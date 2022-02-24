Nicola Sturgeon promises ‘zero tolerance’ towards abuse against teachers after Aberdeen survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Nicola Sturgeon promises ‘zero tolerance’ towards abuse against teachers after Aberdeen survey

Nicola Sturgeon says there should be "zero tolerance" of abuse against teachers, after a survey revealed the scale of the issue in Aberdeen.
By Adele Merson
February 24, 2022, 2:25 pm Updated: February 24, 2022, 5:59 pm
Photo of Adele Merson
Teachers in Aberdeen are regularly subjected to violence.

Nicola Sturgeon says there should be “zero tolerance” of abuse against teachers, after a survey revealed the scale of the issue in Aberdeen.

Almost half of teachers in the Granite City are considering quitting after being subject to “high levels” of physical and verbal abuse.

The EIS teaching union asked more than 600 of its members to share their experiences in a major survey.

It reveals almost half have considered leaving the profession as a result of the abuse they have faced.

North-east Conservative MSP Liam Kerr raised the survey’s findings during First Minister’s Questions on Thursday.

He asked the SNP leader to outline the pro-active steps being taken to “stem this appalling tide of abuse to our dedicated and hardworking teachers”.

In response, Ms Sturgeon said the Scottish Government will “continue to support the well-being and the safety of our teachers working with local authorities who of course are the employers of teachers to do that”.

She added: “But frankly all of us, regardless of political differences should unite to say that any abuse or attacks on teachers or anybody else working in our public sector, is completely unacceptable and we should all show complete zero tolerance towards that.”

Being punched (36.9%) and kicked (40%) were the main forms of assault in the city’s schools.

Union bosses said the poll results highlight the “severe stress” their members are under and make for “very worrying reading”.

Mr Kerr later added: “These figures are incredibly concerning and emphasise the worrying predicament teachers are faced with on a regular basis.

“It’s clear to see the cuts imposed on councils by the SNP Government are having a negative impact on both staff and pupils.

“Teachers need to be given additional support to ensure they feel safe to carry out their duties in the classroom but not enough is being given.”

Councillor Yvonne Allan, convener of staff governance for Aberdeen City Council, previously said the “safety and wellbeing of staff and pupils in our schools is the utmost priority for Aberdeen City Council”.

She said the local authority and teaching union have “worked positively together to create a new incident reporting process” but there is still “work to do”.

Almost half of Aberdeen teachers on the brink of quitting after being targeted by pupils

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal