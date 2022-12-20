SNP’s Stephen Flynn backs calls to ban Jeremy Clarkson over Meghan Markle outburst

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

SNP’s Stephen Flynn backs calls to ban Jeremy Clarkson over Meghan Markle outburst

SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn has backed demands for Jeremy Clarkson to be taken off air by ITV due to his tirade against Meghan Markle.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
December 20, 2022, 12:30 pm Updated: December 21, 2022, 10:23 am
Photo of Justin Bowie
Stephen Flynn condemned Jeremy Clarkson's outburst. Image: PA.

Mr Clarkson sparked anger for ranting in The Sun that he hated the Duchess of Sussex on a “cellular level” and wanted to see “lumps of excrement” thrown at her.

The TV host said he was unable to sleep due to his sheer hatred of Ms Markle, making comparisons with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and murderer Rose West.

Jeremy Clarkson’s column was condemned.

Perthshire SNP MP John Nicolson wrote to ITV demanding Mr Clarkson is removed entirely from their screens as a presenter.

He said: “Expressing a scatological, misogynistic fantasy that Meghan Markle might be assaulted with faeces is an insight into a disturbed mind, openly expressing violent hate speech.

“I do not believe that Mr Clarkson should appear on our television screens again. It would be especially inappropriate for him to be used as a presenter by any Public Service Broadcaster.”

Mr Flynn confirmed to The Press and Journal that he was in full agreement with Mr Nicolson.

Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex. Image: PA.

The Aberdeen South MP also signed a letter from the SNP’s Westminster group demanding a full apology and retraction from The Sun.

The letter, written by MP Kirsten Oswald, said it was “entirely inappropriate” for Ms Markle and the first minister to be compared to a violent murderer.

It continued: “Mr Clarkson’s views on Meghan Markle should never have been printed.

“His bile-filled violent rant was disgraceful and has rightly led to widespread condemnation. He should never have written what he did and there is no excuse for it.

“Violent misogynist sentiments such as those he expressed empower others, who engage in violence against women and girls, to believe that they have a right to behave this way.”

Ms Sturgeon condemned Mr Clarkson’s column as “deeply misogynist” and “horrible”.

The Who Wants to be a Millionaire? host said he was “horrified to have caused so much hurt” on Monday after his rant received thousands of official complaints.

But his apology was criticised as he claimed his wish to see Ms Markle paraded naked through the streets was a “clumsy reference” to fantasy drama Game of Thrones.

Mr Nicolson added: “I note that Mr Clarkson has responded to public revulsion with a mocking tweet. It’s clear no repentance is likely.”

