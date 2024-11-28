Future of A96 dualling promise at risk as decision kicked into next year

The future of the A96 dualling promise is in jeopardy after the SNP transport chief admitted today it won’t be done by 2030 – and a new consultation will push any decision on its future into the new year.

In a statement to parliament, Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop confirmed the target to dual the whole route between Aberdeen and Inverness in five years is not viable, as revealed by the P&J this morning.

She gave the update hours after a long-awaited review on the A96 corridor was published, making the case against full dualling.

The review was ordered in 2021 when the Greens joined the SNP-led government and agreed to maintain distinct positions.

A96 won’t be dualled by 2030

Ms Hyslop said the Scottish Government “currently favours” fully dualling the route, 14 years after former leader Alex Salmond made the pledge.

But Ms Hyslop added: “It is clear that it will not be possible to dual all of the A96 by 2030.

“The A96 Corridor Review evidence suggests there may be a different approach to provide alternative solutions at a more cost effective affordable budget.

“It is important that we gather the public’s view’s before making a final decision on the programme, so today we are also launching a 12-week consultation on outcomes from the review.”

But the statement was met with fury from Highlands and Islands Tory MSP Douglas Ross and SNP Inverness and Nairn MSP Fergus Ewing.

In a fiery exchange, Mr Ross said he “didn’t believe a word the cabinet secretary has said today”, as he described the corridor review as a “sham and a disgrace”.

He added: “Make no mistake, it is as clear as day from this review that they are no longer committed to dualling the A96 in full.”

‘Met with white fury’

Meanwhile, Mr Ewing said the statement had “already been met with white fury” from his constituents.

He described the “flawed” report as having “started out with a foregone conclusion”.

Consultants Jacobs Aecom’s independent review made the case against full dualling, and instead outlines a “refined” package of eight options, including new bypasses at Keith and Elgin.

The dualling of the A96 from Inverness to Nairn, including Nairn bypass, is separate from the wider A96 review process.

Green transport spokesman Mark Ruskell “warmly welcomed” the review.

He said the preferred package, which is deliverable for one fifth of the cost of full dualling, is the “right way forward”.

Speaking to the P&J at Holyrood, Ms Hyslop admitted the progress has “not happened at the pace people would have wanted it to”.

She added: “I’m not satisfied with that either but it’s the reality of where it is and I want to try and be as straight as I can with people as to what can be done when.”

‘Voices of those who use the A96 not being listened to’

Mike Duncan, North Scotland Development Manager for the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), hit out at the government for having “let down” businesses and communities in the region.

He added: “Yet again, after a lengthy delay, another round of consultation will kick the can down the road, for the next Transport Secretary, or maybe the one after that, to finally make an informed decision.

“With this announcement, it feels like the voices of those who regularly use the A96 are not being listened to. Like the ears of the politicians are turned elsewhere.”

Russell Borthwick, chief executive of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, said the road requires upgrading to improve journey times and safety.

He added: “And if the A96 is not going to be dualled in its entirety, that multibillion budget intended for the project should still be put towards rail, road safety and other key infrastructure that has the potential to transform the north-east economy for the better.”