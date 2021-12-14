Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What time will Nicola Sturgeon give televised address to Scots on Omicron, and how can I watch?

By Lauren Taylor
December 14, 2021, 5:26 pm Updated: December 14, 2021, 5:27 pm
Nicola Sturgeon will address the nation tonight following her Omicron update in parliament this afternoon.

During the address, Ms Sturgeon is likely to repeat her pleas for people to reduce contact outwith their households before and after Christmas.

Speaking in parliament the first minister warned that cases of Omicron were spreading faster than any other variant.

The first minister asked Scots to limit social interactions to three households before and after Christmas.

She stressed she is “not asking anyone to cancel Christmas” and there are no limits whatsoever on the number of households allowed to attend celebrations on Christmas Day.

Ms Sturgeon did however announce new legally-enforceable measures on businesses.

Shops have been told to bring back social distancing, as was the case at the start of the pandemic, while pubs must put in place measures to avoid crowding.

This could mean customers being required to order from tables again.

There are also fears that the “tsunami” of quickly spreading Omicron cases will put further strain on the NHS and care sector.

A total of 3,117 new cases of the virus were recorded across Scotland today. Of those, 296 were Omicron cases – an increase of 110 overnight.

Ms Sturgeon explained she could not rule out tighter restrictions in the coming weeks if necessary.

She added: “Let me be clear, we do not do this lightly. I know how hard it is.

“Please believe me when I say I would not be asking for yet more sacrifice if I did not genuinely consider this to be necessary in the face of a threat that is very real.”

The address will be televised on the STV at 6pm this evening, and will later be shown on the BBC at 7pm.

