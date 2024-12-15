Caley Thistle boss says youngster Robbie Thompson will learn from costly red card

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle boss says youngster Robbie Thompson will learn from costly red card

Inverness were beaten 2-0 at home by Arbroath after being reduced to 10 men with only 34 minutes on the clock.

By Alasdair Fraser
Robbie Thompson was sent off during the first half against Arbroath. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Scott Kellacher insists young red card villain Robbie Thompson will learn from his costly first half exit after Caley Thistle suffered a first league defeat since October.

The Caley Jags’ head coach saw the hosts’ dominance ebb after being reduced to 10 men after 34 minutes.

Thompson, superb lately for the Highlanders, took a second yellow card for a trip on counter-attacking Fraser Taylor.

Arbroath would grasp the vital breakthrough seven minutes after the break, when Ross County loanee Dylan Smith, facing his hometown team, pounced with a neatly-taken header.

A stoppage time error by Manchester United loanee James Nolan then led to Gavin Reilly’s late second clincher as the Lichties’ rose to the top of the League One table.

No complaints over second yellow

Kellacher’s ICT now sit 11 points off third bottom Annan above them, with a game in hand.

It was their first loss in the league since Kellacher’s first match in charge, the defeat to Dumbarton.

Disappointment for Caley Thistle after they fail to score. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

He said: “We’ve always known we’ll have setbacks along the way.

“We know how hard every game is going to be. We started well enough and were in control of the game, but the sending off changed it.

“Robbie is a young lad and he will learn from it – these things have happened to more experienced players than him in football.

“It is important he takes it on the chin. It did change the game for us and that is the frustrating part.

“Robbie’s first yellow card was very harsh. I don’t know where he is meant to put his leg.

“He has won the ball and his momentum has taken him through.

“The second one is a booking, there is no getting away from it. If you pull someone down you get booked for it.

“Experience tells you to let the player go as he still had 75 metres to go.”

Kellacher believes ICT are now seen as a huge scalp as they recover form in League One.

He stressed: “I thought we were comfortable and you can see how much it meant to them coming up and beating us.

“Teams are desperate to beat us.

“It is a hard one to take as the second half became scrappy, which they wanted.
“Gutted as we are, we were all positive before the game and we are positive afterwards. We will get setbacks and bumps along the way.”

Arbroath had only won 12 of 55 previous meetings with Caley Thistle, but beat them last time out, at home in the league in October.

They had also drawn on their League Cup visit to Inverness in July, but found themselves immediately on the backfoot against the confident hosts as the first half unfolded.

Tough ask after early red

Caley Jags dominated possession, moving the ball niftily but were unable to find the killer touch or pass in and around the penalty area.

Disaster struck for the Highlanders after 34 minutes when the already booked Robbie Thompson clipped Fraser Taylor down on a surging run forward.

The one-man deficit for the hosts rejuvenated Arbroath, who at last began to threaten.

Just seven minutes into an Arbroath controlled start to the second half, Caley Thistle were behind.

Arbroath celebrate Dylan Smith’s opener. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Ross County loanee Dylan Smith, back in his hometown, powered a superb header high into the net after meeting Fraser Taylor’s cross.

Soon after, Taylor pounced as the Lichties split the home defence but keeper Musa Dibaga pulled off a brilliant save.

ICT missed a dream chance to level with 15 minutes left as Nolan’s long diagonal into the box was skilfully controlled by Adam McKinnon but then knocked over the bar from eight yards.

CALEY THISTLE (4-2-3-1): Dibaga 7; Nolan 6, Savage 7, Devine 6, Strachan 6 (Bray 68, 4); Gilmour 7, Allan 6; R. Thompson 6, MacKinnon 6 (Gardiner 82, 3), Longstaff 7; Mckay 6. Subs: Patterson, MacLeod, MacKay, S. Thompson, Walker.

ARBROATH (4-1-4-1): McAdams 7; Smith 8, Watson 7, O’Brien 6, Wilkie 6; Flynn 6, Taylor 6 (Reilly 76, 3); Stewart 6, Murray 5 (Spalding 58, 4), Dow 6; Gallagher 6 (Slater 76, 3). Subs: McConnell, Callaghan, Coulson, Bisland, Sinclair.

Referee: Colin Steven 6

Man of the match: Dylan Smith

Conversation