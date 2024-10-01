A9 dualling: Glasgow MSP demands cash is shifted to housing budget instead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

A9 dualling: Glasgow MSP demands cash is shifted to housing budget instead

Watch as the Scottish Government’s housing minister fails to dismiss the request from an SNP backbencher.

By Andy Philip

A Glasgow MSP known for irritating his own SNP leadership has demanded cash is moved from the A9 dualling scheme to housing.

The SNP’s John Mason said the housing budget is much more important than improving the Perth-Inverness road.

The A9 dualling project is a central commitment for First Minister John Swinney, long overdue since Alex Salmond stated his ambition 16 years ago.

In Holyrood today, Mr Mason sprung his budget request on SNP housing minister Paul McLennan during a debate.

‘More important’

“Given the limited amount of capital budget and given we’re having a housing emergency, will the minister and his colleagues consider moving money from the roads budget – and especially the A9 – to housing, because it seems to me that housing is much more important than improving that road,” he said to some astonished responses in the debating chamber.

“That’s an interesting comment,” the minister replied, without rejecting the plea out of hand.

“For me that would have to be a discussion for the cabinet.”

A9 dualling
The government announced pushed its timetable back to 2035 for the project. Image: DC Thomson

On Monday, the P&J reported that Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie wants a rethink on spending priorities before budget priorities are set by the minority SNP government in December.

He wants the remaining single carriageway stretches of the A9 to the put to the same climate compatibility test that’s delaying work on the A96 project between Aberdeen and Inverness.

One SNP councillor in Elgin appeared surprised by his party colleague’s suggestion. Image: X

Mr Swinney has to make deals with Greens or another party to pass his spending plans in December.

The promise to the dual the A9 between Inverness and Perth is an expensive promise the SNP insist will go ahead by 2035.

The government confirmed there will not be any further climate assessment to hold up progress on the A9.

Should A9 money be moved to housing budgets? Tell us what you think in the comments below.

More from Politics

John Mason is SNP MSP for Glasgow Shettleston.
North Sea jobs warning on scale 'like closing Grangemouth every week'
A9 dualling
A9 dualling should be put to climate test like A96, says Greens leader Patrick…
12
John Mason is SNP MSP for Glasgow Shettleston.
John Swinney dodges claim chief constable 'caught in a lie' over handling of unsolved…
John Mason is SNP MSP for Glasgow Shettleston.
Parents of Western Isles aid worker Linda Norgrove on her death in Afghanistan –…
John Mason is SNP MSP for Glasgow Shettleston.
Douglas Ross' greatest hits and biggest flops as he makes final appearance as Tory…
John Mason is SNP MSP for Glasgow Shettleston.
Western Isles MP slams 'Dundee-centred’ Andrew Marr in row over Gaelic signs
2
Councillor Nurul Hoque Ali celebrating.
Viral moment oil worker and politician joyfully reacts to GB Energy Aberdeen decision
John Mason is SNP MSP for Glasgow Shettleston.
NHS Grampian patients face worst waits in Scotland for key cancer treatment target
Sir Keir Starmer.
Keir Starmer FINALLY confirms Aberdeen as headquarters for GB Energy
43
John Mason is SNP MSP for Glasgow Shettleston.
Aberdeen crisis charity boss says city doesn't realise level of deprivation that exists -…
2

Conversation