Video: Aberdeenshire fisherman hit by £65,000 ‘Bill Gates’ fraud scam By Dale Haslam March 15, 2022, 6:00 am [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Aberdeenshire cyber crime fraud police Scams Video More from the Press and Journal P&J Investigations team P&J Investigations Video: How Aberdeen mum fell victim to Catfish romance fraudster she thought was her soulmate March 15, 2022 Premium Content P&J Investigations Video: ‘I waited at Aberdeen airport for my new love… But she didn’t exist and fleeced me for £15k’ March 15, 2022 Premium Content P&J Investigations Video: Aberdeen student reveals how he was blackmailed for cash by Filipino sextortion gang March 15, 2022 More from the Press and Journal Fair Fuel UK call for fuel duty to be decreased by 5p on every litre Grain market hikes see feed costs rise as result of Ukraine war Russian invasion of Ukraine: What you need to know about what is happening today Ross Graham: Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley delighted for his former defender after Scotland Under-21s call-up Duncan Shearer: No room for error left at Aberdeen Video: How Aberdeen mum fell victim to Catfish romance fraudster she thought was her soulmate Premium Content