Home Politics

SNP ministers urged not to meet Donald Trump during possible Aberdeenshire visit this summer

Mr Trump’s son Eric told journalists in November his father would visit Scotland in 2025 for the opening of a new golf course at his club in Menie.

By Press Association
Donald Trump during a previous visit to his Aberdeenshire golf course. Image: Trump International.
Scottish ministers have been urged not to meet with US President-elect Donald Trump if he visits Aberdeenshire this year.

The Scottish Greens have urged the government to have nothing to do with the visit.

Mr Trump is due to be inaugurated for the second time on January 20 after beating current US Vice-President Kamala Harris in November.

Speaking on the fourth anniversary of the riots at the US Capital on January 6, 2021, Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie, said: “We cannot stand aside or condone the divisive and hateful politics that he represents.

“With the prospect of Donald Trump coming to Scotland for the opening of his golf course, it is crucial that our government takes a stand for human rights, equality and the other values that Trump has done so much to oppose.

Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie is a frequent critic of Donald Trump. Image: PA.

“I urge the First Minister and his colleagues to turn down any meeting requests while he is here. Political relationships with other countries are important, but those relationships should be focused on those who share civilised values and respect for basic democratic norms.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: “As the First Minister said in the Scottish Parliament, while there will be political differences from one government to another, it is the duty of the Scottish Government to promote and protect the interests of Scotland.

“The USA is one of Scotland’s most important markets and source of inward investment.

“We greatly appreciate the strong and lasting social, cultural and economic ties we have with the United States.

“Scottish ministers will work to make sure these ties continue to flourish, consistent with the values that underpin Scotland and the United States.”

Eric Trump and Sarah Malone, executive president of Trump International Scotland, at Menie in 2023. <br />Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Sarah Malone, executive president of Trump International Scotland – which manages the president-elect’s interests in Scotland – said: “Patrick Harvie’s puerile behaviour and mindless ranting is an embarrassment to Scotland and does a great disservice to our country.

“Aside from the colossal investment into the Scottish economy from the Trump family, the fact he is attacking the incoming president of the United States using such language is risible.”

Conversation