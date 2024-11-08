Politics Debate: Do you think Donald Trump’s win is good or bad for north-east business? Take part in our poll and tell us in our comments section how you think Trump's US election victory will have a knock-on impact at his Aberdeenshire golf course, on tourism and trade. By Andy Philip November 8 2024, 12:11 pm November 8 2024, 12:11 pm Share Debate: Do you think Donald Trump’s win is good or bad for north-east business? Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/politics/6623878/donald-trump-aberdeenshire-business-debate/ Copy Link 1 comment Staff at Trump International Scotland, near Balmedie, celebrated Donald Trump's election victory. Image: Derek Ironside/Newsline Media/PA Wire Donald Trump’s election win this week was celebrated at his Aberdeenshire golf course, where staff held a giant US flag in his honour. His Trump International Scotland company certainly thinks his victory is good for business. They point to local employment at his Menie Estate resort and a big attraction for tourism in the north-east. Businesses owned by the Trump family employ about 600 people in Scotland, the company says. Donald Trump at the Menie Estate last year. Image: Trump International Scotland. But not everyone is delighted at his return to power. Some industry bodies fear trade tariffs which could hit other crucial Scottish sectors, including Scotch. So with the world now coming to terms with a second Trump presidency, what do you think it will mean locally? Have your say in our comments section below.
Conversation