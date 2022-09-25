North-east, Cromarty Firth and Orkney could all host new ‘investment zones’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
North-east, Cromarty Firth and Orkney could all host new ‘investment zones’

The Scottish Government has refused to be drawn on claims the five areas bidding to host new freeports could all become beefed-up "investment zones".
Calum Ross By Calum Ross
September 25, 2022, 4:45 pm Updated: September 25, 2022, 6:36 pm
A new freeport could come to Aberdeen.

Such a move could mean the north-east, Cromarty Firth, Orkney, Rosyth and Clyde areas would all win special low-tax status – regardless of whether they become green freeports.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced as part of his Budget on Friday that talks would be held on creating a new network of job-creating growth hubs across the UK.

Each of the investment zones would offer “generous, targeted and time limited tax cuts” for businesses and “liberalised planning rules” to release more land for housing and commercial schemes.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said the SNP-Green government would have a “close look” at the details.

It has now been reported in The Sunday Times that the five areas hoping to host “green freeports” could become the locations of Scotland’s investment zones.

The five areas battling to secure the freeport status are the north-east, the Cromarty Firth, Orkney, the Forth and the Clyde.

Only two of the five bids were expected to be successful.

However, the The Sunday Times said the two winning areas could be rebadged and beefed up as the first of the new investment zones planned by Prime Minister Liz Truss.

It reported that the other bidders could follow soon after.

Cromarty Firth

The Westminster government said it was in discussions with 38 local authorities to establish investment zones in England.

These would be hubs for growth, encouraging investment in new shopping centres, restaurants, apartments and offices, and creating thriving new communities.

However, a spokeswoman for the SNP-Green government at Holyrood said on Sunday that it was focussed on the current freeport process.

‘Rigorous procedures’

“The Scottish Government’s priority remains the rapid conclusion of the green ports competitive process, following the rigorous procedures set out in the joint prospectus published in March,” she said.

“We hope to announce the winning bids jointly with the UK Government soon.”

Green freeport status for the north-east – Aberdeen and Peterhead – would be expected to create 32,000 jobs and provide an economic boost worth £8.5 billion over the next decade.

Opportunity Cromarty Firth, which is being led by Port of Cromarty Firth and Global Energy Group alongside Port of Inverness and Inverness Airport, has estimated a successful bid will create 20,000 jobs across the Highlands.

Orkney Council has also thrown its hat into the ring for an Orkney Green Freeport.

It said their freeport would focus on innovation and research and development opportunities.

Rosyth could benefit from a new freeport.

Another favourite is the Forth Green Freeport bid which takes in the ports of Grangemouth, Leith and Rosyth.

These partners, led by Forth Ports, have predicted their joint bid for a green freeport would create 50,000 jobs.

Clyde Green Freeport is a partnership between Glasgow Airport, Mossend International Railfreight Park, Peel Ports’ Clydeport and the Glasgow City Region councils.

