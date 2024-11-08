Debate: Do you think Donald Trump’s win is good or bad for north-east business?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Debate: Do you think Donald Trump’s win is good or bad for north-east business?

Take part in our poll and tell us in our comments section how you think Trump's US election victory will have a knock-on impact at his Aberdeenshire golf course, on tourism and trade.

By Andy Philip
Staff at Trump International Scotland, near Balmedie, celebrated Donald Trump's election victory. Image: Derek Ironside/Newsline Media/PA Wire
Staff at Trump International Scotland, near Balmedie, celebrated Donald Trump's election victory. Image: Derek Ironside/Newsline Media/PA Wire

Donald Trump’s election win this week was celebrated at his Aberdeenshire golf course, where staff held a giant US flag in his honour.

His Trump International Scotland company certainly thinks his victory is good for business.

They point to local employment at his Menie Estate resort and a big attraction for tourism in the north-east.

Businesses owned by the Trump family employ about 600 people in Scotland, the company says.

Donald Trump at the Menie Estate in 2023.
Donald Trump at the Menie Estate last year. Image: Trump International Scotland.

But not everyone is delighted at his return to power.

Some industry bodies fear trade tariffs which could hit other crucial Scottish sectors, including Scotch.

So with the world now coming to terms with a second Trump presidency, what do you think it will mean locally?

Have your say in our comments section below.

