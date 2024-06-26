VIDEO: Labour’s Aberdeen South candidate says party helped Tories win in 2019 in leaked ring doorbell footage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
VIDEO: Labour’s Aberdeen South candidate says party helped Tories win in 2019 in leaked ring doorbell footage

The video footage obtained by the Press and Journal shows Tauqeer Malik telling a voter that the party "did not bother at all" in 2019 so the Tories would win.

By Adele Merson

Leaked ring doorbell footage reveals Labour’s candidate for Aberdeen South telling a voter his party wanted the Tories to win the seat in 2019.

The “damning” footage obtained by the Press and Journal shows Tauqeer Malik telling a voter that the party “did not bother at all” in 2019 so the Tories would win.

Labour trailed in fourth that year, behind the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats.

In the exchange, Mr Malik admits Conservative candidate John Wheeler is a “good friend” who he had hoped would win the Aberdeen South seat on July 4.

But he tells the voter, who says he is backing Conservatives in the election, that Labour is now the best bet to beat the SNP this time.

Senior Labour figures have targeted Aberdeen South in recent weeks after positive polling.

‘We did not bother at all’

Mr Malik continued: “When Douglas (Lumsden) was the candidate in 2019…We did not bother, Labour did not bother at all.

“We were hoping that Douglas would make it. That’s why Labour only had three thousand (votes) because we did not do anything.”

Mr Malik could not be reached directly on the phone but a statement was issued on his behalf, which failed to address the comments directly.

Aberdeen South Conservative candidate John Wheeler, pictured. Image: Supplied.

He added: “This election is about the need for change, from two governments that have put their own interests before the citizens of Aberdeen South.

“My focus in the last week of the campaign is about the future not the past.

“My message is clear to voters right across the constituency that if you want to defeat the SNP on July 4, don’t gamble on the Tories.”

Shona Simpson, Labour’s candidate in Aberdeen South in 2019, denied the party had thrown the election to help the Tories beat the SNP.

She said: “Absolutely not, that’s a ridiculous statement, no, absolutely no.”

‘Damning footage’

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, candidate for Aberdeen South, said: “The damning footage shows a Labour councillor and candidate stating that they backed Boris Johnson’s Tory party to win in Aberdeen – years gone by that would be a simple sacking offence.”

Mr Wheeler said: “It is a straight fight between the Scottish Conservatives and the SNP in Aberdeen South, just like it is in every seat across the north-east.

“Labour came fourth here in 2019 and a vote for them will only help the nationalists.”

Scottish Labour did not comment directly on whether any action could be taken.

A spokesman said: “After 14 years of Tory chaos and 17 years of the SNP putting party before country – only Labour is campaigning to deliver the change Scotland needs.”

Other candidates standing in Aberdeen South include Jeff Goodhall (Scottish Liberal Democrats), Guy Ingerson (Scottish Greens), Michael Pearce (Reform UK), Graeme Craib (Scottish Family Party) and Sophie Molly (Independent).

Read more: 

