Gallery: 30 archive photos of Inverurie in the 1980s

In the last 40 years, Inverurie has almost doubled in population and more than doubled in size. Join us on a trip down memory lane with archive photos of the people and places in the changing town of Inverurie during the 1980s.

1987: Gary Butchart, front, manager of William Low's, Inverurie, outside the new supermarket with staff members. From left: Charles Smith, June Boddie, Evelyn Burns, Valerie Souter, Lucy Fraser, Dorothy Duguid, Lorna Burns and deputy manager Cameron Munro. Image: DC Thomson
By Kirstie Waterston

Inverurie in the 1980s was a town that was growing and changing, welcoming many more homes and shops.

In 1985, the Press and Journal described Inverurie as “full of vigour, optimism and robust growth”.

The population was around 8,840 then, but like many parts of the north-east, oil brought more families to Inverurie. Forty years later, the population is nearly double that.

1984: Inverurie Town Hall pictured against the foreground of the trees near the war memorial. Folk of a certain age might remember the Gordon Arms Hotel function suite, visible on the far left on Station Road. Image: DC Thomson

Memories of Inverurie businesses 40 years ago

But 1980s Inverurie was a self-sufficient town with its own industries, many residents both lived and worked here.

From manufacturing, fabrication, processing, local businesses, and of course Tait’s paper mill, the thriving town had plenty of employment opportunities.

Inverurie Paper Mill, which opened in 1852, was a huge employer. Not just in Inverurie, but across the Garioch.

Even these days in Inverurie most people know someone who worked there until it sadly closed in 2009.

1980: The J.A. Taylor Versatile Steel Works, Inverurie. Forming and rolling work took place at Versatile with a quick turnaround. Image: DC Thomson

Back in the 1980s you might have popped to the Gordon Arms for a pint on Friday night, and your wedding reception was probably held at the Kintore Arms Hotel.

If you attended Inverurie Academy, Mr Hogg was your rector.

And in the late ’80s you’d have been the first pupils to use the new £2 million three-storey block housing the open-plan English department, Home Economics and library.

You may also remember when a pupil brought a live hand grenade to school, which the deputy head bravely put in a bucket in the playing field before it was detonated by the bomb squad…

1989: An infamous day in Inverurie Academy’s history, when 12-year-old pupil Stuart Largue brought a live hand grenade, which he found in his garden, to show his teacher. All roads to the school were cordoned off as the school’s deputy head put the grenade in a bucket and placed it in the playing field while police waited for the bomb disposal experts. The WW2 bomb was removed to nearby wasteland by Royal Army Ordnance troops who carried out a controlled explosion. Image: DC Thomson

A trip down memory lane to the shops of Inverurie in the 1980s

There were no big-name supermarkets then, instead all your grocery shopping was done in the town centre.

Food shopping was done at Low’s (where Boots is now), or if you popped across the Square you could stock up on local produce at The Dairy.

Store cupboard essentials could be picked up at Walker’s (now the Green Grocer) or across the road at the little Fine Fare shop (where Green’s is now).

If you were looking for a gift, chemist Pontings in Market Place was probably your first port of call, or you might have popped along to Inverurie Music Centre to pick up the latest number 1 single.

1989: Inverurie’s Market Square was a busy spot in 1989 – and remains so today. Image: DC Thomson

It was a visit to Benzies if you needed a bike, Land of Nod for baby goods, Patterson’s if you wanted furniture, or Watsons for hardware.

And McPhersons pet shop was always an exciting shopping trip for young children to see the animals for sale.

You’d get wool at Lovies the drapers, and on the other side of West High Street, Duncan and Forbes was where you’d get name tapes for school uniforms.

Late 1980s brought William Lows, Royal Mail sorting office and Gordon House

But not all of Inverurie’s 1980s shops are consigned to memory.

Four decades on, Strachan’s is still the place to go for toys, Bruce’s for shoes, Sinclairs for jewellery and Andersons for carpets.

Inverurie saw a significant amount of new housing built in the mid-1980s, at Nether Davah and Brandsbutt, but its retail outlook also changed.

A large area of the old loco works yard behind Constitution Street was redeveloped.

