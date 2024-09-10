How pensioners across the north could lose out with winter heating cash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How pensioners across the north could lose out with winter heating cash

The SNP government has been accused of effectively introducing its own "energy cap" via its Winter Payment Heating Scheme.

Braemar saw temperatures plummet to -23C in February 2021. Image: PA.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson

Pensioners across the north of Scotland could end up disadvantaged by the SNP’s winter heating payment, according to new analysis.

Residents near Highlands and Aberdeenshire weather stations claimed up to £175 towards heating bills in harsh winters, research over a 10-year period at the Commons library shows.

Payments have now been capped at £58.75 a year by the Scottish Government which leaves pensioners in some of the coldest parts of the country at risk of losing out.

The new Labour government chose to scrap a separate lifeline winter fuel payment for tens of millions of pensioners last month, prompting widespread concern.

What support is available?

There are two cold-weather payments payable in the UK.

The first, Winter Fuel Payment, awards pensioners between £100 and £300 a year. It is set to be axed for all but the poorest pensioners under Labour’s plans.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Sunday he is “absolutely clear” in his mind that the winter fuel allowance needs to be cut to stabilise public finances.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer
Prime Minister Keir Starmer has defended the move. Image: Shutterstock.

The Scottish Government says it has “no alternative” but to mirror the changes.

That’s because it will affect Scotland’s budget and reduce the extra knock-on cash Holyrood receives.

The other payment is the Winter Heating Payment, which is capped at £58.75 a year in Scotland, since it was devolved from the Cold Weather Payment in 2022.

To be eligible, you must be in receipt of certain benefits, but the payment is made regardless of weather conditions in the area, unlike the UK scheme.

Pensioners across Aberdeenshire and the Highlands could end up “disadvantaged” by the SNP’s winter heating payment. Image: Shutterstock.

In the rest of the UK, this is worth £25 for each seven-day period of very cold weather reported – or forecast – by the nearest weather station.

How it worked near Aboyne, Braemar, Aviemore and Inverness

Those living in colder parts of the country have seen their payment slashed by up to two thirds since the new approach was adopted.

In 2020, this would have been worth £150 for those in the Aboyne weather station area, £175 for those near Braemar, and the same for those near Loch Glascarnoch between Ullapool and Inverness.

That same year, which was a cold winter, eligible residents living near the station in Aviemore would have been able to receive payments of £150.

Snow gates closed at Braemar in January 2021.
Snow gates closed at Braemar in January 2021. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

In February 2021, temperatures in Braemar matched those more often seen in Russia and Canada as low as -23C.

SNP minister Shirley-Anne Somerville said the new system is more “reliable” and reaches more low-income families.

It helped almost 418,000 people across Scotland last winter.

She said: “Our new benefit is an investment of over £22 million each year, more than double the £8.3 million provided on average by the Department for Work and Pensions in each of the seven years before Winter Heating Payment was introduced.”

Andrew Bowie, the local MP for the Braemar area.
Andrew Bowie, is the local MP for the Braemar area. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

But Andrew Bowie, Tory MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, said: “Ms Somerville may be happy with changing targeted support for those who need it into a substantially smaller benefit for many who don’t.

“But that is not my idea of fairness. I think many who live through Scotland’s coldest winters would agree.”

