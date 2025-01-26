Gallery: 28 archive photos of people and places around Inverurie in the old days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: 28 archive photos of people and places around Inverurie in the old days

100 years ago Inverurie was considered a progressive burgh as Inverurie Town Council carried out improvements to amenities. From new tennis courts, to a golf club and pleasure park, there was plenty to entertain residents and holidaymakers alike.

1949: An early aerial shot of Inverurie when it was a bustling, but still relatively small, community.
By Kirstie Waterston

A century ago when bygone Inverurie was still very much a country township, it was a popular holiday resort, attracting visitors from all over the country.

Residents of a certain age who went to school in Inverurie probably learned about the coat of arms and town motto ‘Urbs in Rure’, meaning town in the country.

But in the 1920s, the town council brought in a “progressive policy of improvements” to promote the country burgh and thriving town as a holiday destination.

Inverurie was ‘charming retreat’ for the city dweller

It was easy to access by road and rail – and the town council could see potential.

They advertised Inverurie as “a charming retreat for the city worker, with its bracing air, pleasant walks, delightful scenery, excellent sporting facilities, and antiquitarian and historical associations”.

1927: Photos of Inverurie advertised as a holiday resort, on the left are the tennis courts and, right, the golf course with the Victoria Street tenements on the left. Image: DC Thomson

Families from bigger cities down south would come to Inverurie to seek pleasure and “vivifying” health benefits.

It was said those who had ‘discovered’ Inverurie as a holiday destination were so enamoured with the town they were practically missionaries, spreading the word about all it had to offer.

Despite being busy at the height of the season, the town was never said to be overcrowded.

In addition to its hotel boarding houses, many residents hired out rooms within their homes to visitors at reasonable rates.

‘First class’ tennis courts and bowling greens near town centre

Inverurie was described as “the essence of cleanliness where the buildings and streets were well laid out”.

Adverts for Inverurie businesses in 1927. Inverurie. Image: DC Thomson

It was described as looking modern, because there was only one thatched cottage left in the town.

While agricultural auctions on market days were “an unfailing source of entertainment” to those not used to the salesmen’s quips and jokes.

Part of Inverurie’s attraction as a resort was its recreational offerings.

The River Don was described as one of the best trouting streams in Scotland, while those looking for something more energetic could while away time on the town’s three lawn tennis courts.

Both the tennis courts and bowling green were in “first-class condition” and “conveniently situated” off the High Street, commanding views over to Keithhall.

1929: Inverurie Amateur Operatic Society in their production of ‘The Country Girl’. On the left are Barry and Sophie, ‘the light-hearted duo of the piece’. Image: DC Thomson

Golf course and pleasure park added to Inverurie’s leisurely pursuits

Anybody after more gentle leisurely pursuits could enjoy taking in some of Inverurie’s ancient history.

Visitors could visit the site of the bloody battle of Harlaw, or the “peculiar landmark” The Bass, within the walls of the old cemetery.

Those who liked castles could visit the ruins of Balqhuain where Mary Queen of Scots spent a night.

Venturing to the river, “strolls by the winding Don and pleasant siestas on its shaded banks” were said to “fill in the time of the visitor who does not want to go far afield”.

To the west of the town was the new nine-hole golf course on the farmlands of Ardtannes and Upperboat.

1937: Captain PW Laing planting the first tree in the Coronation Avenue at Inverurie Golf Club in 1937. Image: DC Thomson

It was laid out by John McAndrew and George Smith, both well-known golfers and golf course architects.

The course was said to have a “very picturesque position” overlooking the beautiful policies of Keithhall and commanding “a magnificent view of the Don Valley”.

And around 1925, an attractive pleasure park was laid out near the golf course, better known as Kellands Park today.

The park had “a dainty little pond placed in an alluring position” where children could “paddle as much as they cared, sail boats, or amuse themselves in one thousand and one ways”.

There were also swings to “delight the young folks”, with plenty of space available for cricket and football.

