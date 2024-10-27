North East MSP Maggie Chapman calls Hamas the ‘democratically elected’ leaders of Gaza

North East MSP Maggie Chapman described Hamas as the “democratically elected” leaders of Gaza when asked if they were terrorists.

The Aberdeen-based Green stood by controversial remarks she made last year blaming Israel for massacres carried out by the Palestinian militants.

Ms Chapman said she knows Israel is an “apartheid” state due to her own background as a South African citizen.

Hamas, a proscribed terrorist group in the UK, initiated a surprise attack on October 7 last year, resulting in the deaths of over 1,000 Israelis.

Israel’s military response led to extensive bombardments of Gaza, with Palestinian casualties reaching over 40,000.

The United Nations reported in August that 130 Palestinians were dying daily due to the ongoing conflict.

Hamas, which gained power in Gaza following the 2006 Palestinian legislative election, has not faced a public vote in nearly two decades.

Ms Chapman spoke to The Press and Journal at the Scottish Green party conference.

She said: “Let’s not forget that Hamas was democratically elected by the Palestinian people in Gaza.

“I find it problematic when UK and US say they want democratic elections, and when those elections happen and return a result the UK and US don’t like, it’s a problem.”

Ms Chapman said Western nations were culpable for the rise of Hamas.

She told us: “How was it that Hamas got to be as influential and as powerful as they did?

“The governments in the UK, in the US, in the West, are not free from blame in all of this.”

Ms Chapman sparked fury last October when she said Israel’s “illegal occupation” was the reason behind the slaughter carried out by Hamas.

She faced calls to be sacked from a Holyrood human rights committee.

‘I know what apartheid looks like’

But does she feel justified a year on given the scale of Israel’s response and the destruction in Gaza?

“Palestinians are being massacred,” she said. “You don’t bomb universities and hospitals for self-defence.

“You don’t destroy healthcare facilities for reasons of self-defence.”

She added: “I’m a South African citizen – I know what apartheid looks like.

“The Israeli state is an apartheid state. I stand by every single word I have said on the Palestinian genocide.”

Ms Chapman’s comments were criticised by North East Tory MSP Douglas Lumsden.

He said: “It might not shock North East residents that the Scottish Greens have once again endorsed a terrorist organisation.

“But comments like this go beyond the normal lefty nonsense we have come to expect from Ms Chapman.”