Spencer colleagues enjoyed their night out at the Queen’s Hotel in 2004. Image: DC Thomson
Festive friends from Marks and Spencers posing for a photo. Image: DC Thomson
Having a catch up during Marks and Spencer staff’s Mad Friday bash. Image: DC Thomson
Dressed in their glad rags to party with their work pals at the Queen’s Hotel. Image: DC Thomson
Marks and Spencer staff enjoyed a meal before their night out. Image: DC Thomson
Marks and Spencer colleagues partying at the Queen’s Hotel. Image: DC Thomson
Marks and Spencer colleagues getting into the Yuletide spirit. Image: DC Thomson
Having fun at their works do at the Queen’s Hotel 20 years ago. Image: DC Thomson
Dishing out Santa hats (and DVD players ?!) were these staff members from Marks and Spencer. Image: DC Thomson

Woodside Post Office at Northern Hotel

Woodside Post Office staff let their hair down for festivities at the Northern Hotel in 2004. Image: DC Thomson

