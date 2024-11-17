SNP Westminster leader ‘struggling’ to see any scandal in Neil Gray’s taxpayer-funded Dons trips

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SNP Westminster leader ‘struggling’ to see any scandal in Neil Gray’s taxpayer-funded Dons trips

Stephen Flynn, a die-hard Dundee United fan, also joked the real scandal was the Scottish Government health secretary “chose to go to far too many Aberdeen games”.

By Derek Healey and Andy Philip
SNP health secretary Neil Gray Aberdeen
Neil Gray is a regular at Aberdeen matches - using government funded cars to attend official business.

The SNP’s Westminster leader, Stephen Flynn, says he is “struggling” to see any scandal in health chief Neil Gray’s taxpayer-funded trips to Aberdeen football games.

Mr Flynn, MP for Aberdeen South, defended his colleague days after Mr Gray apologised to parliament for using ministerial cars to attend six matches featuring his favourite team.

“Neil is a huge sports fan, I think it’s right that he, as sports minister, goes to sporting matches, I’m struggling to see what the scandal is,” he told the BBC.

Mr Flynn, a die-hard Dundee United fan, also joked the real scandal was the Scottish Government health secretary “chose to go to far too many Aberdeen games”.

The comments came as pressure increased on Mr Gray.

Former parliamentary standards chief Sir Alistair Graham told the Sunday Post it is “too easy” for politicians to simply make a public apology.

Neil Gray. Image: Alamy

However, it has been further claimed that Mr Gray failed to declare Hampden Park hospitality from football chiefs who lobbied him for a change in government policy.

Sir Alistair, who was chair of the committee on standards in public life at Westminster from 2004 to 2007, said actions like this “only increase cynicism about the political system“.

He said “relatively minor” examples can undermine public confidence.

“That is clearly the case here, where the use of an official car was plainly to satisfy the private interest rather than meeting the needs of the public,” he claimed.

Trust at a ‘low ebb’

Pressure is mounting for First Minister John Swinney to launch a formal investigation into whether his Cabinet colleague broke strict rules around gifts.

Health Secretary Neil Gray listens to First Minister John Swinney speaking in the chamber. Image: PA

Last September, the health secretary said he would consider scrapping the ban on alcohol in stadiums before being slapped down by Mr Swinney.

It has since emerged Mr Gray was approached at a garden party in 2022 by bosses representing Scotland’s top clubs, who wanted to get the prohibition lifted.

The Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) – a company which runs Scotland’s senior football divisions – then twice arranged VIP seats for him to watch Aberdeen in major cup ties at Hampden.

Mr Gray registered the junkets as ministerial discussions with the sport’s governing body, the Scottish Football Association (SFA).

Calls for answers

As they were deemed to be government meetings, Mr Gray did not have to declare the SPFL’s hospitality in his Holyrood register of interests.

Both events were registered as government meetings with the SFA to discuss “Social Impact investment in Sport”.

However, Mr Gray was in fact given the match seats by the SPFL, though they weren’t declared as gifts by the minister.

SNP health secretary Neil Gray. Image: PA.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “There is no requirement on ministers to record official government events in the Scottish Parliament Register of Interests.

“Where ministers attend events in an official, government capacity these are recorded as official business and published on the Scottish Government website.

“All engagements referred to by Mr Gray in his statement to Parliament this week were official government business.”

