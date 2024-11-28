Stromness Hotel one step closer to addressing safety issues as planning permission granted for new external staircases

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

Stromness Hotel one step closer to addressing safety issues as planning permission granted for new external staircases

The hotel was forced to close at short notice during busy summer season due to safety failings.

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Stromness Hotel closure
The Stromness Hotel had a sudden and unexpected closure this summer. Image: Andrew Stewart / DC Thomson.

The Stromness Hotel has been given planning permission for new external staircases to be installed.

This will go some way towards addressing safety concerns at the hotel, which remains closed.

Both planning permission and listed building consent were granted by Orkney Islands Council earlier this week.

To go with story by Andrew Stewart. Stromness Hotel owners submit plans for new external staircases. Picture shows; Stromness Hotel. Stromness, Orkney. Andrew Stewart/DCT Media Date; Unknown

The plans will see the staircases on the east and west faces of the building replaced.

The council’s planners said the proposals are acceptable both in terms of design and the impact on the listed building and conservation area.

The hotel is located on Victoria Street, just metres away from Stromness’s Harbour.

The current staircases are non-functional due to corrosion, as the sea air has taken its toll.

Hotel closed following incident – leaving guests in need of alternative accommodation

In July, The Stromness Hotel was shut down after an elderly hotel guest fell down the building’s lift shaft.

Within a day, a prohibition notice was served by firefighters concerned about safety failings.

The notice followed an unannounced visit by fire chiefs.

A smaller port in Orkney.
The Stromness Hotel is just metres away from the town’s busy harbour front. Its closure came in the middle of the summer tourist season last summer.

While the closure of the hotel seemed sudden, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SRFS) said it followed two years of engagement with the hotel’s management and duty holder.

This engagement was in relation to “a number of fire and safety deficiencies previously identified”.

As the sudden closure came in the middle of the busy summer tourist season, it left a number of guests in need of alternative accommodation at short notice.

New stairs will “restore the safety and usability of the hotel’s fire escape routes”

In a design statement sent to the council, hotel owner Na’ím Anís Paymán states that the “primary objective” of the new stairs will be to “restore the safety and usability of the hotel’s fire escape routes, ensuring compliance with current building regulations”.

The statement also says the new staircases will provide “safe, functional, and aesthetically appropriate replacements, enhancing the safety for hotel guests, staff, and the public” at the B-listed building.

Are you looking forward to the Stromness Hotel re-opening its doors? Let us know in our comments section below

