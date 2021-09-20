Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
RAF Tornado crash: Lord advocate agrees to meet Moray campaigner

Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain has agreed to meet a campaigner who has been urging her to order a new investigation into the deaths of three RAF crew in a mid-air Tornado jet collision over the Moray Firth in 2012.
By Calum Ross
September 20, 2021, 6:00 am
The nation’s top prosecutor will hold talks next month with Moray-based Jimmy Jones, as well as Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross.

Mr Jones, a retired RAF officer who has been battling for a fatal accident inquiry (FAI) into the tragedy for several years, said he was “highly optimistic” that this lord advocate would “adopt a more open and compassionate approach” than her predecessors.

Mr Ross revealed he had already raised the details of the campaign at an earlier meeting with Ms Bain, and was “pleased” she had agreed to “fully discuss” the case.

The collision involved two RAF Lossiemouth-based jets and happened in bad weather on July 3, 2012, about seven nautical miles south-east of Helmsdale.

It caused the deaths of Squadron Leader Sam Bailey, 36, Flight Lieutenant Hywel Poole, 28, and Flight Lieutenant Adam Sanders, 27. A fourth crew member was injured.

L – R: Flight Lieutenant Hywel Poole, Squadron Leader Samuel Bailey and Flight Lieutenant Adam Sanders.

Michael Poole, father of Flt Lt Hywel Poole, wrote to Ms Bain in July to ask that she reconsider the case for an FAI, warning that a previous Military Aviation Authority (MAA) investigation into the collision was conducted by officers who were “too close to the system” to recognise the “systemic failures” he believed existed.

‘Systemic failures’

Mr Jones and Mr Ross also wrote to Ms Bain, urging her to order an FAI.

The MAA probe found 17 contributory factors led to the collision, including the failure to fit collision warning systems to the Tornado GR4 jets and “ineffective” supervision of the crew.

However, two previous lord advocates have rejected calls for an FAI into the tragedy, despite a 2017 rule change meaning all military deaths in Scotland must now be subject to such a hearing.

The Crown Office has previously insisted that an FAI could “not better and would only repeat” the probe carried out by the MAA, which made 42 recommendations.

But Ms Bain, who was appointed lord advocate in June, has agreed to meet Mr Jones and Mr Ross to discuss their concerns.

Jimmy Jones

Mr Jones said: “I am delighted with the response from the new lord advocate, which hopefully will open the door for a long overdue fatal accident inquiry in to the deaths of Flt Lt Poole, Flt Lt Sanders and Sqn Ldr Bailey on 3rd June 2012, who died in work-related accident over the Moray Firth.

‘Highly optimistic’

“Such an inquiry would expose the defects in a ‘system of working’ which are not addressed in the MOD in-house service inquiry report and continue today.

“It would also satisfy the need for an open judicial inquiry into the deaths and circumstances surrounding the deaths of the three airmen, with family involvement.

“I am highly optimistic that this lord advocate will adopt a more open and compassionate approach to that shown in the past.”

The Crown Office confirmed the meeting had been scheduled for October 7.

Douglas Ross.

Mr Ross, the Moray MP and an MSP for the Highlands and Islands, said: “I met with the new lord advocate following her appointment and we discussed the details of the campaign Jimmy Jones has been fighting for a number of years.

“I’m pleased Dorothy Bain has agreed to meet with both Jimmy Jones and myself to fully discuss the action he is calling for and his efforts to get answers for the families.”

