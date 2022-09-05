Opportunity Cromarty Firth has the best green freeport bid in Scotland 

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There has been much discussion about the merits of green freeports. For Opportunity Cromarty Firth, it is the “green” aspect that sets us apart.

Green freeports can make Scotland home to a thriving, sustainable, homegrown renewables industry that can transform the nation into a net zero economy, and become a global exporter of clean energy.

This vision can become reality if the Highlands achieves green freeport status. The shift from a carbon to a clean economy is well under way, but to realise its benefits – and meet the net zero targets of the Scottish and UK Governments – we must pool our resources and work together.

This was why Opportunity Cromarty Firth (OCF) was formed two years ago. Today it is backed by over 30 regional businesses including Port of Cromarty Firth, Global Energy Group, Highlands and Islands Airports, renewable energy giants and developers, public sector organisations, and academic bodies, the Highland Council and University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI).

OCF is unique, its creation a historic moment. Organisations with no previous history of working together joined forces to work for the greater good of the Highlands, and Scotland, and play a leading role in decarbonising the nation.

Why OCF has the best bid in Scotland

Now OCF wants to secure green freeport status. And we have the best bid. By far.

OCF has already helped transform the Highland economy. Port facilities at Invergordon and Nigg, together with the local supply chain, have supported more offshore wind projects than any other Scottish port. These include the £2.5bn 588MW Beatrice and £2.6bn 1GW Moray East offshore windfarms – both constructed and marshalled from the Firth – while Invergordon and Nigg supported two floating windfarms, Hywind and Kincardine.

Including activity at Port of Inverness, also part of OCF, the region has stored and handled hundreds of onshore windfarm components. Nigg is delivering the storage and marshalling work for Scotland’s largest and the world’s deepest fixed-bottom offshore wind farm, Seagreen, the third major offshore wind project to be delivered by Global Energy Group at the facility.

A Highland green freeport wants to harness this achievement to pursue even greater investment.

Strong backing from industry

Leading industry bodies and offshore wind developers back the move, saying Cromarty Firth is the only location in Scotland able to deliver the ambitions set out in the UK Government’s energy security strategy.

This includes a five-fold increase in offshore wind capacity by 2030, plus a world-leading target of 5GW of floating wind and rapid industry investment in electrifying offshore production of oil and gas to reduce emissions.

A Highlands green freeport is built on firm plans to “level up” our region, reverse years of population decline, and put Scotland firmly on the map by creating tens of thousands of quality jobs, delivering renewable energy and net-zero ambitions.

We can and will harness all the benefits of green freeport status. For clean energy, for net zero, for jobs, for our economy. For the Highlands. For Scotland.

Joanne Allday, strategic business development manager, Port of Cromarty Firth