Hebrides woman toasts ‘dream move’ home after being named distillery manager

An islander is making her “dream move” back to her birthplace after being appointed manager of the new Benbecula Distillery.

Mary Margaret Connarty left the island in the Outer Hebrides at the age of 18 to go to university on the Scottish mainland.

She will start her new post in August at the distillery, which was established in a redeveloped salmon farming processing plant.

Founder Angus MacMillan developed the £6.5 million “landmark” distillery at Gramsdale at the northern end of Benbecula.

Islander had ruled out return to Hebrides

Despite believing her choice of career would rule out a return to her homeland, Mrs Connarty will now raise her two sons on Benbecula.

After picking up a PhD in chemistry, she first found herself working in a distillery 18 years ago.

Mrs Connarty said: “Because I did chemistry, I never thought I’d get back to Benbecula as there just weren’t those kind of jobs there.

“I’ve always wanted to return and my husband, who’s from the mainland, absolutely loves the island too.

“Our boys are aged one and four and we’re delighted that they will be able to enjoy a Benbecula childhood and a Gaelic education, like I did.”

Mrs Connarty jumped at the chance to become manager when she was offered the job.

She added: “It’s fantastic that the distillery is creating new opportunities on the island.

“There’s already a great team there and I’m really looking forward to working with them and learning from them as we continue to build this exciting new business.”

Production at Scotland’s newest distillery started last month using a 130-year-old recipe as well as a “unique” malting technique.

Distillery manager can bring Benbecula spirit, says owner

Benbecula Distillery has already created 10 new jobs for local people and the workforce is expected to continue to grow to around 25.

The business is also helping to support a total of 75 direct and indirect roles.

Mr MacMillan believes a lack of job opportunities on Benbecula has left so many young people unable to return and pursue careers.

He said: “I am absolutely delighted that we have not only been able to recruit someone of Mary Margaret’s calibre.

“But also to give her the opportunity she had always wanted to come home, continue her career and, with her husband, raise her two boys here.

“With spirit production now in full swing and our inaugural cask release just days away, she is joining us at an exciting and busy time.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming her to our growing team.”

Benbecula Distillery will produce around 350,000 litres of whisky each year, with bourbon and sherry casks being used in the maturation.

It will also produce its own gin and rum which will be available from the distillery.