Winter fuel payment: What changes mean for pensioners from Aberdeen to Stornoway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Winter fuel payment: What changes mean for pensioners from Aberdeen to Stornoway

In 2022-23, more than 171,000 people in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Highland, Orkney, Shetland, Western Isles and Moray received the payment.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves. Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
Chancellor Rachel Reeves. Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
By Alasdair Clark

New Winter Fuel Payment rules introduced by Labour could see thousands of pensioners across the north-east, Highlands and islands lose help with their energy bills – so what does it mean for you?

Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced sweeping changes to the eligibility rules for top-up benefit on Monday

Rather than everyone aged 65 and over receiving the cash, it will now be means tested.

To qualify, someone will have to be in receipt of another benefit such as pension credit.

Age UK and money saving expert Martin Lewis have criticised the plans, which Labour say there forced to introduce to full a £22 billion budget blackhole left by the Conservatives.

What do Winter Fuel Payment changes mean for pensioners in north and north-east Scotland?

Tens of thousands of pensioners who have been eligible to receive the payment of between £100 and £300 toward their energy bills previously could be affected.

In 2022-23, more than 171,000 people in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Highland, Orkney, Shetland, Western Isles and Moray received the payment.

But what happens this winter will rely on decisions made by the Scottish Government.

Powers over the benefit are devolved, and a new “pension age winter heating payment” was set to be rolled out this winter.

The current eligibility guidelines suggest it was to be available universally.

A person turns up the heat on the radiator.
The payment help with rising energy bills. Image: Shutterstock

The change at a UK level will affect Scotland’s budget, potentially reducing the extra knock-on cash Holyrood receives.

So far, SNP government ministers have refused to rule a change in eligibility for the new payment.

First Minister John Swinney said the decisions announced on Monday would lead to “tough decisions” in Scotland.

He said: “By echoing the previous government’s fiscal rules, they are trapped into delivering massive spending cuts.

“We warned this was the reality and today has seen that truth validated.”

SNP refuse to rule out changing rules in Scotland

The SNP government has so far failed to say whether it will adopt the new Labour government guidelines, or continue with the more generous option of making the payments available to every Scot aged 65 or over.

Public Finance boss Ivan McKee refused to commit to universal rollout, but said Labour should have been of the need to make cuts.

“Labour should have known about this,” he said.

More from Politics

To go with story by Adele Merson. Annette Ward was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2004. She supports assisted dying legislation as she does not want to die in pain. Picture shows; Annette Ward in her mobility scooter.. N/A. Supplied by Annette Ward. Date; 27/07/2024
Caithness cancer fighter backs assisted dying bill to avoid being left in 'unimaginable pain'
Is Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn primed to be the next SNP leader?
Labour MP Joani Reid, at her home in East Kilbride. Image: DC Thomson
Joani Reid: Granddaughter of Jimmy Reid on building her own legacy at Westminster
Donald Trump is fighting to regain the White House. Image: Shutterstock
What would a Donald Trump victory mean for the UK - and can Kamala…
SNP MSP Richard Lochhead speaks to Adele Merson about his harrowing battle with sepsis and heart surgery, which saw him undergo life-saving surgery. Images: Jason Hedges.
VIDEO: 'I had to learn to walk again' - Moray MSP Richard Lochhead describes…
A base tower destined for a Moray Firth offshore windfarm arrives at Nigg on the Cromarty Firth
Scotland at forefront of GB Energy push - but lowering bills will 'take time',…
Shane Painter warned his party risks 'electoral oblivion' among young voters.
'We ignored young voters - now we risk electoral oblivion'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock (14578396f) ANGELA RAYNER, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities and Deputy Prime Minister, arrives in Downing Street as PM Keir Starmer meets metro mayors. Angela Rayner in Downing Street, London, England, United Kingdom - 09 Jul 2024
Torry crumbling concrete cash appeal to new UK government housing boss Angela Rayner
2
New SNP MP Seamus Logan. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Yet another election for Fraserburgh voters as SNP MP who beat Douglas Ross resigns…
CR0049175, Adele Merson, St Fergus. First Minister John Swinney visited the site of the Acorn Scottish Cluster carbon transport and storage terminal to announce Scottish Government support for the project. The Scottish Cluster brings together Acorn, National Gas' SCO2T Connect Project - a pipeline repurposing project which links the Central Belt with North-East Scotland - and a variety of industrial, power, hydrogen, bioenergy and waste-to-energy businesses. Monday, July 22nd, 2024, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
John Swinney unveils £2m for north-east carbon capture - years after £80m promise

Conversation