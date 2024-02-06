Fears police housing fees could force officers from Highlands and islands communities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fears police housing fees could force officers from Highlands and islands communities

The charge could reach £600, adding to financial pressure on officers covering remote and rural areas.

By Andy Philip
The Scottish Police Federation warns an occupancy charge will put pressure on officers. Image: DC Thomson.
A new charge is being imposed on police housing, sparking fears it will push officers out of rural and remote areas.

The occupancy charge could range from £200 to £600 depending on house sizes, according to policing publication 1919 Magazine.

Police Scotland says the charge will still be much less than the cost of maintaining the houses, which are mainly in the Highlands, islands and Argyll.

The Scottish Police Federation, which represents rank and file officers, said the special housing is needed in areas with a high cost of living and popular with tourists.

“They’ve suddenly got this extra charge to pay which they haven’t budgeted for so lots of them are saying, I can’t afford that so I’m going to have to leave,” said Caroline Macnaughton, north area secretary of the SPF.

“They’re going to end up struggling to provide police resources in these rural areas.”

‘Half would consider moving’

The SPF had earlier surveyed staff who live in police housing.

The result suggests 38% would try to transfer if a charge was imposed. Half would at least consider moving.

Ms Macnaughton added: “Some of them in really remote areas live in houses attached to the police station, so day and night people knock on the door of the house, whether the officer’s in pyjamas or whatever because they know it’s the police station and they know the officer lives attached to it.”

Police Scotland has to meet a multimillion-pounds historic tax liability on its housing by April 1.

A significant refurbishment programme is under way to improve existing housing stock.

– Police Scotland.

The new charge will not be imposed on housing which is not up to standard – a separate problem he SPF says is making life hard for officers.

An estimated charge will be based on social housing rents. Three months notice will be given before the charge is imposed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police Scotland maintains a large volume of police housing and it is vital that the provision of this accommodation is sustainable and makes the best use of resources. A significant refurbishment programme is underway to improve existing housing stock and ensure it is sustainable.

“Police housing occupancy charges will be competitive compared to the private rental or mortgage market and Police Scotland will not make a profit by collecting an occupancy charge. We are continuing to proactively engage with officers on this.”

Conversation