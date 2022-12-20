SNP’s Stephen Flynn backs calls to ban Jeremy Clarkson over Meghan Markle outburst

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn has backed demands for Jeremy Clarkson to be taken off air by ITV due to his tirade against Meghan Markle.

Mr Clarkson sparked anger for ranting in The Sun that he hated the Duchess of Sussex on a “cellular level” and wanted to see “lumps of excrement” thrown at her.

The TV host said he was unable to sleep due to his sheer hatred of Ms Markle, making comparisons with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and murderer Rose West.

Perthshire SNP MP John Nicolson wrote to ITV demanding Mr Clarkson is removed entirely from their screens as a presenter.

He said: “Expressing a scatological, misogynistic fantasy that Meghan Markle might be assaulted with faeces is an insight into a disturbed mind, openly expressing violent hate speech.

“I do not believe that Mr Clarkson should appear on our television screens again. It would be especially inappropriate for him to be used as a presenter by any Public Service Broadcaster.”

Mr Flynn confirmed to The Press and Journal that he was in full agreement with Mr Nicolson.

The Aberdeen South MP also signed a letter from the SNP’s Westminster group demanding a full apology and retraction from The Sun.

The letter, written by MP Kirsten Oswald, said it was “entirely inappropriate” for Ms Markle and the first minister to be compared to a violent murderer.

It continued: “Mr Clarkson’s views on Meghan Markle should never have been printed.

“His bile-filled violent rant was disgraceful and has rightly led to widespread condemnation. He should never have written what he did and there is no excuse for it.

“Violent misogynist sentiments such as those he expressed empower others, who engage in violence against women and girls, to believe that they have a right to behave this way.”

Jeremy Clarkston’s column should never have seen the light of day. The widespread condemnation we’ve seen should be no surprise, and we need to see a recognition of this and a determination that misogyny like this is simply not acceptable. pic.twitter.com/pq1K75dxxw — Kirsten Oswald MP (@kirstenoswald) December 20, 2022

Ms Sturgeon condemned Mr Clarkson’s column as “deeply misogynist” and “horrible”.

The Who Wants to be a Millionaire? host said he was “horrified to have caused so much hurt” on Monday after his rant received thousands of official complaints.

But his apology was criticised as he claimed his wish to see Ms Markle paraded naked through the streets was a “clumsy reference” to fantasy drama Game of Thrones.

Mr Nicolson added: “I note that Mr Clarkson has responded to public revulsion with a mocking tweet. It’s clear no repentance is likely.”