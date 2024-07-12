Debate: Should there be an immediate ban on new North Sea oil and gas drilling projects?

The new Labour government is sticking by its plans not to give the green light to any future oil and gas drilling projects in the North Sea.

Energy chief Ed Miliband has maintained existing oil fields will continue operating to the end of their lifetime.

And licences which were handed out by Rishi Sunak last year will still be honoured – even if drilling is yet to start.

Labour says there will be no “cliff-edge” for the oil and gas sector in the transition away from fossil fuels to cleaner energy.

But plenty of anxiety and uncertainty remains in Aberdeen and the north-east given the industry’s importance to the local economy.

Do you agree new licences should be brought by a halt to help the environment, or do you think governments should continue to approve new projects?

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

Have your say in the comments below.