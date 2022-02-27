Ukraine: Aberdeen charity collects essentials to send to Polish border

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ukraine: Aberdeen charity collects essentials to send to Polish border

By Craig Munro
February 27, 2022, 10:44 am
A Ukrainian refugee girl collects a toy from a pile of donated clothes at the Medyka border crossing, in Medyka, Poland. AP Photo/Bernat Armangue
A charity in Aberdeen is collecting essential supplies to send to Poland’s border with Ukraine, as people fleeing the crisis arrive with few personal items.

AberNecessities is running the event from 10.30am to 3pm today, in partnership with Polish domestic abuse charity OHN Woman who are currently headquartered in the same facility.

They will be stationed at Craigievar House on the Kirkhill Industrial Estate in Dyce to receive the donations.

Among the most desperately needed supplies are:

  • Nappies, wipes and children’s colouring books and crayons/pencils
  • Large blankets and sleeping bags
  • First aid items such as plasters, bandages and antiseptic wipes/wash
  • Protein bars, baby food pouches (which can’t contain meat or milk due to border control), sterilising tablets, and dry foods such as pasta, rice, tea and biscuits
  • Vests and new socks and pants
  • Toiletries such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, bars of soap and roll-on deodorant (no aerosols)

The charity stressed that all supplies must be in excellent condition and clean, as there is a severe time constraint and they will not be able to be washed.

OHN Woman also requires access to a lorry or van at no cost, AberNecessities said in their social media post, so anyone who may be able to provide that is asked to get in touch.

‘It’s been really challenging to hear’

Charity CEO Danielle Flecher-Horn said in a video: “AberNecessities are not running this – however, because they are our friends and we are all very touched and emotional about what’s going on over in Ukraine, we want to do our best.

“So, what better way than to reach out to all of you?”

She added: “It’s been really challenging for some of us to hear the real stories.

“So many babies, and children, and families being separated and walking for long distances with nothing.

“Items being thrown across the border from Poland into Ukraine for people who are waiting to come across, but also bandages and first aid equipment being thrown across for people who are fighting, who were never soldiers before now – they’re brothers, they’re uncles.”

More information about the appeal can be found on the AberNecessities Facebook pagehttps://www.facebook.com/AberNecessities.

