HMRC urged to investigate Argyll whisky distillery linked to notorious Indian killer

Government officials are being urged to launch an investigation into a lucrative new Scotch whisky development after its ties to a notorious Indian killer were uncovered.

Manu Sharma, the super-rich son of a powerful politician who shot dead a celebrity barmaid for refusing to serve him a drink in 1999, is seeking to make a fortune from a major facility in Portavadie in Argyll and Bute.

An investigation by The Sunday Post uncovered that Portavadie Distillers and Blenders, the company handed a licence by HMRC for the project, was given around £15 million in investment from Indian conglomerate Piccadily Agro Industries Limited (PAIL).

PAIL was founded by Sharma’s family and he remains a major shareholder under the new name of Siddharth Sharma.

Portavadie Distillers and Blenders is being run in-part by director Dharmendra Kumar Batra – who is also a director of PAIL and one of the most senior figures on its board.

PAIL insists that upon completion the distillery will be owned and operated solely by Portavadie Distillers and Blenders Ltd.

However, there are multiple examples of Sharma talking up how the development will make PAIL a prominent player among Indian distillers on the global stage, and even describing how it is being built in his grandfather’s memory.

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie has written to James Murray, exchequer secretary to the Treasury urging him to explain what investigation, if any, was carried out into the source of the investment before a licence was granted.

Full scrutiny needed

In this letter, Mr Bowie asks whether the investment has been “fully scrutinised” and whether, following our report, it will be the subject of further investigations.

The Conservative MP says his own constituency contains many excellent whisky distilleries and he knows their business and licensing arrangements to be impeccable.

He adds: “I appreciate it is difficult for the department to fully scrutinise all businesses for investor criminal records.

“But I am sure you will agree that it would be in the public interest to give confidence that due diligence has been done.”

Mr Bowie’s letter is the latest example in a growing list of politicians calling on HMRC to set out what it knew, and what it intends to do now.

Argyll, Bute and South Lochaber SNP MP Brendan O’Hara described the revelations as “very concerning” and urged officials to carefully look into the matter.

Meanwhile, Scottish Conservative justice spokesman Liam Kerr said the evidence uncovered in the investigation “suggests there is something the authorities need to look very carefully at.”

Reputation must be protected

Speaking last night, Mr Bowie insisted government officials must take action to maintain the reputation of Scotland’s lucrative whisky industry.

He said: “It’s in the public’s interest for HMRC to set out whether the investment has been fully scrutinised in light of these revelations.

“Whisky has a great reputation and we can’t allow that to be besmirched.

“I would love for the Portavadie distillery plans to go ahead and become another exciting chapter in Scotland’s food and drink story.

“That international reputation means there is a lot of room for whisky to grow the export market, but it is a reputation that’s based on trust and provenance, and it’s earned over many years.”

HMRC said it cannot comment on specific individuals or businesses due to taxpayer confidentiality law.

PAIL told us its promoters and directors have a clean business record with no involvement in any commercial fraud or unethical business practices.

It said none are subject to any regulatory bars or embargoes that would restrict their ability to engage in legitimate business activities.