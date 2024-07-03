What do Aberdonians make of the general election campaign on the eve of poll?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

What do Aberdonians make of the general election campaign on the eve of poll?

The P&J hit the streets of Aberdeen to find out how residents are feeling ahead of going to the polls.

We spoke to voters in Aberdeen city centre. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson and Kirsten Koss

The Raac concrete housing crisis, the state of local healthcare and controversial bus gates are dominating the general election campaign in Aberdeen.

These are the bread and butter issues cutting through with voters in a Westminster election which has little to do with the day to day services Aberdonians rely on.

While the P&J tested the mood in the Granite City, SNP leader John Swinney was in Aviemore setting out an upbeat pitch to voters.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross will follow suit in Aberdeenshire today.

But what do the people of Aberdeen wish they’d get on with, one day before the July 4 election.

‘Healthcare – a priority’

Grace Arthur, a retired careers advisor from Kintore, would like to see the return of the Liberal Democrats in Aberdeenshire – an unlikely event at this election.

The party previously had a long history in the former Gordon constituency.

The 72-year-old said the health service is a priority for her, highlighting some problems accessing local healthcare in Inverurie.

She also likes the party’s stance around Europe and the environment.

Grace Arthur, pictured, will vote for the Liberal Democrats. Image: Adele Merson/DC Thomson.

She said: “They acknowledge how much they will spend. With Labour and the Tories, we’re not seeing where it’s going to come from.”

Her friend also highlighted the impact of the SNP-Liberal Democrat council’s controversial bus gates on discouraging the pair from coming in to the city often.

Meanwhile, an Aberdeen taxi driver, who did not want to be named, said he has “always voted SNP” because he supports Scottish independence.

But this time round he is choosing not to vote, again because of decisions made by the SNP and Liberal Democrat council in Aberdeen.

He criticised the local authority’s decision to grant Uber a licence to operate in the city, which was opposed by the city’s taxi trade.

And he also hit out at the council’s handling of the Raac concrete crisis, which has led hundreds of Torry residents to be relocated, including himself.

“I’ve been living in boxes since February. Only found out today I’ve got a house”, he said.

‘I just can’t make up my mind’

Parked a few cars behind is taxi driver Kevin Sherwin from Peterculter.

The 63-year-old said while he has “always voted” Conservative, he hasn’t actually made up his mind this time – or whether he even will vote.

He won’t vote for the SNP as he supports Scotland staying in the union.

Among his priorities are the NHS and care for the elderly because of his own personal experiences.

Mr Sherwin added: “I’ve never been a fan of the Labour Party but the Labour candidate where I live is Tauqeer Malik.

Pictured is Kevin Sherwin. Image: Adele Merson/DC Thomson.

“I’ve met him a couple of times and he actually comes across as a caring sort of person.

“I’m one of those people who thinks maybe he would be a great MP but do I really want Keir Starmer as prime minister? I just can’t make up my mind.

“There’s a lot of people I know who are true blue Tories and they’re going to vote for the Reform party in a sort of protest vote.

“But the bottom line is it probably won’t make the slightest difference to my daily life, whoever gets in.”

Cost of living concerns

Cafe owner Kirsty Cameron says she has researched who she will vote for by looking at policies online but traditional political debates have turned her off.

The 31-year-old, who lives in Portlethen, will vote either Liberal Democrat or Green, because of their policies on the environment and social housing.

Pictured is cafe owner, Kirsty Cameron. Image: Adele Merson/DC Thomson.

The cost of living is also a concern to her with it making it “difficult for businesses just to exist” and she wants to see a change in government.

She said: “The Tories are not the right party to run the country because they are not for people. They are for the few.”

Zoe Nelson, an art student from Montrose, says she’s “not that interested” in the general election but will “probably be voting Labour”.

She said: “They’re the best of a bad bunch. I want to see the Tories out.

“Their whole plan is wrong.”

Musician Jason Allan doesn’t plan to vote. Image: Adele Merson/DC Thomson.

Voter apathy was also strong among those whose opinions we canvassed.

Many felt they didn’t know who to vote for, or whether to vote at all.

Aberdeen-born musician Jason Allan lives near Birmingham but is busking in the north-east where his dad is from.

Although he favours the Greens, he’s not going to vote in this election.

He said: “The whole system is flawed anyway. My one vote wouldn’t mean anything.”

Polls open tomorrow, and you can keep up to date with all our election coverage on our dedicated page here.

Conversation