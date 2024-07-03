What do Aberdonians make of the general election campaign on the eve of poll?

The Raac concrete housing crisis, the state of local healthcare and controversial bus gates are dominating the general election campaign in Aberdeen.

These are the bread and butter issues cutting through with voters in a Westminster election which has little to do with the day to day services Aberdonians rely on.

While the P&J tested the mood in the Granite City, SNP leader John Swinney was in Aviemore setting out an upbeat pitch to voters.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross will follow suit in Aberdeenshire today.

But what do the people of Aberdeen wish they’d get on with, one day before the July 4 election.

‘Healthcare – a priority’

Grace Arthur, a retired careers advisor from Kintore, would like to see the return of the Liberal Democrats in Aberdeenshire – an unlikely event at this election.

The party previously had a long history in the former Gordon constituency.

The 72-year-old said the health service is a priority for her, highlighting some problems accessing local healthcare in Inverurie.

She also likes the party’s stance around Europe and the environment.

She said: “They acknowledge how much they will spend. With Labour and the Tories, we’re not seeing where it’s going to come from.”

Her friend also highlighted the impact of the SNP-Liberal Democrat council’s controversial bus gates on discouraging the pair from coming in to the city often.

Meanwhile, an Aberdeen taxi driver, who did not want to be named, said he has “always voted SNP” because he supports Scottish independence.

But this time round he is choosing not to vote, again because of decisions made by the SNP and Liberal Democrat council in Aberdeen.

He criticised the local authority’s decision to grant Uber a licence to operate in the city, which was opposed by the city’s taxi trade.

And he also hit out at the council’s handling of the Raac concrete crisis, which has led hundreds of Torry residents to be relocated, including himself.

“I’ve been living in boxes since February. Only found out today I’ve got a house”, he said.

‘I just can’t make up my mind’

Parked a few cars behind is taxi driver Kevin Sherwin from Peterculter.

The 63-year-old said while he has “always voted” Conservative, he hasn’t actually made up his mind this time – or whether he even will vote.

He won’t vote for the SNP as he supports Scotland staying in the union.

Among his priorities are the NHS and care for the elderly because of his own personal experiences.

Mr Sherwin added: “I’ve never been a fan of the Labour Party but the Labour candidate where I live is Tauqeer Malik.

“I’ve met him a couple of times and he actually comes across as a caring sort of person.

“I’m one of those people who thinks maybe he would be a great MP but do I really want Keir Starmer as prime minister? I just can’t make up my mind.

“There’s a lot of people I know who are true blue Tories and they’re going to vote for the Reform party in a sort of protest vote.

“But the bottom line is it probably won’t make the slightest difference to my daily life, whoever gets in.”

Cost of living concerns

Cafe owner Kirsty Cameron says she has researched who she will vote for by looking at policies online but traditional political debates have turned her off.

The 31-year-old, who lives in Portlethen, will vote either Liberal Democrat or Green, because of their policies on the environment and social housing.

The cost of living is also a concern to her with it making it “difficult for businesses just to exist” and she wants to see a change in government.

She said: “The Tories are not the right party to run the country because they are not for people. They are for the few.”

Zoe Nelson, an art student from Montrose, says she’s “not that interested” in the general election but will “probably be voting Labour”.

She said: “They’re the best of a bad bunch. I want to see the Tories out.

“Their whole plan is wrong.”

Voter apathy was also strong among those whose opinions we canvassed.

Many felt they didn’t know who to vote for, or whether to vote at all.

Aberdeen-born musician Jason Allan lives near Birmingham but is busking in the north-east where his dad is from.

Although he favours the Greens, he’s not going to vote in this election.

He said: “The whole system is flawed anyway. My one vote wouldn’t mean anything.”

Polls open tomorrow, and you can keep up to date with all our election coverage on our dedicated page here.