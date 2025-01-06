Moray Sports Centre: Climbing walls, a world-class tennis centre (and the challenge of a PureGym a mile away)

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Moray Sports Centre: Climbing walls, a world-class tennis centre (and the challenge of a PureGym a mile away)

Moray Sports Centre CEO Iain Stokes highlights the centre's facilities, challenges, and future plans, run by charity Moray Sports Foundation.

Moray Sports Centre CEO Iain Stokes pictured with members of his team. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Moray Sports Centre CEO Iain Stokes pictured with members of his team. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Sean McAngus By Sean McAngus

Around six years ago, Moray Sports Centre officially opened its doors.

The £12 million facility on Linkwood Road in Elgin is run by charity Moray Sports Foundation.

It first offered a sports hall, gym, cycling studio, cafe and other fitness rooms.

When the sports centre first opened in 2019.
Our coverage when Moray Sports Centre first opened in 2019. Image: Design team

Now, the charity also runs a new world-class indoor tennis centre which further puts it on the map.

And they have further plans to expand their offering.

The Press and Journal stopped by to have a chat with Moray Sports Centre CEO Iain Stokes about the sports centre, including;

  • How their tennis centre is raising their profile.
  • The challenge of having a PureGym a mile away.
  • And exclusively reveal their plans to expand facilities

How the tennis facility is helping put the centre on the map

Moray Sports Centre CEO Iain Stokes pictured inside the glorious tennis centre.  Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Last July, the £1.63m new four-court indoor facility opened in efforts to grow participation in tennis.

It was delivered via a partnership between Moray Sports Foundation, sportscotland, the LTA, LTA Tennis Foundation and Tennis Scotland through the Transforming Scottish Indoor Tennis (TSIT) funding.

It has proven to be popular with kids turning out in their large numbers to take part in the centre’s junior programme.

The tennis courts. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Iain said: “Tennis has opened up a whole different income and well over 150 children are on the junior programme.

“Most of them had never got the opportunity to play tennis before now.

“The boys and girls are mainly five or six and are loving it.”

 

Our coverage of the new tennis centre opening near the Moray Sports Centre.

The centre has also drawn people to their facilities for the first time.

He added: “The tennis facility is unlike anything between Stirling and Aberdeen.

“We are getting people regularly from Inverness which is great and raising the profile of tennis and the sports centre.

“We want to build on the junior programme and move into adults.

“We have already held one tournament and want to hold more so players can earn points rather than having to travel to the central belt all the time.

“I think the tennis centre has made more people aware of the centre and realise it is a nice place and has the wow factor.”

CEO Iain Stokes pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Facing the juggernaut of PureGym

Duty manager Dylan Harvey, senior duty manager Blake Webster-Cormier, duty manager Megan Grigor, CEO Iain Stokes and health and fitness manager Diane Oag pictured inside Moray Sports Centre’s gym. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The arrival of gym giants PureGym in Elgin a mile away from the Moray Sports Centre has proven to be a challenge.

When it first opened, the centre lost gym members. However, they have bounced back and are thriving.

When we revealed the arrival of Pure Gym.

Iain added: “We are a locally-run charity, so one of the challenges we have had recently was when PureGym opened a mile away with a cut price opening offer.

“And all the marketing clout they’re got behind them being the largest gym chain in Europe.

“We lost about a third of our fitness members at the same time as they opened.

“And it’s taken a year really for us to start getting those people back and rebuilding our membership base, because that’s the most important part of the charity’s income from activities.

“However our numbers are growing every year for our gym memberships and bookings.”

Moray Sports Centre’s gym. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The centre is focused on showcasing their array of quality facilities, rather than paying attention to their competition.

He said: “I just focus on what we do well by offering good, welcoming and clean facilities and welcoming staff too.

“And we make sure people are treasured and try to help people with their goals whether it is health or fitness.

“We offer the community a feel of a private members club and at a council level of price as much as we can.”

‘They will appreciate and enjoy the facilities’

He added: “At the same time, we have to make sure it remains as commercial as we can.

“It is important we continue to make people aware of the centre in Elgin and through the doors.

“We are confident once they visit here, they will appreciate and enjoy the facilities we offer.”

Pictures of the facilities:

Sports hall which can be used for badminton, basketball and much more. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
One of the fitness rooms. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The inhouse cafe at the Moray Sports Centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The seating around the centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Cycling studio. Image: Jason Hedge/DC Thomson
The gym. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

What does the future hold for Moray Sports Centre?

Moray Sports Centre

This is just the beginning for the centre.

Iain Stokes revealed work is taking place behind the scenes to look at bringing more facilities.

He revealed: “The building is in effect modular, so we can add different pieces to the centre.

“Therefore it is future proof and we have a lot of land that we can build on.

“The view locally is this will be a sports village and somewhere which is multi sports.

“And known in the North of Scotland as a place to be.

“However, in these times, getting funding is more and more challenging because less about and more people wanting it.

“And getting the right things in place at the right time.”

Bouldering and climbing in Moray?

The focus has always been on providing facilities for unrepresented sports.

He said: “Where there is need for facilities in unrepresented sports, we will work with government bodies to try to get them.

“That’s why we started with the tennis facility.

“We are working on brining a potential bouldering and climbing centre to Moray.

“It is taking longer than expected to get a feasibility study and funding.

“We are keen on delivering it as it would be a fantastic facility for the region and help the environment as people will make less of the cliff line.”

Plans for an athletics track

Meanwhile, a new athletics track could be built on land next to the Moray Sports Centre.

It is hoped a share of a £20 million Elgin fund will help deliver the facility.

Our coverage about plans for an athletics track.

He said: “We are working with local partners to create an athletics track near the Moray Sports Centre.

“The project is more than likely to happen.

“In terms of funding it will be a bit of everything and supported by the UK Government’s £20m Elgin fund which is being overseen by the Elgin Town Board.”

Athletes believe the facility could have knock-on benefits for the whole community in attracting and retaining talent for the workforce.

Click here to see what Moray Sports Centre has on offer.

Read more Elgin stories

Conversation