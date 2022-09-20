Student leader tells Aberdeen University to seek £1.8m slavery reparations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Student leader tells Aberdeen University to seek £1.8m slavery reparations

Aberdeen University is being urged to lead the way in pushing for a £1.8 million north-east teaching fund to be returned to Jamaica.
Calum Ross By Calum Ross
September 20, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 20, 2022, 6:47 am
Photo of Calum Ross
The Powis Gates in Old Aberdeen are one of the better known landmarks highlighting Aberdeen's history with slavery.
The Powis Gates in Old Aberdeen are one of the better known landmarks highlighting Aberdeen's history with slavery.

Aberdeen University is being urged to lead the way in pushing for a £1.8 million north-east teaching fund to be returned to Jamaica.

Camilo Torres Barragán, vice president for communities at the university’s student association, said the remaining money in the controversial Dick Bequest should be used as part of “reparations” for Scotland’s role in the historic slave trade.

He spoke out ahead of a key meeting of the university’s senate this week.

Senate meeting

Bosses at the ancient institution will decide on Wednesday whether to reappoint two governors to the trust which oversees the Dick Bequest.

Mr Barragán said it would not be right for the university to miss an opportunity to lead the way towards “acknowledging and challenging the repercussions of imperialism”.

The meeting comes just days after we revealed an Aberdeenshire councillor decided to refuse the authority’s nomination for him to sit on the trust.

That followed a row over the use of “blood money” in local schools.

Aberdeen University

What is the Dick Bequest?

The fund has been issuing grants to teachers and schools in Aberdeenshire and Moray for almost two centuries, since the death of Forres-born merchant James Dick.

Last year, two historians revealed that the money was directly linked to the fortune Mr Dick made as a slave trader in the Caribbean.

David Alston and Donald Morrison called for the money to be returned to Jamaica.

But Mr Alston has criticised the existing trust for failing to take any action in the wake of the revelations about the fund.

There are 10 trustees, of which five are lawyers elected by the Society of Writers to the Signet.

A further two are put forward by the senate of Aberdeen University and three are appointed by Aberdeenshire and Moray councils.

Campaigners believe the only way the money can now be redirected is if the organisations involved refuse to reappoint trustees.

David Alston.

Such a move would enable regulators to take control of the cash and potentially use it for a different purpose.

However, Mr Barragán said the university’s Senate should re-elect its trustees in order to fight for change.

“We welcome the university’s interest in interrogating itself about race, racism and colonialism, and its plans for change,” he said.

‘Positive transformations’

Mr Barragan said the university must take “real positive action”, adding: “It wouldn’t be right for the university to miss an opportunity to lead the way towards acknowledging and challenging the repercussions of imperialism.

“In that sense, we would encourage the members of senate to keep the university’s places at the fund’s trustee board, while making sure that the people in those positions are ready to lead the debate towards reparations and a more progressive use of those funds.”

Andrew Hassan, Scottish Liberal Democrat councillor.

Aberdeen University has pledged to work to recognise the legacies of historic slavery.

Dr Richard Anderson is leading research into the legacy of historic slavery to the university within the context of the wider region.

Earlier this month, Aberdeenshire Council’s education committee agreed to appoint Councillor Andrew Hassan and Councillor Gordon Lang to the Dick Bequest trust.

However, the council was criticised over the move, amid claims it had failed to take a stand against slavery.

Mr Hassan last week confirmed he would no longer be accepting the nomination.

