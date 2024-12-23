How do ambulance response times compare across north-east towns and villages?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How do ambulance response times compare across north-east towns and villages?

The waits for some rural patients were over three times as long as other parts of the region.

By Adele Merson
Ambulances at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary outside Accident and Emergency.
Ambulances can be seen queuing up outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary due to increased pressures on the hospital. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Average ambulance response times show some critically ill patients in the north-east wait more than three times longer than in other areas.

“Code purple” patients in Turriff saw average waits of more than 30 minutes for an ambulance to reach them, despite a national target of just eight minutes.

These are people in life-threatening conditions and are identified as having a 10% or more chance of having a cardiac arrest.

The waiting time for the town has doubled since 2019 when patients in a critical condition waited 15 minutes.

In nearby Banff, only 12 miles away, the ambulance service reached purple category patients in 14 minutes this year – less than half the time of Turriff.

The longest ambulance wait times in the north-east: 

  • Turriff: 30 min 20 sec
  • Laurencekirk: 20:13
  • Insch: 17:55
  • Aboyne: 17:28
  • Banchory: 16:19

The average response time for purple incidents in Stonehaven was eight minutes, Ellon was nine minutes, while Peterhead and Fraserburgh were 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, ambulances reached patients in Aberdeen in around five minutes and in Elgin within seven minutes.

Ambulances are often seen queuing up outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as the health board grapples with ongoing pressures on the system.

At the end of November, bosses took drastic action and declared a critical incident, which saw ambulances redirected to Raigmore in Inverness and Ninewells in Dundee.

‘Adverse impact’ of ambulance turnaround times at ARI

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman stressed that average response times can be affected by a change in the seriousness of a patient’s condition.

But she said the ongoing pressures at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary impact on their ability to respond to critical incidents across Aberdeenshire.

“We measure response times from the moment a caller contacts us and average total response times are often increased by incidents where the patient’s condition has changed and the response has been upgraded,” she said.

15 ambulances piled up outside ARI Picture shows; Ambulances. Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Image: DC Thomson.

“We acknowledge the adverse impact extended hospital turnaround times at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and Dr Gray’s Hospital have had across the Grampian region, which directly impact our ability to respond to critical incidents across Aberdeenshire.

“We remain committed to supporting NHS Grampian in their efforts to reduce hospital handover delays.”

Harriet Cross, MP for Gordon and Buchan, who represents Turriff, said the figures are a “shocking reflection of the scale of the crisis facing the Scottish Ambulance Service”.

Harriet Cross MP. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

“This alarming issue is being made worse as ambulances are backed up for hours outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary”, she added.

“The ongoing closure of Turriff’s minor injuries unit and the reduced hours of others has also exacerbated this serious problem.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Patient safety remains our top priority.

“Despite continued increased levels of high priority calls, and the unique geographical challenges posed in some of Scotland’s most rural areas, crews responded to 514 of the highest priority calls across Scotland last week in an average time of 7 minutes 41 seconds.”