In its place, the Garioch Arcade was built, along with the new William Low’s supermarket which opened in 1987.

Another new addition to the town was Royal Mail’s new £400,000 delivery office to replace the cramped sorting facilities behind the old post office on West High Street.

1988: Inverurie’s three oldest retired posties were special guests at the official opening of the town’s new £400,000 letter delivery office in Constitution Street. Inverurie’s postal veterans James Ewen (81), Stephen Anderson (82) and Fred Cowie (76) doff their caps to the new sorting office as local delivery manager Bill Cameron, left, and general manager of Northern Letters Territory John Mackay look on. Image: DC Thomson

Gordon District Council’s new headquarters also opened on Blackhall Road.

The building was necessary after the reorganisation of local government bringing together the region’s town councils to create Gordon District Council.

Region’s district councils were brought together at Gordon House

Gordon House was a modern and purpose-built complex, and a complete change from the town council’s previous ramped offices at 1-3 High Street.

The council’s nerve centre would house the district registrar’s office, offices for all manner of council departments, and had a spacious and flexible council chamber.

It was described as a room with “character and dignity but without ostentation”.

1986: ELord Lyon King of Arms, Malcolm Innes of Edingight, centre left, presents councillor Gerald Lumsden with the Gordon District Coat of Arms which bore the symbols of the burghs of Kintore, Oldmeldrum, Ellon, Huntly and Inverurie marking a new era for the local authority in 1986. Image: DC Thomson

And in the basement was the Gordon District Council Emergency Centre bunker.

Change is afoot once more, now that Aberdeenshire Council has submitted a building warrant to demolish Gordon House.

And now some of the services at Gordon House have moved back into Inverurie town centre.

Gallery: Photos of Inverurie in the 1980s

1985: Incoming president of Inverurie Rotary Club John Ramage, centre, is congratulated by immediate past president John Robertson at a meeting in the Kintore Arms Hotel. Looking on are other club members. Image: DC Thomson
1987: Keith Fentiman, right, with staff at the Inverurie premises of Fluid Engineering Products. The company was based at Harlaw Business Centre. Image: DC Thomson
1984: All set to begin their sponsored sit-ups in aid of our Cavitron Appeal Fund were members of Strathburn Keep Fit Club in Inverurie. Thirteen ladies raised nearly £160 and all managed to complete a gruelling session of 50 sit-ups. Image: DC Thomson
1987: Inverurie Academy garden before work to turn it into a traffic education centre began. When complete they were set out with roads, traffic lights and intersections. This is now the site of the Family Resource Centre on Victoria Street. Image: DC Thomson
1989: The heartache of separation during the Second World War was recreated by Inverurie children. Here the youngsters of Strathburn Primary School lined up on the platform at Inverurie in 1940s-style clothes as they re-enact the evacuation of children from cities to the safer countryside during the war. But in this case the children had only a short journey to Insch where they joined pupils there for a lesson on the war as part of a joint project. Image: DC Thomson
1985: The overhead gentry prepares to lift the huge bridge which tops the new plant in the new building at Tait’s Paper Mills, Inverurie. Image: DC Thomson
1985: Members of the 2nd Inverurie Scout Troop raise a bravo for patrol leader Kevin Gauld when he received the Chief Scout’s Award from assistant area commissioner for Scouts Trevor Jenkins, second left, at a ceremony in the Inverurie Scout Hut. Image: DC Thomson
1981: Sub-Officer Henry Craig tests out his new bleeper. On his right is the old fire siren – now redundant – on the roof of Inverurie Town Hall when the fire station used to be next door. Behind him is the turret of the Gordon Arms Hotel. Image: DC Thomson
1985: The Inverurie firm of Claymore Shellfish was set to expand its production line and market. The company based in the Harlaw Industrial Estate, was to take on 14 additional staff to cope with increasing demand in the UK market and Europe for frozen scampi. The biggest sales were in Switzerland, but the firm also exported to Germany and Italy, and was carrying out negotiations with North America. Director Charles May moved the operation out to Inverurie from its Aberdeen base in Sinclair Road. Image: DC Thomson
1981: Inverurie pool players Steve Jaffrey, left, and Alex Mitchell scratch their heads in disbelief as Tracy Smith clears the table at Inverurie Community Centre. Image: DC Thomson
1989: More than 100 cyclists turned out for the Great Inverurie Bike Ride. The third annual bike run attracted 111 entries with an estimated £4100 being raised for the Malcolm Sargent Cancer Fund for Children. Organiser Sandy Lindsay said the cyclists, who completed a 25 mile run, ranged from seven to senior citizen age. Image: DC Thomson
1983: Jim Ewen of Davah Road was in good spirits before he headed to watch Aberdeen win against Bayern Munich in March 1983. Image: DC Thomson
1982: Yvonne Davies, right, went back to Port Elphinstone School with her cat Sheba to present pen and pencil sets.<br />Sheba was back home after a month-long trip into the unknown. The extended adventure of unchartered territory ended only after Sheba, an eight-year-old moggie, was spotted peeking from an attic skylight at Port Elphinstone school by two of the pupils. Image: DC Thomson
1980: Inverurie Hospital clerkess Joyce Bonnyman, second left, 16 Don Crescent, was leaving after 10 years and received a radio digital alarm from nursing officer Martha Easton. Retiring after 17 years was stoker/boilerman Robert Walker, centre. He received a cheque from Stanley Murray, assistant district engineer for Grampian Health Board North District. Mr Walker’s wife, Catherine, extreme right, received a bouquet. Image: DC Thomson
1987: Cooking up a recipe for success at Highland Cuisine were, from left, director Beryl Masson, manager director Colin Tulloch, Maureen Smith, Sandra Thom and director Helen Whyte. The Inverurie firm won the prestige contract to provide catering at that year’s Offshore Europe Exhibition in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
1986: It was enrolment time with a difference at Inverurie 877 Air Training Corps. For, in a historic occasion a number of new recruits were enrolled … and they were all girls! The girls have been hoping to join the squadron for some time and eventually the traditionally male-only bastion was stormed. Squadron Commander, Flying Officer Geoff Greavey, said: “We knew for some time that one or two girls were wanting to join up but we didn’t appreciate just how strong their interest and determination was.” Image: DC Thomson
1983:We’re on our way to Munich… members of the Inverurie branch of the Aberdeen Supporters’ Club were in fine fettle before leaving the Square to cheer on their favourites. Image: DC Thomson
1989: Quick off the mark… Kellands Primary pupils preparing for the Gordon District Cross Country Championship at Haddo Country Park. At Kellands, P7 pupils had been concentrating on healthy living as part of a school project with teacher Linda Davidson. Image: DC Thomson
1988: Inverurie Academy first-year pupils all set for their three-day visit to Millbank, Tillyfourie, as part of their environmental education studies. The group intended to visit Castle Fraser, the Grampian Transport Museum and Bennachie. Image: DC Thomson
1987: Established Inverurie plumbing firm Laings celebrated its 125th anniversary with a move into a new business enterprise. James Laing and Sons of Inverurie launched their new Home Improvement and Bathroom Centre in the town’s High Street with the help of Miss Scotland, 17-year-old Eileen Catterson. Also pictured is Pipe Major David MacLeod of Inverurie Pipe Band and, left to right, Douglas Laing, Alford branch manager Terry Charles, electrical engineer George Mathers, Andrew Walker and Ellon branch manager Ian Charles. Image: DC Thomson
1988: Inverurie and Port Elphinstone Guides and Brownies lined up with their mums and friends ready for the start of the Spring Fayre in St Andrew’s Church Hall, Inverurie. The proceeds of which were going to the Mid Garioch Local Association. Image: DC Thomson
1986: The seven dwarfs take a break during preparations for the Levena Taylor School of Dancing production of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in Inverurie Town Hall. Also taking a break are the Queen, Jenny Beattie, and Snow White, Rachael Robertson. Image: DC Thomson
1980: Back to school with a smile and a sprint go these happy primary school pupils ready to start a new term at Market Place School. They are Clare Cowie, Kirsteen Campbell, Trevor Morrison, Cameron Murray, Christine Barry and Kerry Scott. Image: DC Thomson

