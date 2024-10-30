‘Difficult day’ for North Sea oil and gas as Chancellor announces windfall tax increase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

‘Difficult day’ for North Sea oil and gas as Chancellor announces windfall tax increase

Offshore energy trade body OEUK warned about the impact of tax decisions - but see signs the Labour government is engaging with the sector.

By Adele Merson
Chancellor Rachel Reeves leaves 11 Downing Street, London, with her ministerial red box before delivering her Budget. Image: PA.
Chancellor Rachel Reeves leaves 11 Downing Street, London, with her ministerial red box before delivering her Budget. Image: PA.

A leading offshore energy trade body says today marks a “difficult day” for the oil and gas sector as the Chancellor confirmed tax rises for North Sea firms.

Delivering her budget on Wednesday, Rachel Reeves announced the windfall tax on North Sea producers will increase from 35% to 38% and extended it a year to March 2030.

This will bring the headline rate of tax paid by operators to 78%.

The levy’s 29% investment allowance, which allows companies to offset tax from capital that is re-invested, will also be scrapped, Ms Reeves confirmed.

However, the government is maintaining the 100% first year allowances and decarbonisation allowances.

‘Difficult day’

David Whitehouse, Offshore Energies UK chief, said confirmation of the tax plans – at a time when oil and gas prices have fallen – represent a “difficult day for the sector”.

There have been widespread warnings an increase to the energy profits levy could risk tens of thousands of jobs and hamper investment.

He added: “Oil and gas companies, our world class supply chain and our highly skilled people will support the energy transition. We will not be successful without them.”

Speaking to the P&J, Mike Tholen, OEUK’s sustainability and policy director, said while the sector does not enjoy tax rises, there is good engagement with government.

Mike Tholen, OEUK’s sustainability and policy director. Image: Supplied.

He said: “I know there’s been some really deep engagements with the sector over the last four or five months from even before the Labour party moved into become government.

“There’s an increasing recognition that the sector serves a key part in the energy mix. I think we’re moving slowly to a point where everyone is beginning to realise what each other brings to the table.”

‘No justification’ for windfall tax, says business chief

Russell Borthwick, chief executive at Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, said there are “signals the government is listening, although the devil will be in the detail”.

He added: “However, there is no justification for a super tax on ‘windfall profits’ which no longer exist in a world where the oil price has returned to 70dollars

“The damage being done to the North Sea is clear for all to see.

What does the future hold for the North Sea oil and gas sector? Image: Supplied.

“In the past week alone one major has put the for sales signs up on six fields, another has reported a 30% dip in profits and we have one operator paying millions to relinquish a licence rather than develop a loss-making field.”

Tessa Khan, executive director at Uplift, which backs an urgent transition from oil and gas, said: “It’s only right that oil and gas companies that are profiting from the energy and climate crises are properly taxed.

She added: “The industry has raked in record profits in recent years, yet they have gone to shareholders and debt repayments rather than investment in homegrown, clean energy and jobs.”

