‘Fake’ GB Energy Aberdeen mystery as account targets north-east MSP and union boss

Why is someone running an operation to look like the actual UK Government's flagship energy scheme?

By Andy Philip
GB Energy was set up by the new Labour government but someone else appears to want in on the action.
GB Energy was set up by the new Labour government but someone else appears to want in on the action.

A bizarre account set up to look like the government’s GB Energy headquarters in Aberdeen is actively seeking high-profile figures to join.

A website and multiple social media accounts is using official looking branding which has clearly made influential people think it’s the real deal.

The site portrays itself as GB Energy HQ, based in Aberdeen, while at the same time the UK Government has announced its headquarters will be in the city.

But only one is the actual Labour government project, run through the official energy department.

GB Energy mystery

A ‘fake’ GB energy account appeared online.

The government warned people not to engage with the similar-sounding accounts.

In recent days, the unofficial online group published emails claiming to be with North East Tory MSP Liam Kerr.

It showed he had apparently interacted with the site to gain a meeting with new chief executive Juergen Maier.

The account thinks it needs to get better traction on Elon Musk’s social media channel.

Mr Kerr appeared to want to meet him to discuss plans, adding he wasn’t “looking for a political angle”.

The group also emailed Sharon Graham, the general secretary of the Unite union, inviting her to work on its “independent fiduciary board”.

Noting a clip on broadcaster LBC, the email added she appeared “well qualified”.

We asked Unite to comment.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham
Sharon Graham, a union leader, is a focus of the website.
Sharon Graham did not appear to respond.

As of Wednesday, two Labour councillors in Aberdeen – Ross Grant and Simon Watson – as well as a civil engineering group were following the site’s account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The site posted a message seeking “pro bono advice to GB Energy HQ”.

An email was sent out to look like a press release, copying in the Press and Journal.

Senior government figures were on the email list including Energy Secretary Ed Miliband and First Minister John Swinney.

New Energy Secretary Ed Miliband.
New Energy Secretary Ed Miliband. Image: Tayfun Salci/Zuma Press Wire/Shutterstock

The email stated its “volunteers” work remotely on condition of anonymity.

“We can’t be contacted via the Department for Energy, Security and Net Zero’s Huntly Street office, only via emails or social media,” it read.

“We will reach out to the P&J by forwarding this email as a press release to clarify that point,” the group wrote, using the handle GB Energy HQ.

On Facebook, some people were engaging in the replies as if it was genuine.

But some commenters asked why it was trying to look like a genuine account. The messages no longer appear available.

On YouTube, one video clip plays Sir Keir’s announcement that Aberdeen will be the base.

A spokesperson for the UK Government said: “It is a fake email address and people should not engage with it.”

The UK Government’s actual home page with details is here.

We emailed the site asking for information on who is behind it on Wednesday. A message was posted on its “emails” section later stating it was entirely unofficial, with new added branding making that point.

Conversation