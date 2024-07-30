Winter fuel payment: What changes mean for pensioners from Aberdeen to Stornoway

New Winter Fuel Payment rules introduced by Labour could see thousands of pensioners across the north-east, Highlands and islands lose help with their energy bills – so what does it mean for you?

Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced sweeping changes to the eligibility rules for top-up benefit on Monday

Rather than everyone aged 65 and over receiving the cash, it will now be means tested.

To qualify, someone will have to be in receipt of another benefit such as pension credit.

Age UK and money saving expert Martin Lewis have criticised the plans, which Labour say there forced to introduce to full a £22 billion budget blackhole left by the Conservatives.

What do Winter Fuel Payment changes mean for pensioners in north and north-east Scotland?

Tens of thousands of pensioners who have been eligible to receive the payment of between £100 and £300 toward their energy bills previously could be affected.

In 2022-23, more than 171,000 people in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Highland, Orkney, Shetland, Western Isles and Moray received the payment.

But what happens this winter will rely on decisions made by the Scottish Government.

Powers over the benefit are devolved, and a new “pension age winter heating payment” was set to be rolled out this winter.

The current eligibility guidelines suggest it was to be available universally.

The change at a UK level will affect Scotland’s budget, potentially reducing the extra knock-on cash Holyrood receives.

So far, SNP government ministers have refused to rule a change in eligibility for the new payment.

First Minister John Swinney said the decisions announced on Monday would lead to “tough decisions” in Scotland.

He said: “By echoing the previous government’s fiscal rules, they are trapped into delivering massive spending cuts.

“We warned this was the reality and today has seen that truth validated.”

SNP refuse to rule out changing rules in Scotland

The SNP government has so far failed to say whether it will adopt the new Labour government guidelines, or continue with the more generous option of making the payments available to every Scot aged 65 or over.

Public Finance boss Ivan McKee refused to commit to universal rollout, but said Labour should have been of the need to make cuts.

“Labour should have known about this,” he said.