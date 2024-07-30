Hebrides woman toasts ‘dream move’ home after being named distillery manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hebrides woman toasts ‘dream move’ home after being named distillery manager

Mary Margaret Connarty left the Hebrides at the age of 18 in order to go to university.

By Alex Banks
Mary Margaret Connarty, who will become distillery manager. Image: DCT Design
Mary Margaret Connarty, who will become distillery manager. Image: DCT Design

An islander is making her “dream move” back to her birthplace after being appointed manager of the new Benbecula Distillery.

Mary Margaret Connarty left the island in the Outer Hebrides at the age of 18 to go to university on the Scottish mainland.

She will start her new post in August at the distillery, which was established in a redeveloped salmon farming processing plant.

Founder Angus MacMillan developed the £6.5 million “landmark” distillery at Gramsdale at the northern end of Benbecula.

Islander had ruled out return to Hebrides

Despite believing her choice of career would rule out a return to her homeland, Mrs Connarty will now raise her two sons on Benbecula.

After picking up a PhD in chemistry, she first found herself working in a distillery 18 years ago.

Mrs Connarty said: “Because I did chemistry, I never thought I’d get back to Benbecula as there just weren’t those kind of jobs there.

“I’ve always wanted to return and my husband, who’s from the mainland, absolutely loves the island too.

Benbecula Distillery.
Mary Margeret Connarty will become the manager of Benbecula Distillery. Image: Spey Media

“Our boys are aged one and four and we’re delighted that they will be able to enjoy a Benbecula childhood and a Gaelic education, like I did.”

Mrs Connarty jumped at the chance to become manager when she was offered the job.

She added: “It’s fantastic that the distillery is creating new opportunities on the island.

“There’s already a great team there and I’m really looking forward to working with them and learning from them as we continue to build this exciting new business.”

Production at Scotland’s newest distillery started last month using a 130-year-old recipe as well as a “unique” malting technique.

Distillery manager can bring Benbecula spirit, says owner

Benbecula Distillery has already created 10 new jobs for local people and the workforce is expected to continue to grow to around 25.

The business is also helping to support a total of 75 direct and indirect roles.

Mr MacMillan believes a lack of job opportunities on Benbecula has left so many young people unable to return and pursue careers.

He said: “I am absolutely delighted that we have not only been able to recruit someone of Mary Margaret’s calibre.

Benbecula Distillery owner Angus MacMillan
Benbecula Distillery owner Angus MacMillan. Image: Morrison Media

“But also to give her the opportunity she had always wanted to come home, continue her career and, with her husband, raise her two boys here.

“With spirit production now in full swing and our inaugural cask release just days away, she is joining us at an exciting and busy time.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming her to our growing team.”

Benbecula Distillery will produce around 350,000 litres of whisky each year, with bourbon and sherry casks being used in the maturation.

It will also produce its own gin and rum which will be available from the distillery.

