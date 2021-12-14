What time will Nicola Sturgeon give televised address to Scots on Omicron, and how can I watch?

An error occurred. Please try again.

Nicola Sturgeon will address the nation tonight following her Omicron update in parliament this afternoon.

During the address, Ms Sturgeon is likely to repeat her pleas for people to reduce contact outwith their households before and after Christmas.

Speaking in parliament the first minister warned that cases of Omicron were spreading faster than any other variant.

The first minister asked Scots to limit social interactions to three households before and after Christmas.

She stressed she is “not asking anyone to cancel Christmas” and there are no limits whatsoever on the number of households allowed to attend celebrations on Christmas Day.

Ms Sturgeon did however announce new legally-enforceable measures on businesses.

Shops have been told to bring back social distancing, as was the case at the start of the pandemic, while pubs must put in place measures to avoid crowding.

This could mean customers being required to order from tables again.

There are also fears that the “tsunami” of quickly spreading Omicron cases will put further strain on the NHS and care sector.

A total of 3,117 new cases of the virus were recorded across Scotland today. Of those, 296 were Omicron cases – an increase of 110 overnight.

Ms Sturgeon explained she could not rule out tighter restrictions in the coming weeks if necessary.

She added: “Let me be clear, we do not do this lightly. I know how hard it is.

“Please believe me when I say I would not be asking for yet more sacrifice if I did not genuinely consider this to be necessary in the face of a threat that is very real.”

The address will be televised on the STV at 6pm this evening, and will later be shown on the BBC at 7pm.