Aberdeenshire speech therapy cuts row takes Gaelic twist

SNP education secretary Jenny Gilruth said MP Andrew Bowie’s claim that Gaelic was being prioritised showed a “worrying detachment” from reality.

By Andy Philip
Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth rejects claims cash is diverted to Gaelic language. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Scotland’s education secretary has condemned claims Aberdeenshire council is cutting speech and language therapy to focus on Gaelic instead.

Jenny Gilruth reacted to the claim made in a letter to her following an increasingly bitter row over budget funding.

It started in February when the council agreed to cut £200,000 which led to fears the in-school speech and language therapy service would stop.

Council chief Gillian Owen said the cut would change support – but insisted the NHS-run service will continue.

It led to confusion among parents whose children rely on the help.

And it sparked a partisan political row between Conservatives and the SNP.

In a letter seen by the P&J, West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie complained to SNP Government education secretary Jenny Gilruth about budgets.

He claimed the government had prioritised Gaelic ahead of speech and language therapy.

He added that it was “baffling” because Doric is the local dialect.

And he said the government is “out of touch” with parents and the north-east.

‘Detachment from realities’

In response, Ms Gilruth said the council, which is Tory-run, had not asked for any Gaelic funds – and they cut the speech funding themselves.

“I can inform you that Aberdeenshire Council has not received any Gaelic specific funding from the Scottish Government in the current financial year or for 2024-25, as it did not bid for any,” she wrote in a letter seen by the P&J.

“I am concerned that your misunderstanding represents a worrying detachment from the realities on the ground in communities in the north-east.”

The council had stopped a “service level agreement” with NHS Grampian, but said the health service will carry on with core provision.

Separately, it’s understood the council was consulting on its Gaelic language plan, which is required under legislation passed before the SNP came to power at Holyrood.

Aberdeenshire does not provide Gaelic lessons in school.

