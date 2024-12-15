HMRC urged to investigate Argyll whisky distillery linked to notorious Indian killer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

HMRC urged to investigate Argyll whisky distillery linked to notorious Indian killer

Concerns have been raised as Manu Sharma seeks to make a fortune from a major new facility being built in Portavadie.

By Derek Healey
To go with story by Gemma Bibby. A notorious Indian murderer who shot dead a woman for refusing to serve him a drink is seeking to make a fortune as part of a major new Scots whisky development, The Sunday Post can exclusively reveal. Picture shows; Manu Sharma. -. Supplied by Youtube Date; 07/12/2024
Government officials are being urged to launch an investigation into a lucrative new Scotch whisky development after its ties to a notorious Indian killer were uncovered.

Manu Sharma, the super-rich son of a powerful politician who shot dead a celebrity barmaid for refusing to serve him a drink in 1999, is seeking to make a fortune from a major facility in Portavadie in Argyll and Bute.

An investigation by The Sunday Post uncovered that Portavadie Distillers and Blenders, the company handed a licence by HMRC for the project, was given around £15 million in investment from Indian conglomerate Piccadily Agro Industries Limited (PAIL).

PAIL was founded by Sharma’s family and he remains a major shareholder under the new name of Siddharth Sharma.

Portavadie Distillers and Blenders is being run in-part by director Dharmendra Kumar Batra – who is also a director of PAIL and one of the most senior figures on its board.

PAIL insists that upon completion the distillery will be owned and operated solely by Portavadie Distillers and Blenders Ltd.

Killer Manu Sharma as he leaves prison. Image: Supplied

However, there are multiple examples of Sharma talking up how the development will make PAIL a prominent player among Indian distillers on the global stage, and even describing how it is being built in his grandfather’s memory.

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie has written to James Murray, exchequer secretary to the Treasury urging him to explain what investigation, if any, was carried out into the source of the investment before a licence was granted.

Full scrutiny needed

In this letter, Mr Bowie asks whether the investment has been “fully scrutinised” and whether, following our report, it will be the subject of further investigations.

The Conservative MP says his own constituency contains many excellent whisky distilleries and he knows their business and licensing arrangements to be impeccable.

He adds: “I appreciate it is difficult for the department to fully scrutinise all businesses for investor criminal records.

“But I am sure you will agree that it would be in the public interest to give confidence that due diligence has been done.”

Tory MP Andrew Bowie.

Mr Bowie’s letter is the latest example in a growing list of politicians calling on HMRC to set out what it knew, and what it intends to do now.

Argyll, Bute and South Lochaber SNP MP Brendan O’Hara described the revelations as “very concerning” and urged officials to carefully look into the matter.

Meanwhile, Scottish Conservative justice spokesman Liam Kerr said the evidence uncovered in the investigation “suggests there is something the authorities need to look very carefully at.”

Reputation must be protected

Speaking last night, Mr Bowie insisted government officials must take action to maintain the reputation of Scotland’s lucrative whisky industry.

He said: “It’s in the public’s interest for HMRC to set out whether the investment has been fully scrutinised in light of these revelations.

“Whisky has a great reputation and we can’t allow that to be besmirched.

Artists impression of the whisky distillery at Portavadie. Image: Supplied

“I would love for the Portavadie distillery plans to go ahead and become another exciting chapter in Scotland’s food and drink story.

“That international reputation means there is a lot of room for whisky to grow the export market, but it is a reputation that’s based on trust and provenance, and it’s earned over many years.”

HMRC said it cannot comment on specific individuals or businesses due to taxpayer confidentiality law.

PAIL told us its promoters and directors have a clean business record with no involvement in any commercial fraud or unethical business practices.

It said none are subject to any regulatory bars or embargoes that would restrict their ability to engage in legitimate business activities.

