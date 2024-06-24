Aberdeen election target as political leaders go head to head today on north-east jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen election target as political leaders go head to head today on north-east jobs

John Swinney, Anas Sarwar and Douglas Ross will be put on the spot in the Granite City on the same day Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to push a pro-oil line during a visit to Scotland.

By Andy Philip
John Swinney, Douglas Ross and Anas Sarwar will debate energy in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
John Swinney, Douglas Ross and Anas Sarwar will debate energy in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.

John Swinney and the leaders of Labour and Tories are going head to head today in Aberdeen as north-east jobs and industry take centre stage in the general election.

The three leaders meet in the Granite City on the same day as embattled Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to bang the drum for further oil and gas exploration during a visit to Scotland.

The focus on energy underlines why the north-east has become such a highly-prized target for political parties desperate to get ahead in the polls.

Claims have been made throughout the campaign that tens of thousands of jobs are at risk.

Taxes have become a major flashpoint, and the long-promised transition to cleaner and more sustainable energy is still uncertain.

Rishi Sunak is back in Scotland after kickstarting the election with Douglas Ross in the Highlands. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock

In Aberdeen, the debate will include an audience of industry leaders keen for straight answers to tough questions.

“We are assembling an audience of industry experts who all want to hear how Scotland’s three biggest parties will deliver the energy transition,” said Ryan Crichton, policy director with organisers Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce.

“This evening these plans will be subjected to scrutiny from business leaders who really understand the challenges.”

Douglas Ross in tight north-east contest

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross, joining today’s debate, is in the fight for his political survival in Aberdeenshire North and Moray East, where the SNP hope to spring a surprise on July 4.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, also taking part today, has his sights on a Labour revival in Aberdeen – including the constituency being contested by the SNP’s Westminster boss Stephen Flynn.

John Swinney at Greyhope Bay.
First Minister John Swinney has already made campaign stops to Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.

The chamber of commerce hopes today’s debate will make clear to whoever wins the election that time is running out.

The group thinks the party in government after the election will have 100 days to restore confidence of risk losing investment worth £30 billion.

Before the face-off in Aberdeen, Mr Swinney will be campaigning in Montrose and making a speech at a separate venue in Aberdeen on what he sees as the devastating impact of Brexit.

Rishi Sunak in Scotland

At the same time, the prime minister will help promote Mr Ross’s Scottish Tory manifesto.

It will commit to annual oil and gas licensing rounds as well as laying groundwork for new nuclear in Scotland, despite Scottish Government opposition.

During the manifesto event in Edinburgh, Mr Sunak is expected to target Labour’s plans, saying: “They would rather virtue signal to eco zealots than protect jobs here at home.”

Labour’s shadow chancellor, Rachel Reeves, is also in Scotland today to visit a clean energy project with Mr Sarwar.

Ian Murray, Labour’s Shadow Scottish Secretary, said: “Rishi Sunak has a brass neck and the Tories have zero credibility talking about jobs after they gambled with the economy and sent people’s mortgages soaring.”

Conversation