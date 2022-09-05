Opportunity Cromarty Firth has the best green freeport bid in Scotland 

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Opportunity Cromarty Firth has the best green freeport bid in Scotland 

By Joanne Allday
September 5, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 5, 2022, 8:02 am
Port facilities at Invergordon and Nigg have supported more offshore wind projects than any other Scottish port.
There has been much discussion about the merits of green freeports. For Opportunity Cromarty Firth, it is the “green” aspect that sets us apart.

Green freeports can make Scotland home to a thriving, sustainable, homegrown renewables industry that can transform the nation into a net zero economy, and become a global exporter of clean energy.

This vision can become reality if the Highlands achieves green freeport status. The shift from a carbon to a clean economy is well under way, but to realise its benefits – and meet the net zero targets of the Scottish and UK Governments – we must pool our resources and work together.

This was why Opportunity Cromarty Firth (OCF) was formed two years ago. Today it is backed by over 30 regional businesses including Port of Cromarty Firth, Global Energy Group, Highlands and Islands Airports, renewable energy giants and developers, public sector organisations, and academic bodies, the Highland Council and University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI).

OCF is unique, its creation a historic moment. Organisations with no previous history of working together joined forces to work for the greater good of the Highlands, and Scotland, and play a leading role in decarbonising the nation.

Why OCF has the best bid in Scotland

Now OCF wants to secure green freeport status. And we have the best bid. By far.

OCF has already helped transform the Highland economy. Port facilities at Invergordon and Nigg, together with the local supply chain, have supported more offshore wind projects than any other Scottish port. These include the £2.5bn 588MW Beatrice and £2.6bn 1GW Moray East offshore windfarms – both constructed and marshalled from the Firth – while Invergordon and Nigg supported two floating windfarms, Hywind and Kincardine.

Including activity at Port of Inverness, also part of OCF, the region has stored and handled hundreds of onshore windfarm components. Nigg is delivering the storage and marshalling work for Scotland’s largest and the world’s deepest fixed-bottom offshore wind farm, Seagreen, the third major offshore wind project to be delivered by Global Energy Group at the facility.

A Highland green freeport wants to harness this achievement to pursue even greater investment.

Strong backing from industry

Leading industry bodies and offshore wind developers back the move, saying Cromarty Firth is the only location in Scotland able to deliver the ambitions set out in the UK Government’s energy security strategy.

This includes a five-fold increase in offshore wind capacity by 2030, plus a world-leading target of 5GW of floating wind and rapid industry investment in electrifying offshore production of oil and gas to reduce emissions.

A Highlands green freeport is built on firm plans to “level up” our region, reverse years of population decline, and put Scotland firmly on the map by creating tens of thousands of quality jobs, delivering renewable energy and net-zero ambitions.

We can and will harness all the benefits of green freeport status. For clean energy, for net zero, for jobs, for our economy. For the Highlands. For Scotland.

Joanne Allday, strategic business development manager, Port of Cromarty Firth 

