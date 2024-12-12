ARI ambulances could be turned away AGAIN as ‘factors causing trigger point become more common’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

ARI ambulances could be turned away AGAIN as ‘factors causing trigger point become more common’

NHS Grampian chief executive Adam Coldwells claimed the drastic action was needed to enable the health board to "move quickly through a very challenging period of time".

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Ambulances at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary outside Accident and Emergency. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Ambulances at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary outside Accident and Emergency. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

NHS Grampian bosses have stood by their shock decision to declare a critical incident at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, claiming that sending ambulances elsewhere was “absolutely the right thing to do”.

When the hospital’s ongoing crisis reached breaking point at the end of November, the doors were closed to all but the most seriously stricken patients.

Some ambulances were diverted more than 100 miles away to Raigmore in Inverness or 70 miles to Ninewells in Dundee.

Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

A number of operations that were due to be held at the time were called off – but have since been rescheduled.

NHS Grampian chief executive Adam Coldwells has stressed that calling the incident was “absolutely the right thing to do”.

However, there was a warning that the factors behind the dire situation are “becoming more common” – raising the prospect that it could happen again.

NHS Grampian boss sorry for disruption to patients

Addressing the NHS Grampian board this morning, he gave members an update on the situation.

“In events like this, people who have life-threatening conditions will be prioritised and treated locally, and that absolutely worked well,” he revealed.

Chief Executive Adam Coldwells. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“There was disruption for people and my apologies for anyone who was directly affected through that,” he added.

“Overall, the critical incident was absolutely the right thing to do and has allowed us to regain that sense of flow through the hospital that we needed at that time.”

Mr Coldwells also hailed the “tremendous collective response” from neighbouring health boards, the Scottish Ambulance Service and the Health and Social Care Partnership.

He stated that their efforts enabled NHS Grampian to “move quickly through a very challenging period of time”.

What led to the critical incident?

The chief executive was asked why the incident was called, with Mr Coldwells revealing it became “obvious” due to four reasons.

He said the “trigger” was pulled at ARI due to delayed discharges, a high number of admissions and the urgency of them.

Mr Coldwells added: “Those [levels] reached at ARI were unmanageable without putting in place some different actions.

“We reached a trigger that became obvious for us to respond to.”

Lessons to be learned

Board member Hussain Patwa expected there to be a “deep dive” on the incident and NHS Grampian’s response in the weeks to come.

But, he asked Mr Coldwells if he had any immediate reflections on how the situation was handled and if anything could be improved on in the future.

15 ambulances pictured outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary earlier this year. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson

The chief executive said that the results and comments from a “hot debrief” with staff is expected “imminently”.

He added: “There were a number of things for us to learn about how we came together, and things that are probably operational details that we need to pick up for any events in the future.

“We are definitely learning about how we respond and how we do our contingency work so probably things you’d expect from an event like that.”

Public asked to lend a hand

Meanwhile, board chairwoman Alison Evison praised the “herculean efforts” of staff during the “very complex and challenging situation”.

She also warned that “surges” in factors that triggered the incident are “regrettably becoming more commonplace”.

NHS Grampian board chairwoman Alison Evison. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

And, Ms Evison urged the public to do their bit to help by collecting relatives or friends being discharged from ARI before midday if possible.

“This makes a huge difference and means we can prepare the bed for another patient without unnecessary delay,” she explained.

Read more:

Conversation