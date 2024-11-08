Debate: Do you think Donald Trump’s win is good or bad for north-east business?

Donald Trump’s election win this week was celebrated at his Aberdeenshire golf course, where staff held a giant US flag in his honour.

His Trump International Scotland company certainly thinks his victory is good for business.

They point to local employment at his Menie Estate resort and a big attraction for tourism in the north-east.

Businesses owned by the Trump family employ about 600 people in Scotland, the company says.

But not everyone is delighted at his return to power.

Some industry bodies fear trade tariffs which could hit other crucial Scottish sectors, including Scotch.

So with the world now coming to terms with a second Trump presidency, what do you think it will mean locally?

Have your say in our comments section below.