Gallery: Photos of Inverurie in bygone days

1959: A.M. Mackie Electrician of Inverurie’s staff dance. Image: Submitted by Mrs A McBain of Inverurie who is 4th right in the front row.
1950s?: At first this photo doesn’t even look like Inverurie because the angle shortens the foreground, but this is West High Street in days gone by. If you look on the right you can just make out the ‘Butchers Arms’ sign and a little further up is the roof of the Clydesdale, and the Johnston Carmichael turret at the corner of Constitution Street. You can’t see the West Church as it stands back from the pavement in the recess between the buildings on the left. But the buildings beyond remain virtually the same. The only mystery is the building with the gable end visible in the middle, chances are it was demolished during the redevelopment of the West High Street/North Street junction. Image: DC Thomson
1956: JC Easton’s Threshing Mill, Inverurie, pictured are, left, Charlie Wilson (mill man) and Jimmy Gerrard (baler man). Image: Submitted
1958: Port Thistle, of Port Elphinstone, Inverurie, lined up for a souvenir picture at the opening of their new pavilion. Back, from left, trainer Jim Edmond, Allan Hay, John Nicol, Stewart Allen, Ally Lawrie, Andy Geddes, Mike Ogston and secretary Eric Rae. Front, from left, Hendry Scott, Bert Lawrie, Ian Lawrie, Brian Abel and Brian Buchan.<br />Image: John Nicol
1962: A group of workers examining a bogey at Inverurie Loco Works. Image: DC Thomson
1910: Inverurie’s oldest resident Mrs Hardie who died at Pineshaw, Port Elphinstone, aged 105 on December 8 1910, just one month shy of her 106th birthday. Mrs Hardie was so old she still had memories of hangings in Aberdeen and recalled Inverurie when it was just a few houses. Image: DC Thomson
1954: A class at Inverurie Infant School. Image: DC Thomson
1953: This photograph is captioned as being Charles Chalmers shop, High Street, Inverurie, dressed to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Coronation in 1953. The photo was submitted by Charles Chalmers (jnr). Which shop might this be nowadays? Image: Submitted
1953: Inverurie Youth Club playing during the rather wet Coronation Day Parade on June 2 1953. The photo was taken at Market Place and you can just make out the bunting between the lamp-posts. This photo was submitted by George Thoirs who is on the right in the second row playing the baritone. Image: DC Thomson
1953: Inverurie Farmers Dance in the town hall Inverurie. Image: Irene Wright/submitted
1962: A group of workmen discuss a steam locomotive at the Inverurie Loco Works. Image: DC Thomson
1950s: The Bert Duff Dance Band at Inverurie Town Hall, in the mid-1950s. The photograph was submitted by Norma Fraser whose father Bert Duff started the band, he is standing holding the saxophone. Image: Submitted
1949: Port Elphinstone school picnic outing, around 1949. Pictured in the background is teacher Miss Rae. Image: John Nicol/submitted
1948: Torrents of water ran through Inverurie in August 1948 when a terrible flood hit the town. The town was described as looking like Venice when the Manse Burn overflowed, and two burns that met underground at Middlemuir Road ripped open a manhole and rose like a geyser. The town centre streets were underwater with storerooms and basements submerged. In this photo, these North Street residents try to salvage their linoleum from the flood water. Image: DC Thomson
1941: Inverurie Home Guard looking smart and ready for action on September 7 1941. Image Eric Johnston/submitted
1935: Inverurie guides and scouts marching to church through Market Place on Jubilee Day in May 1935. Image: DC Thomson
1930: A festive reunion of Inverurie Academy former pupils in 1930. Image: DC Thomson
1926: Staff at Inverurie Academy circa 1926. Incidentally, this building is all that remains of the old Inverurie Academy today. The photo was submitted by Dr Robin Donald of Aberdeen. His mother, English teacher Louise Donald, is wearing the fox fur and his father Robert Donald is seated on the right in the dark suit. Robert died in 1936, but Louise went on to have a long teaching career and made history aged 73 as the oldest person to be admitted to the Law Society of Scotland. She was also involved in the early days of the BBC in Aberdeen and wrote articles for the Press and Journal. Image: Submitted
1949: An early aerial shot of Inverurie when it was a bustling, but still relatively small, community. It really shows how much Inverurie has changed in the last few decades. The open space on the left was developed when the Cuninghill Avenue houses were built in the 1970s. On the right you can see the old horticultural nurseries and if you look closely you can even see the puff from a passing steam locomotive on the approach to Market Place School. Image: DC Thomson
Circa 1910: James Milne and Son, Tinsmith, Inverurie, around 1910/11. Submitted by Margaret Hind whose uncle George Hendry is third left.
1922/34: This photograph came from one of the original residents of the Colony railway workers’ houses in Inverurie. The ball reads ‘Loco Hearts FC’ 1922-23. Image: Submitted
The much-missed Victoria Cinema and the neighbouring tuckshop at some point during the mid-20th Century. Image: Submitted

