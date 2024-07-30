Caithness cancer fighter backs assisted dying bill to avoid being left in ‘unimaginable pain’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caithness cancer fighter backs assisted dying bill to avoid being left in ‘unimaginable pain’

Annette Ward, 70, who lives in the village of Dunnet was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2004.

Annette Ward was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2004. Image: Supplied.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson

A Highland grandmother who has battled bone marrow cancer for the last 20 years wants to see a change in the law to give her the option to die on her own terms.

Annette Ward, who lives in Dunnet, Caithness, was told she had just five years to live after receiving the “devastating” news she had multiple myeloma in 2004.

Now, 20 years on, she is defying that initial prognosis, but the experience has led her to support moves to introduce assisted dying legislation in Scotland.

Speaking to the P&J, the 70-year-old, said she felt “absolute shock” at her diagnosis, which came shortly after losing her sister to breast cancer.

Annette Ward in 2004 before her first stem cell treatment. Image: Supplied.

“I just couldn’t believe it was happening to me as well”, she added.

Multiple myeloma, also known as myeloma, can affect areas of the body including spine, skull, pelvis and ribs.

Annette had her first stem cell treatment in 2005 when she recalls “feeling like she was dying” and it took about 18 months to get over.

Doctors had advised her to consider moving somewhere with less pollution to help with her form of cancer.

The decision was made to relocate more than 600 miles to Dunnet, where she lives with husband Sharkey.

In 2009, she “sailed through” her second stem cell treatment and she has responded well to chemotherapy treatments over the last two decades.

‘I do know the pain I could face’

But she is well aware of the level of pain she could face, after suffering fractures in her spine – a side effect of her cancer –  in 2019.

She said: “I picked up a heavy garden chair with one hand and I felt my back just go.

“An MRI scan showed I had compression fractures in my back. The next morning when I woke up I couldn’t get out of bed because the pain was so bad.

“The ambulance had to creep all the way to Wick. I do know the pain that I could face.”

It was at this time that it “really hit home”.

Annette Ward after her second stem cell treatment in 2009. Image: Supplied.

Annette said: “I think it’s a very important bill which should go through. You have control over your life and I think you should have equal control over your death and how you die.

She added: “At the moment my painkillers are high but they are managing. But what lies ahead, I just don’t know, and when these painkillers stop working, I can go onto a higher one, morphine, but then there is only a limit as to how long that’s going to last.

“For my own peace of mind, and also for my family, I don’t want them to see me in agony and that be their last memory of me.

“And certainly, I don’t want to go through the pain.

Annette as she is today. Image: Supplied.

“When it really hit home was when my spine fractured and suffering that pain. The thought of going through that pain was just unimaginable.”

Assisted dying legislation explained

In Scotland, assisted suicide and euthanasia are illegal.

A law has been proposed to allow terminally ill people to end their lives in certain circumstances.

The legislation, overseen by Orkney Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur, would be limited to adults who are dying of a terminal illness.

Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur during a media event at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, after publishing his Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill. Image: PA.

The proposed legislation – expected to be debated after summer – marks the third time Holyrood has considered the controversial topic. The two previous bills were overwhelmingly rejected.

The Scottish Parliament’s health committee launched a public consultation. It is open until August 16 for the public to have their say.

Conversation