Politics Debate: Should there be an immediate ban on new North Sea oil and gas drilling projects?

By Justin Bowie
July 12 2024, 11:16 am

Labour's oil and gas policies have proven controversial. Image: Michal Wachucik/Equinor

The new Labour government is sticking by its plans not to give the green light to any future oil and gas drilling projects in the North Sea.

Energy chief Ed Miliband has maintained existing oil fields will continue operating to the end of their lifetime.

And licences which were handed out by Rishi Sunak last year will still be honoured – even if drilling is yet to start.

Labour says there will be no "cliff-edge" for the oil and gas sector in the transition away from fossil fuels to cleaner energy.

Labour energy chief Ed Miliband, new Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Scottish leader Anas Sarwar. Image: PA.

But plenty of anxiety and uncertainty remains in Aberdeen and the north-east given the industry's importance to the local economy.

Do you agree new licences should be brought by a halt to help the environment, or do you think governments should continue to approve new projects?

Have your say in the comments below.
