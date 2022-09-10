SNP asked Aberdeen officials to rule on island cash grants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

SNP asked Aberdeen officials to rule on island cash grants

The Scottish Government was branded "urban-obsessed" after asking east coast council chiefs to help rule on funding for the islands.
Calum Ross By Calum Ross
September 10, 2022, 6:00 am
Photo of Calum Ross
Mairi Gougeon, the rural affairs and islands secretary
Mairi Gougeon, the rural affairs and islands secretary

The Scottish Government was branded “urban-obsessed” after asking east coast council chiefs to help rule on funding for the islands.

It has emerged that almost all of the eight-strong “investment panel” established to evaluate grants from the £4 million Islands Programme are based in mainland cities.

Aberdeen City Council chief executive Angela Scott was one of the decision-makers, while another was Dundee City Council corporate services director Robert Emmott.

The remaining panel places were filled by three Scottish Government officials, two from the Scottish Futures Trust and one from Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE).

Nicola Sturgeon’s government is now facing calls to expand the group amid fears it lacks island expertise.

Angela Scott, Aberdeen City Council chief executive

The group was established in May by Mairi Gougeon, the rural affairs and islands secretary.

It collectively decided the final projects to be recommended for approval by ministers.

Ms Gougeon announced earlier this month that a total of 11 schemes, spread across 31 islands, were to receive a share of the Islands Programme money for this year.

They included a new visitor centre and EV charging points at Old Man of Storr, nine ‘island pit stops’ at Arran and Cumbrae providing better facilities for visitors, a new nursery at Kirkwall and an upgrade of sea front infrastructure at Tobermory.

The Old Man of Storr, Skye

Donald Cameron, Scottish Conservative MSP for the Highlands and Islands, said ministers should consider expanding the investment panel.

“The suspicion right across Scottish islands is that the SNP is an urban-obsessed government which pays too much favour to the Central Belt,” he said.

“The appointment of this panel won’t do much to change those views.

“While I’m sure those sitting on this panel are talented and intelligent people, it does appear to be lacking when it comes to expertise in islands affairs.

“Given this panel will be so influential, I think the Scottish Government should consider opening it further to include more voices from the communities who are supposed to benefit from it all.”

The Scottish Government’s islands policy has been under the spotlight amid fears not enough is being done to stem depopulation.

Last month, ministers performed a U-turn on controversial plans to introduce a £50,000 bond to keep young families in island communities after a backlash.

Donald Cameron MSP.

The Islands Programme investment panel was chaired by Erica Clarkson, the Scottish Government’s head of islands policy and communities, and Nicola Crook, the government’s National Islands Plan Lead.

As well as Ms Scott and Mr Emmott, it also featured David Cowan, the head of the government’s Regeneration Unit, Neil Rutherford and Diarmaid Lawlor from the Edinburgh-based Scottish Futures Trust, and Douglas Cowan from HIE.

Mr Emmott, who grew up in Liverpool, worked at Western Isles Council before switching to Dundee City Council last year.

‘Transformational projects’

Amid a public spending squeeze, Ms Gougeon said in a letter to Holyrood’s rural affairs, islands and natural environment committee that the Islands Programme would be focussed in the future on “transformational projects”.

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “Membership of the investment panel aims to reflect the infrastructure focus of the programme, whilst ensuring that the uniqueness of our island communities is always taken into consideration.

“Members from Scottish Government have been selected due to their expertise in island policy and the external members are drawn from infrastructure facing organisations with experience of investment panel assessments.

“Our local authority partners have been appointed because while they now work for city authorities, they have considerable experience of island-based infrastructure projects with a proven track record of delivering for island communities.

“We are grateful for their participation in the investment panel.”

