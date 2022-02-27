Ukraine: Aberdeen charity collects essentials to send to Polish border

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A charity in Aberdeen is collecting essential supplies to send to Poland’s border with Ukraine, as people fleeing the crisis arrive with few personal items.

AberNecessities is running the event from 10.30am to 3pm today, in partnership with Polish domestic abuse charity OHN Woman who are currently headquartered in the same facility.

They will be stationed at Craigievar House on the Kirkhill Industrial Estate in Dyce to receive the donations.

Among the most desperately needed supplies are:

Nappies, wipes and children’s colouring books and crayons/pencils

Large blankets and sleeping bags

First aid items such as plasters, bandages and antiseptic wipes/wash

Protein bars, baby food pouches (which can’t contain meat or milk due to border control), sterilising tablets, and dry foods such as pasta, rice, tea and biscuits

Vests and new socks and pants

Toiletries such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, bars of soap and roll-on deodorant (no aerosols)

The charity stressed that all supplies must be in excellent condition and clean, as there is a severe time constraint and they will not be able to be washed.

OHN Woman also requires access to a lorry or van at no cost, AberNecessities said in their social media post, so anyone who may be able to provide that is asked to get in touch.

‘It’s been really challenging to hear’

Charity CEO Danielle Flecher-Horn said in a video: “AberNecessities are not running this – however, because they are our friends and we are all very touched and emotional about what’s going on over in Ukraine, we want to do our best.

“So, what better way than to reach out to all of you?”

She added: “It’s been really challenging for some of us to hear the real stories.

“So many babies, and children, and families being separated and walking for long distances with nothing.

“Items being thrown across the border from Poland into Ukraine for people who are waiting to come across, but also bandages and first aid equipment being thrown across for people who are fighting, who were never soldiers before now – they’re brothers, they’re uncles.”

More information about the appeal can be found on the AberNecessities Facebook pagehttps://www.facebook.com/AberNecessities.