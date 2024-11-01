5 times Donald Trump locked horns with SNP leaders, from Aberdeenshire golf to ‘blasphemy’

Ever since Donald Trump bought a stretch of north-east coastline, he’s found himself in bitter and sometimes bizarre clashes with every single SNP first minister.

From Alex Salmond, to Nicola Sturgeon, Humza Yousaf and now John Swinney, the brash American operator has come up against them all.

On Thursday night, it was Mr Swinney’s endorsement of Democrat candidate Kamala Harris that triggered a response.

Here are five clashes to remember.

1. Alex Salmond and the ‘great dunes of Scotland’

It all started so positively when, as first minister, Mr Salmond had intervened to help Mr Trump’s Aberdeenshire golf dream come true.

But in 2015, when neither were in power, they slugged it out with the ex-leader calling Mr Trump a three-time loser causing damage to Scotland.

Mr Trump said his one-time ally was a has-been.

A series of wild letters emerged in 2016 where Mr Trump addressed the former leader, who died last month, as “mad Alex”.

Rooted in the SNP’s desire for wind energy, it really blew up their relationship.

2. Nicola Sturgeon says ‘cheerio’

Where Mr Salmond left off, Nicola Sturgeon picked up by stripping him of his status as a business ambassador for Scotland.

And when Mr Trump was reluctantly ousted from the White House in 2021, she said in parliament: “I’m sure many of us across the chamber and Scotland will be happy to say cheerio to Donald Trump.

“Don’t haste ye back might be the perfect rejoinder.”

Mr Trump was no fan. “It’s too bad,” he said on a trip to Scotland. “She has not been too helpful for Scotland, not a great person for Scotland.”

And when she quit as SNP leader, he waved her off with this clear statement: “Good riddance to failed woke extremist Nicola Sturgeon of Scotland!”

3. Humza Yousaf immigration clash

In 2021, Humza Yousaf suggested the UK Home Secretary should deny Mr Trump entry to the UK after violent scenes in Washington.

He was justice secretary at the time, claiming: “Trump’s default is to stir up racial tension and yesterday he incited a violent mob.”

In 2023, when Trump was asked what he thought of Mr Yousaf, he responded with a clear swipe at his predecessor too

“I don’t know him. I hope he’s going to do a great job and I’m sure he’s going to be a lot better than Sturgeon,” Mr Trump added.

4. John Swinney backs rival

The current SNP first minister endorsed Kamala Harris to beat Mr Trump in this month’s presidential election.

Mr Trump had earlier opposed the break up of the UK.

“People in the United States of America should vote for Kamala Harris and I have not come to that conclusion only because Donald Trump is opposed to Scottish independence,” he said.

It was left to Sarah Malone, executive vice president of Trump International, Scotland, to respond.

“The Trump family has shown unwavering commitment to Scotland – pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into the Scottish economy – and driving many tens of thousands of international visitors to Scotland every year,” she said.

“Around six hundred people – the majority of whom are Scottish – are employed directly by Trump businesses and many more local and national businesses thrive on supplying services to our resorts.

“It is appalling to see the First Minister, who talks of the need to encourage economic growth, insult this commitment and all the people involved in delivering world-class services here in Scotland.”

5. And a bonus shot at the Green … ‘blasphemous’ Patrick Harvie

Ok, so not an SNP leader, but he was in the SNP-led government for a while. And this one was bizarre.

In 2012, Mr Trump came to Holyrood and declared he “is the evidence” on the impact of windfarms on tourism, including at his Menie Estate resort.

Mr Harvie, a Green MSP on the committee, piped up online with a clip of Monty Python’s Life of Brian – where everyone yells “I’m Brian” during a crucifixion scene – making an unexpected point about his “messianic” behaviour.

The quotes had been changed to reflect Mr Trump’s own comments.

Mr Salmond tried to use an ancient law on blasphemy to shut him down. It didn’t work.

Outside parliament, an activist rubbed a balloon and held it over Mr Tump’s head, leading to a memorable hair-raising illustration to suit the general mood inside.