Anger at ‘shameful’ refusal for open door policy for Ukrainian refugees

Conservatives are being heavily criticised by the SNP for refusing to waive visas for refugees fleeing Ukraine.

It’s feared millions could be forced to leave their homes in Ukraine as Vladimir Putin’s forces attack major cities.

SNP constitution secretary Angus Robertson told MSPs the Scottish Government is ready to welcome asylum seekers who have escaped from the war in eastern europe.

Earlier, UK home secretary Priti Patel said Westminster will establish an “expansive” scheme allowing Ukrainians with family members in Britain to seek shelter here.

Refugees without prior connections to the UK may also be granted entry through sponsorship schemes.

Security concerns

But Home Office chief Ms Patel said her party will not waive visa rules completely and endorse an open door policy due to security fears.

She said: “Russian troops are seeking to infiltrate and merge with Ukrainian forces. Extremists are on the ground, and they are in the region too.

“Given this, and also Putin’s willingness to do violence on British soil, we cannot suspend any security or biometric checks on people we welcome to our country.

“We have a collective duty to keep the British people safe.”

It comes after Ireland’s government lifted visa requirements entirely for Ukrainians fleeing the conflict.

‘Not good enough’

Speaking in Holyrood, Mr Robertson said: “People from Ukraine have to get here first. At the present time the UK is not offering a visa waiver for people seeking sanctuary from Ukraine, shamefully in my view.

“It is possible right across the European Union, including for our neighbours in the Irish Republic, to do so.

“Humanitarian pathways are set to be opened if they are sponsored in the UK, frankly that’s not good enough. People need sanctuary, we should be taking them in.”

‘Woefully inadequate’

Nicola Sturgeon claimed on Monday the Tory approach had been “woefully inadequate” as she urged the government to ditch usual Visa rules due to the crisis.

Putin has repeatedly warned Western rivals to stay out of the conflict with the Kremlin falsely claiming they are working to “denazify” Ukraine.

The United States, UK and EU countries have all heavily backed Ukraine’s struggle without directly joining the fighting.

Mr Putin’s government has been economically crippled with severe sanctions following the invasion.

A military expert warned the Russian President could launch a nuclear weapon into the North Sea between Scotland and Denmark.

Meanwhile, a charity in Aberdeen has been collecting essentials to send to the Polish border for refugees.