Gallery: 30 archive photos of Inverurie in the 1980s

Inverurie in the 1980s was a town that was growing and changing, welcoming many more homes and shops.

In 1985, the Press and Journal described Inverurie as “full of vigour, optimism and robust growth”.

The population was around 8,840 then, but like many parts of the north-east, oil brought more families to Inverurie. Forty years later, the population is nearly double that.

Memories of Inverurie businesses 40 years ago

But 1980s Inverurie was a self-sufficient town with its own industries, many residents both lived and worked here.

From manufacturing, fabrication, processing, local businesses, and of course Tait’s paper mill, the thriving town had plenty of employment opportunities.

Inverurie Paper Mill, which opened in 1852, was a huge employer. Not just in Inverurie, but across the Garioch.

Even these days in Inverurie most people know someone who worked there until it sadly closed in 2009.

Back in the 1980s you might have popped to the Gordon Arms for a pint on Friday night, and your wedding reception was probably held at the Kintore Arms Hotel.

If you attended Inverurie Academy, Mr Hogg was your rector.

And in the late ’80s you’d have been the first pupils to use the new £2 million three-storey block housing the open-plan English department, Home Economics and library.

You may also remember when a pupil brought a live hand grenade to school, which the deputy head bravely put in a bucket in the playing field before it was detonated by the bomb squad…

A trip down memory lane to the shops of Inverurie in the 1980s

There were no big-name supermarkets then, instead all your grocery shopping was done in the town centre.

Food shopping was done at Low’s (where Boots is now), or if you popped across the Square you could stock up on local produce at The Dairy.

Store cupboard essentials could be picked up at Walker’s (now the Green Grocer) or across the road at the little Fine Fare shop (where Green’s is now).

If you were looking for a gift, chemist Pontings in Market Place was probably your first port of call, or you might have popped along to Inverurie Music Centre to pick up the latest number 1 single.

It was a visit to Benzies if you needed a bike, Land of Nod for baby goods, Patterson’s if you wanted furniture, or Watsons for hardware.

And McPhersons pet shop was always an exciting shopping trip for young children to see the animals for sale.

You’d get wool at Lovies the drapers, and on the other side of West High Street, Duncan and Forbes was where you’d get name tapes for school uniforms.

Late 1980s brought William Lows, Royal Mail sorting office and Gordon House

But not all of Inverurie’s 1980s shops are consigned to memory.

Four decades on, Strachan’s is still the place to go for toys, Bruce’s for shoes, Sinclairs for jewellery and Andersons for carpets.

Inverurie saw a significant amount of new housing built in the mid-1980s, at Nether Davah and Brandsbutt, but its retail outlook also changed.

A large area of the old loco works yard behind Constitution Street was redeveloped.

In its place, the Garioch Arcade was built, along with the new William Low’s supermarket which opened in 1987.

Another new addition to the town was Royal Mail’s new £400,000 delivery office to replace the cramped sorting facilities behind the old post office on West High Street.

Gordon District Council’s new headquarters also opened on Blackhall Road.

The building was necessary after the reorganisation of local government bringing together the region’s town councils to create Gordon District Council.

Region’s district councils were brought together at Gordon House

Gordon House was a modern and purpose-built complex, and a complete change from the town council’s previous ramped offices at 1-3 High Street.

The council’s nerve centre would house the district registrar’s office, offices for all manner of council departments, and had a spacious and flexible council chamber.

It was described as a room with “character and dignity but without ostentation”.

And in the basement was the Gordon District Council Emergency Centre bunker.

Change is afoot once more, now that Aberdeenshire Council has submitted a building warrant to demolish Gordon House.

And now some of the services at Gordon House have moved back into Inverurie town centre.

Gallery: Photos of Inverurie in the 1980s

If you enjoyed this, you might like: