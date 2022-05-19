Education secretary refuses to stop plans for more online learning in the Western Isles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Education secretary refuses to stop plans for more online learning in the Western Isles

By Rachel Amery
May 19, 2022, 4:39 pm Updated: May 19, 2022, 4:41 pm
Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville
Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville says she will not intervene to halt proposals to move some children’s classes online in island schools.

Western Isles Council is planning to to make some specialist subjects available remotely across the islands’ four secondary schools at the same time.

Pupils learning remotely would be supervised at school by an adult, but not necessarily a teacher.

Donald Cameron, Conservative MSP for the Highlands and Islands, wants the education secretary to step in.

He says it could hold back children’s progress and “undermine the role of professional teachers”.

However, Ms Somerville refused, saying it is a matter for the local authority.

Issue a matter for the council

The EIS teaching union has also previously criticised the move over child safety concerns, and for potentially minimising the role of teachers.

In response, Ms Somerville said: “The provision of learning is a matter for individual local authorities.

“They are responsible for ensuring the relevant parties are consulted and the quality of learning and teaching is maintained.

“I do stress the importance of listening to young people, parents and staff to discuss change and if it can be done in a collaborative way, it should be.”

Green MSP for the Highlands and Islands, Ariane Burgess, wants a government U-turn.

But Ms Somerville again refused, adding the plans will allow pupils to study a broader range of subjects on the islands.

‘An abdication of responsibility’

Speaking after the debate in Holyrood, Mr Cameron said: “There is growing concern among parents in the Western Isles, and the teaching profession itself, about the impact this growing reliance on remote learning is having on their children’s education.

“It is frankly disturbing that the cabinet secretary for education, when confronted with these concerns, simply recommended collaboration between teachers and the community, while offering no input at all from the Scottish Government.

Donald Cameron MSP

“This is just not good enough and smacks of an abdication of responsibility by ministers.

“What is the point of a cabinet secretary for education and an education department if they don’t intervene in circumstances like this?

“Our goal must be a return to face-to-face, high-quality education to all pupils regardless of where they live, and we need to see evidence that ministers understand this.

Council says criticism is misleading

In a letter to parents in March 2020, the council said: “Given that many senior phase pupils are old enough to get married, vote, drive, etc., being able to engage in remote learning within the safe confines of a school is a skill and discipline which should not be beyond them.”

Following on from the issue being raised at parliament, a spokesman for the council said: “This move has been largely welcomed by parents as it provides equity for our young people.

“It increases personalisation and choice for young people.

“No pupils will be ‘completely unsupervised’.”

The spokesman added: “It is incorrect and misleading to describe such practices as ‘an absolute disregard for statutory responsibilities and duties towards pupils’.”

Union blasts Western Isles Council over remote learning scheme, threatens industrial action

