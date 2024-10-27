North East MSP Maggie Chapman calls Hamas the ‘democratically elected’ leaders of Gaza

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North East MSP Maggie Chapman calls Hamas the ‘democratically elected’ leaders of Gaza

The Aberdeen-based Green was asked if it was right for the Palestinian militants to be classed as a terror group.

By Justin Bowie
North East Greens MSP Maggie Chapman.

North East MSP Maggie Chapman described Hamas as the “democratically elected” leaders of Gaza when asked if they were terrorists.

The Aberdeen-based Green stood by controversial remarks she made last year blaming Israel for massacres carried out by the Palestinian militants.

Ms Chapman said she knows Israel is an “apartheid” state due to her own background as a South African citizen.

Hamas, a proscribed terrorist group in the UK, initiated a surprise attack on October 7 last year, resulting in the deaths of over 1,000 Israelis.

Israel’s military response led to extensive bombardments of Gaza, with Palestinian casualties reaching over 40,000.

The United Nations reported in August that 130 Palestinians were dying daily due to the ongoing conflict.

Hamas, which gained power in Gaza following the 2006 Palestinian legislative election, has not faced a public vote in nearly two decades.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas dramatically escalated last October. Image: Shutterstock.

Ms Chapman spoke to The Press and Journal at the Scottish Green party conference.

She said: “Let’s not forget that Hamas was democratically elected by the Palestinian people in Gaza.

“I find it problematic when UK and US say they want democratic elections, and when those elections happen and return a result the UK and US don’t like, it’s a problem.”

Ms Chapman said Western nations were culpable for the rise of Hamas.

She told us: “How was it that Hamas got to be as influential and as powerful as they did?

“The governments in the UK, in the US, in the West, are not free from blame in all of this.”

Ms Chapman sparked fury last October when she said Israel’s “illegal occupation” was the reason behind the slaughter carried out by Hamas.

She faced calls to be sacked from a Holyrood human rights committee.

‘I know what apartheid looks like’

But does she feel justified a year on given the scale of Israel’s response and the destruction in Gaza?

“Palestinians are being massacred,” she said. “You don’t bomb universities and hospitals for self-defence.

“You don’t destroy healthcare facilities for reasons of self-defence.”

She added: “I’m a South African citizen – I know what apartheid looks like.

“The Israeli state is an apartheid state. I stand by every single word I have said on the Palestinian genocide.”

Ms Chapman’s comments were criticised by North East Tory MSP Douglas Lumsden.

He said: “It might not shock North East residents that the Scottish Greens have once again endorsed a terrorist organisation.

“But comments like this go beyond the normal lefty nonsense we have come to expect from Ms Chapman.”

Conversation