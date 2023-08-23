SNP-Green deal is ‘corrosive’ to Humza Yousaf’s support, former Aberdeenshire MP warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SNP-Green deal is ‘corrosive’ to Humza Yousaf’s support, former Aberdeenshire MP warns

Eilidh Whiteford said the SNP leadership needs to 'get a grip' as new polling shows shift in support.

By Andy Philip
Eilidh Whiteford, right, campaigning with Nicola Sturgeon. Image: Supplied.

The SNP-Green deal is having a “corrosive” impact on the party, a former north-east warns as new opinion polling shows declining support for the coalition at Holyrood.

Eilidh Whiteford, who was the SNP MP for Banff and Buchan for seven years, said the party’s leadership has to get a grip.

She was commenting on new polling from Survation suggesting 40 per cent of people oppose the power-sharing arrangement struck by Nicola Sturgeon. The deal puts two Green MSPs in the SNP-led Scottish Government.

The last poll in May showed 37 per cent opposed it.

Crucially, the share of SNP voters who oppose the deal increased from 21 per cent to nearly a quarter, according to Survation’s findings.

The poll, commissioned by True North, suggests fewer than half of SNP voters at the last general election said they support the deal. The rest were not sure either way.

Ms Whiteford, now an advisor with True North, claimed the pact is out of touch with mainstream opinion beyond urban communities and has a “corrosive” impact on voters.

Scottish Green Party co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater. Image: PA.

At a briefing about the poll on Wednesday, Ms Whiteford said: “It’s worrying that the Green deal is supported by less than half of SNP supporters.”

She added: “It’s very concerning for the SNP.

“They need to get a grip of this.”

She also claimed the “tail is wagging the dog” when it comes to the minority Green party influencing SNP policy.

Backing for Fergus Ewing

Ms Whiteford, an MP from 2010 to 2017, used to speak for the party at Westminster on fishing, rural affairs and food issues.

She said SNP veteran Fergus Ewing – a vocal opponent of the party’s Green deal – reflects popular opinion in rural Scotland.

Mr Ewing and Green co-convener Patrick Harvie have publicly criticised each other on several occassions.

Mr Harvie recently claimed his Inverness and Nairn MSP rival belongs to a generation that hasn’t moved on.

SNP rebel Fergus Ewing. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

‘Wine bar pseudo-intellectuals’

Mr Ewing memorably branded Greens as “wine bar pseudo-intellectuals” in an outburst in parliament.

A Green party spokesman defended the deal, formally known as the Bute House Agreement.

“By working constructively we are delivering on longstanding Green commitments, including record support for walking, wheeling and cycling infrastructure, free bus travel for young people, with the scrapping of peak rail fares from October, and investment in a just transition to renewable energy,” he said.

“We are working for people, with the biggest expansion of the living wage since devolution and the doubling of the Scottish Child Payment to £25 a week, supporting many of the most vulnerable families.”

The SNP’s Westminster depute leader, Mhairi Black, said: “We are pleased that another poll continues to show the SNP as Scotland’s leading party, but we take nothing for granted and will continue to work hard to earn people’s trust.”

Survation polled 1,022 people aged over 16 in Scotland between August 15 and 18.

