VIDEO: Anas Sarwar answers questions on North Sea jobs and GB Energy

The Scottish Labour leader sat down with the Press and Journal to set out his party's energy plans.

By Adele Merson

Anas Sarwar says GB Energy plans means a Labour government will have “skin in the game” as the region shifts away from fossil fuels.

Appealing directly to people who work in the crucial energy industry, the Scottish Labour leader promised there will be “no cliff edge”  if Sir Keir Starmer wins as expected on July 4.

Instead, he said a Labour government will work with industry to protect jobs during a “just transition” for workers.

Mr Sarwar explained his energy plans during an exclusive interview with P&J political editor Adele Merson at E-FWD’s The Grid event in Aberdeen on Thursday.

The event featured an energy hustings with north-east politicians from the SNP, Labour and the Conservatives.

Sarwar on GB Energy

Investment analysts warn Labour’s higher windfall tax on energy giants could risk up to 100,000 North Sea jobs. 

But in our video, Mr Sarwar said: “We want to have skin in the game with you. That’s why we will set up GB Energy, a publicly owned energy generation company, headquartered right here in Scotland.”

Labour says its plans for a publicly-owned energy generation company will create 53,000 new clean energy jobs by harnessing investment from the private sector.

But critics say it lacks detail.

Asked to explain the plan, Mr Sarwar said GB Energy will give choice over how energy profits from clean energy projects are spent, including for community benefit.

He said: “We want to make the strategic investments that help to leverage in many more multipliers of private sector money, in order to realise our ambitions in terms of the scale of investment we need.”

Mr Sarwar said Aberdeen has a “very strong case” as base for GB Energy as the oil capital but the decision is still to be made.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar at the E-FWD event in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The Scottish Labour leader was in Aberdeen days after polling suggested the party could make gains in seats, including SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn’s in Aberdeen South.

He visited Port of Aberdeen’s £420 million Aberdeen South harbour facility.

Mr Sarwar said: “It’s a seat we’re looking at but we’ve got lots of work to do and lots of persuasion to do and we’re determined to do it.”

Read more: 

Conversation