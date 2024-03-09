‘Why can’t we choose how we want to die?’ asks Fort William woman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Why can’t we choose how we want to die?’ asks Fort William woman

Suzie McAllister whose husband, Colin, died of stomach cancer at home last year, tells us about his illness and why she is backing the assisted dying bill

Suzie McAllister lost her husband Colin to cancer two months after they were married.
By Neil Drysdale

Suzie McAllister is a teacher who lives near Fort William, she lost her husband to cancer last year, two months after she and Colin were married.

Colin had always been very fit and healthy and we enjoyed walking together.

He was only 56, but had been complaining of indigestion which was found to be two tumours in November 2022. It was originally thought this had been caught early enough and the doctors believed it would be a simple surgery, but this optimism turned out to be very misplaced.

In the space of a month, the cancer spread to his stomach and the lining of his stomach and, last January, Colin was given six months to live. He wanted to spend this time at home and he did so and I was his primary carer.

The nurses were great and he was on a syringe driver, but it just wasn’t relieving Colin’s pain. He also wasn’t able to eat or drink and rapidly lost weight.

Suzie McAllister and Colin, loved walking together.

We looked into Dignitas, but it was too expensive, and Colin also talked about buying poison so that he could end the suffering.

I didn’t know about Dying in Dignity movement before Colin passed in April. He had asked me to help him take his own life, but when all other legal options were exhausted, he asked me to start a petition to enable mentally competent individuals to take the decision to take their own lives.

The bill can’t come soon enough

It was only after his passing that I looked into it and found out more about Dignity in Dying and learned that they were working with Liam McArthur to bring in new legislation in the Scottish Parliament.

As far as I’m concerned, it can’t come soon enough and I fully support the bill. We choose the way that we want to live. Why can’t we choose how we want to die? It’s personal. Nothing to do with anyone else.

It’s not just a case of the individual who is dying. Its those who care for them: Col’s suffering ended, but mine was only just beginning. I will never forget the things I saw and what we went through. That will live with me for the rest of my life.

Until you’ve been through a journey like that yourself, nobody can say what’s right or wrong. I already know that if I am ever ill and I have no quality of life, I will be checking out in my own way.

Let’s just pray that this bill gets passed and it becomes legal.

 

